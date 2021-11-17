Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Es un dia de joroba: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 and National Baklava Day, celebrating what may be my favorite pastry of all (when made properly with lots of butter, many layers of filo and, best of all, pistachios instead of walnuts). Below: best pastry store of all, in Istanbul, and my plate of baklava (nobody ever has just one piece in Turkey). If you’re really decadent, you can get it with thick whipped cream slathered all over the top. Photographed in March, 2008:

My plate. Their baklava has pistachios in it. There is also kataifi and another sweet. One plate = 1 serving, calories unknown

It’s also Homemade Bread Day, National Butter Day, National Unfriend Day (time to clear the chaff out of Facebook), International Happy Gose Day, celebrating that sour German beer, International Students’ Day (see 1939 below), and World Prematurity Day.

News of the Day:

*The Washington Post highlights a growing trouble for the Democrats: “Inflation emerges as defining economic challenge of Biden presidency, with no obvious solution at hand.” High demand coupled with lower supply means higher prices: a basic conclusion of economics. But things apparently aren’t so simple:

This inflationary burst has no single cause and no obvious solution. Trillions of dollars in federal aid approved by Congress in response to the pandemic have led American consumers and companies to purchase more goods than ever before, putting new strains on global supply chains to accommodate the soaring volume. But that higher demand has collided with shortages in workers, supplies and transportation capacity — challenges caused in part by the pandemic as well as long-standing structural deficiencies in the national economy.

After initially appearing limited to sectors particularly hit by the pandemic, higher prices have spread throughout most key sectors of the economy. Gas prices are at a seven-year high amid a global energy crisis, exacerbated by unusually high demand in Europe and a coal shortage in China. Food prices are rising at the highest level in 12 years amid severe droughts and spiking demand from families and restaurant reopenings. Meat, fish and egg prices are up nearly 12 percent from a year ago — the highest increase since 1979 (other than the early days of the pandemic) — partly fueled by processing plants’ struggle to find workers. Although the bottom 40% of Americans, income-wise, are better off than they were last year (reason: higher wages and government aid), the middle class is suffering more. Consumer confidence is down, and what will the Build Back Better bill do to the economy? The fact is that economists have no idea what will happen, but that’s nothing new.

*Over at Quillette, Lawrence Krauss recounts a particularly odious attempt at cancelling an academic. Krauss’s piece is called “An astronomer cancels his own research—because his results weren’t popular.” It’s really sad: astronomer John Kormendy, who’s quite well known in the field, wrote a paper in PNAS trying to see which metrics of early-career professors (publications, citations, and so on—there are ten measures) were correlated with their achievements ten years later. This was an attempt to make the assessment of young astronomers more objective. Kormendy used a group of 22 astronomers to subjectively assess the current quality of the 512 subjects. These subjective assessments were also correlated with their earlier data, and a combination metric was able to predict with good accuracy the astronomers’ later-career performance. That was basically it But Kormendy got attacked widely for using objective metrics (largely for neglecting race, though not a “metric”, was a criterion some people wanted to use to access performance), and he eventually withdrew his PNAS paper and tendered a fulsome and cringeworthy apology. The whole mess made me so disgusted that I didn’t want to write about it. But Krauss did, so go read his account. By the way, I managed to get a pdf of the paper before it was withdrawn, so you can ask or go to the Wayback Machine.

*I’m a big fan of Frida Kahlo, and if you’re ever in Mexico City, by all means go visit the home that she shared with Diego Rivera. It is just as it was when they lived there, with several of her works, her easel (in front of which which stands her wheelchair), and several of the painted casts she wore to straighten her battered body (she was in a trolley accident when young). Now one of her works, “Diego and I” from 1949, has just set a record auction price for a Latin American artist: $34.9 million at Sotheby’s (the previous record was for a painting by her husband Diego Rivera (same Diego), which sold in 2018 for $9.76 million. Here’s Kahlo’s painting, showing Diego up in the head of a sad Frida (their marriage was turbulent, marked by fights and mutual infidelities).

*John McWhorter’s latest biweekly column, “‘Woke went the way of ‘P.C’ and ‘liberal’,” shows, as we know, that a term once used to mean “sincerely committed to and active in social justice” is now used as a pejorative term for people who espouse social justice but go to nonproductive extremes in their rhetoric. (“P.C” underwent the same transmogrification.) And some, like AOC, still claim that they’re “woke” in the old sense. McWhorter thinks we need a new and less confusing term, though I don’t think “woke” is any more confusing than “politically correct.” His solution is not a linguistic one, though:

So here’s another modest proposal: Progressives inclined to tar people for their perceived complicity in an assortment of injustices — for having insufficiently woke views — might temper their fervor. If they could manage that, a new equivalent to “woke” as a mere descriptor, with the positive-to-neutral connotation it had not so long ago, might last a little longer.

*A roadrunner made a big road trip—from Las Vegas to Maine. These adorable birds are native to the American Southwest, but one found its way into a moving van headed across country. Fortunately, it was found and is now in rehab until it’s in good enough condition to be sent back to Vegas. Rumors are that the van was owned by the Acme Moving Company.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 764,592, an increase of 1,092 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,132,632, an increase of about 7,900 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on November 17 includes:

Here’s the “Darnley portrait” of Elizabeth I, almost certainly painted from life (1575-1576). The caption is from Wikipedia: this is the source of every later portrait of Elizabeth:

1603 – English explorer, writer and courtier Sir Walter Raleigh goes on trial for treason.

Raleigh got out in 1617, went on a voyage and, upon his returned, was imprisoned again for hostile acts against Spain. This time he was beheaded (1618).

Raleigh was beheaded in the Old Palace Yard at the Palace of Westminster on 29 October 1618. “Let us dispatch”, he said to his executioner. “At this hour my ague comes upon me. I would not have my enemies think I quaked from fear.” After he was allowed to see the axe that would be used to behead him, he mused: “This is a sharp Medicine, but it is a Physician for all diseases and miseries.” According to biographers, Raleigh’s last words, spoken to the hesitating executioner, were: “What dost thou fear? Strike, man, strike!”

1800 – The United States Congress holds its first session in Washington, D.C.

1869 – In Egypt, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated.

Here’s a ship making a transit of the Suez Canal, sped up so as to compress the 16-hour transit into three minutes. Note the lakes and bypass canals:

1939 – Nine Czech students are executed as a response to anti-Nazi demonstrations prompted by the death of Jan Opletal. All Czech universities are shut down and more than 1,200 students sent to concentration camps. Since this event, International Students’ Day is celebrated in many countries, especially in the Czech Republic.

1968 – Viewers of the Raiders–Jets football game in the eastern United States are denied the opportunity to watch its exciting finish when NBC broadcasts Heidi instead, prompting changes to sports broadcasting in the U.S.

The movie started when the Jets were ahead, but then the Raiders scored twice in the last few minutes and won. Viewers didn’t know that! Here’s a short documentary:

1970 – Vietnam War: Lieutenant William Calley goes on trial for the My Lai Massacre.

1973 – Watergate scandal: In Orlando, Florida, U.S. President Richard Nixon tells 400 Associated Press managing editors “I am not a crook.”

Here he is saying that Big Lie:

2003 – Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s tenure as the governor of California began.

Did you know that Arnold collects and wears cowboy boots? Here he is smoking a stogie and showing off his boots. Many of them are very high end, made by Tres Outlaws in El Paso. When I visited the factory, they showed me a pair being made for Arnold as a Christmas present from his then wife Maria Shriver. They were black leather with inlaid silver skulls, and cost about $25,000.

2019 – The first known case of COVID-19 is traced to a 55-year-old man who had visited a market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Notables born on this day include:

AD 9 – Vespasian, Roman emperor (d. 79)

1887 – Bernard Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, English field marshal (d. 1976)

Here’s a recording Monty addressing the 8th Army. And he did exactly what he predicted, known from then on as “Montgomery of Alamein”.

1901 – Lee Strasberg, Ukrainian-American actor and director (d. 1982)

1902 – Eugene Wigner, Hungarian physicist and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1925 – Rock Hudson, American actor (d. 1985)

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

Here’s a treat if you like Lightfoot as much as I do: an hourlong performance from Soundstage in 1979, including many of his big hits. He’s 83 today.

1944 – Lorne Michaels, Canadian-American screenwriter and producer, created Saturday Night Live

Those who shoved off on November 17 include:

1796 – Catherine the Great, of Russia (b. 1729)

Here’s a portrait of Catherine in the 1850s painted from life by Johann Baptist von Lampi the Elder

1917 – Auguste Rodin, French sculptor and illustrator (b. 1840)

1940 – Raymond Pearl, American biologist and academic (b. 1879)

2013 – Doris Lessing, British novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1919)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a new habit has started. According to Malgorzata, “Lately Hili sometimes demands to be let upstairs. Paulina took this picture during one of Hili’s rare visits there.” Hili is still wary of Kulka, but at least tolerates her presence without much hissing.

Kulka: It’s nice to see you. Hili: Hmm. (Photo: Paulina R.)

In Polish:

Kulka: Miło cię widzieć. Hili: Mhm. (Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

Posted on FB by Seth Andrews:

From Merilee:

From Nicole:

Look at this plump frog, and make sure the sound is up so you can here its weird call:

We're happy to hear Crucifix Frog (Notaden bennettii) calling after rain this #FrogIDWeek, submitted by our colleague @TomoParkin.

Record frog calls with the #FrogID app now to 21st Nov and take part in Australia's biggest frog count. pic.twitter.com/nRlcyO6kG2 — FrogID (@FrogIDAus) November 15, 2021

From Ginger K. I always let my cats on the counter, as it’s futile to try to prevent them. You just have to clean up the counter afterwards.

We have a strict no cats on the counters rule….🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/208o31vq7f — Mary Meacham (@MaryPlanAhead) November 13, 2021

From Barry, who says, “I wonder what it’s waiting for?” I’m guessing this is a real black bear and not a man in a bear suit.

And when he went inside, Goldilocks was sleeping in his bed and had eaten his porridge. 📽️ source: https://t.co/npqEYDUcZ0 pic.twitter.com/VLfVZy94RA — Char Adams (@_charadams_) November 13, 2021

From Ken, who said, “Now I know what I’m getting you for Coynezaa this year.” Please, NO! But look how low Milo Yiannopoulis has fallen: trying to sell plastic Virgin Marys on television!

Let's check and see how things are going for Milo Yiannopoulos now that he's "ex-gay" and Christian. Oh, he's hawking Catholic iconography on the Church Militant's YouTube shopping network? Well, obviously things are going great. pic.twitter.com/T7OkB1SCsu — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 15, 2021

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

17 November 1934 | A German Jewish boy, Gert Loewenstein, was born in Aken. He emigrated to The Netherlands. He was deported from Westerbork to #Theresienstadt ghetto on January 1944 and on 16 May 1944 deported to #Auschwitz. He was murdered after the selection in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/wJIllYre5O — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 17, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows my favorite wild cat. What a beaut!

Absolute unit of a Pallas cat pic.twitter.com/Bn5xKg2SNL — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) November 16, 2021

. . . and an unusual flower:

The skeleton flower (Diphylleia grayi) is a woodland understory plant whose flowers are usually an opaque white. When it rains, however, its wet petals turn ghostly transparent, due to their absorptive cell structure Shougo Yokota, Jiale Yong et al https://t.co/bY8fPveg3Q pic.twitter.com/uGBRsm0isI — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) November 16, 2021

. . . and an unusual bird, flying underwater.