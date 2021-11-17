Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ fresh eyes

Here’s the new Jesus and Mo strip, called “fresh”, in which the boys are let down.

I’ve always said that although the Bible is touted as great literature (mainly in the King James Version), it really isn’t: it’s dull and boring, with many leaden and snooze-inducing passages. Yes, there are a few good ones, but I’ve often proposed the experiment that Jesus and Mo allude to. My version: the Bible exists in only one old, dusty copy, which resides in a free book box outside Powell’s in Hyde Park. Somebody picks it up and takes it home and starts reading it as if it were a work of fiction. After a short time, bored as hell, he puts it down and then discards it. It is NOT great literature though it has some good bits.

But I digress: here are Jesus and Mo reading their respective Holy Books with “fresh eyes”: