Remember this? What really makes it funny are the last three words preceded by a comma.
I’m betting he won’t be the GOP’s nominee for President in 2024, but what do I know?
7 thoughts on "Just for fun: One year ago today"
I would take your bet, but I agree. I don’t think he will be the nominee.
I don’t think he’ll be the nominee, either, and I hope he isn’t (even though the latest polls shows him beating Biden by two points). In related news, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney still hasn’t conceded to his truck driver opponent, and has claimed that “there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county”.
I think he should be in prison jumps by then.
His legal challenges may change the trajectory, but barring that I do think he is the inevitable Republican nominee. Trump will certainly try to run, and I doubt other Republicans will dare to pose a serious challenge since they have always been unable to muster a shred of principle concerning this man. Meanwhile his base will whisk him thru the primaries.
I will not take that bet, but that is what I think right now.
We should all change our party affiliation to Republican and vote against him in the primaries.
It would be a dangerous game, but Trump running is pretty good for Democratic voter turnout.
Trump will run.
His ego will not let him sit it out. He’s way too addicted to adoring crowds.
What bothers me most about the whole situation is that Republicans will not state what they are FOR. They are just against everything. Their campaigning amounts to racist dog whistles and vague intimations about election “irregularities”.
People may not agree with Democratic proposals, but at least they have some.
I would like to see Carville in a position to affect this.
