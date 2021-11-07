7 thoughts on “Just for fun: One year ago today

  4. His legal challenges may change the trajectory, but barring that I do think he is the inevitable Republican nominee. Trump will certainly try to run, and I doubt other Republicans will dare to pose a serious challenge since they have always been unable to muster a shred of principle concerning this man. Meanwhile his base will whisk him thru the primaries.
    I will not take that bet, but that is what I think right now.

  6. Trump will run.

    His ego will not let him sit it out. He’s way too addicted to adoring crowds.

    What bothers me most about the whole situation is that Republicans will not state what they are FOR. They are just against everything. Their campaigning amounts to racist dog whistles and vague intimations about election “irregularities”.

    People may not agree with Democratic proposals, but at least they have some.

    I would like to see Carville in a position to affect this.

    L

