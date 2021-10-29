Supreme Court goes execution-happy; prisoner suffers horrible death

Biden has stated that he wants an end to the practice of federal executions, though he can’t stop ones from the States. However, most American still favor the death penalty (60% approve, 39% oppose). And so, apparently, does the Supreme Court. As reader Ken emailed me:
SCOTUS lifted the stay of execution on two Oklahoma death-row inmates imposed by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. The three liberal justices dissented. (Justice Gorsuch took no part in the decision, presumably because he had considered one or both of the cases while he was a 10th Circuit judge, prior to his appointment to the high court.)One of the inmates was executed tonight within hours of the ruling; the other is scheduled for execution on Nov. 18th. The NYT article reporting SCOTUS’s action recounts Oklahoma’s history of botched executions.
The Associated Press’ Sean Murphy, who witnessed the execution, described what he saw after Grant was injected with the first of three execution drugs called midazolam.
“He did convulse more than two dozen times, and those were pretty violent convulsions while he was strapped to the gurney,” Murphy said. “Then he began to vomit. The vomit pooled in his mouth and ran down his face. At that point, he was still trying to breathe because you could see bubbles coming out of his mouth as he attempted to breathe.”
Murphy said he’s seen more than a dozen executions, and he’s never seen an inmate vomit like that. He added that the only other time he’s seen violent convulsions like this was during the botched execution of Clayton Lockett, one of the last before Oklahoma stopped executions.
“We have come to the conclusion that for the third time in a row, the Oklahoma lethal injection protocol did not work how it was supposed to work,” said Dale Baich, one of the lawyers challenging Oklahoma’s use of midazolam.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections later released a statement saying the execution was carried out “without complications.” ODOC officials also shared a statement from the daughter of Grant’s victim, saying in part that she prays justice prevails for other victims’ loved ones.
Midazolam, a benzodiazepine normally used as a light anesthetic before surgery or during colonoscopies, is now used by seven states as the first drug in the three-drug execution sequence, but it has an uneven history, being part, for example, of one execution where the inmate was given 15 doses and took two hours to die. One problem is that no drug company will sell it for execution purposes, so the states have to get it from secondary sources like “compounding pharmacies” that aren’t subject to FDA standards or approval. This means that drugs could be made in improper ways or be contaminated. Here’s what the Death Penalty Information Center says of Midazolam:
MIDAZOLAM: Seven states have used midazolam as the first drug in the three-drug protocol: Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Alabama, Virginia, Arkansas, and Tennessee. Oklahoma used midazolam in the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in April 2014, and Lockett died after the procedure was halted. Alabama’s use of midazolam in the execution of Ronald Smith in December 2016, resulted in nearly fifteen minutes of Smith heaving and gasping for breath. Arkansas’s use of use midazolam in four executions in April 2017 raised concerns and in the execution of Kenneth Williams, witnesses reported coughing, convulsing, lurching and jerking. In January 2017, Florida abandoned its use of midazolam as the first drug in its three-drug protocol and replaced it with etomidate. Two states have used midazolam in a two-drug protocol consisting of midazolam and hydromorphone: Ohio (Dennis McGuire) and Arizona (Joseph Wood). Both of those executions, which were carried out in 2014, were prolonged and accompanied by the prisoners’ gasping for breath. After its botched execution of McGuire, Ohio abandoned its use of midazolam in a two-drug protocol, but then in October 2016 decided to keep midazolam in a three-drug protocol. In December 2016, Arizona abandoned its use of midazolam in either a two-drug or a three-drug protocol. Three states have, at some point, proposed using midazolam in a two-drug protocol (Louisiana, Kentucky, and Oklahoma) but none of those states has followed through with that formula. Some states have proposed multiple protocols. Missouri administered midazolam to inmates as a sedative before the official execution protocol began.
Regardless, though, I oppose any killing in return for killing; life without parole (or, better, Norway’s system of 21-year sentences with periodic evaluation after that) is sufficient punishment. The Supreme Court apparently disregards this shameful history of botched executions. Biden should commute every federal death sentence to a life sentence, but he can’t do squat about state executions.
17 thoughts on “Supreme Court goes execution-happy; prisoner suffers horrible death”
“Norway’s system of 21-year sentences with periodic evaluation” is not without certain difficulties. The mass murder Anders Behring Breivik has besieged the Norwegian authorities with complaints about
his treatment in prison. He grumbles, for example, that “his cell was poorly decorated and had no view, his reading lamp was inadequate, guards supervised him while he would brush his teeth and shaved, and put indirect mental pressure on him to finish quickly by tapping their feet while waiting.” Even more
heart-breaking, the prison apparently turned down his demand for “a PlayStation 3 to replace the current PlayStation 2, because it offered more suitable games”. Norway could have avoided a lot of paperwork
if it had imposed on Mr. Breivik, convicted perpetrator of 77 murders, an older and more permanent form of removal from society.
Maybe, but the law is there not for kvetchers, but for all murderers who might be redeemable. I don’t think a lot of paperwork is reason enough for life without parole. At least people can be periodically evaluated to see if they’ve reformed. Maybe Breivik won’t be (that’s almost certain!), but who gets the evaluation and who doesn’t? That’s unfair.
Shocking. There are some barbaric aspects of life (and death) in the US that are hard for those of us outside to comprehend existing in the 21st century.
Were I ever to be in the horrible situation of death row, I think I’d I’d try to argue in favor of a firing squad. Everything since then seems not so much an ‘improvement’ as a chance for the state to try out new toys.
That would be my choice too, although the guillotine is apparently the most humane method.
I think that not only do most Americans favor the death penalty, but many want executions to be more cruel. They don’t want justice they want revenge.
At the same time, if executions were actually televised, I imagine more Americans would be against them- especially when witnessing a gruesome execution like the one described here. But maybe I’m wrong, and Americans would relish the suffering…our culture is sick with religion, after all.
Sigh. Religion. I’m very grateful that our state respects and allows death with dignity. I’ve got my advance directive filed with my attorney. Religion is the reason other places do not allow this, and the reason we won’t allow doctors and researchers to advance the means used to end life compassionately. Even the guillotine would be better than this man’s death in the prison.
Yeah, I’m glad to live in Washington for that reason as well. Plus legalized marijuana and mail-in voting. 🙂
You’re probably right. It wasn’t that long ago that lynchings were treated as entertainment. Americans are not particularly civilized.
Yes, of course; that’s the only justification for execution: retribution. Right now the death penalty is not a deterrent, nor does it cost less than life without parole.
I wonder why they don’t use the same stuff they use to put animals to sleep, as that is instantaneous. Or how about cyanide? That’s quick too.
The drugs used to put animals down is manufactured and acquired from Europe (iirc) and they don’t sell the drugs to the US for human execution. As for cyanide, I have no idea…even if it’s quick, it might be extremely painful?
Poster #5 raises a very good point. When my daughter and I had our terminally ill cat put to sleep, it
was completely peaceful. I don’t know of any cases of convulsions and so on in cases of euthanized
pets. I wonder if readers with medical (or veterinary) knowledge could explain why similarly fool-proof, peaceful lethal treatment for a large, bipedal mammal is not readily available.
As Mark R. says, the producers of said drugs refuse to sell them to the U.S. for purposes of execution.
I suppose the USG could set up it’s own manufacturing base, but that seems ridiculous given the number of federal executions (and the fact that just because the fed provided such a drug, doesn’t mean states like Texas would opt to use it. I can easily imagine the response: “this is painless? No thanks, we’ll pass.”)
It is; it requires a large dose of pentobarbital, but that can’t be obtained from pharmaceutical companies. It’s what they use to put animals to sleep. But again, I’m opposed to the death penalty.
Looking at the two cases, it appears one was a hail Mary which was never going to work. Chutkan’s lawyer argued that he couldn’t be executed with the drug because he didn’t have a prescription for it. Sorry, but even as a death penalty opposer, I think that should be thrown out.
The Hall appeal OTOH looks actually reasonable. The prosecution team not only struck all the black jurors in his case, but was later found to have illegally struck jurors based on race in another case. The big problem with his argument appears (from my brief reading) to be that the prosecution’s illegal conduct happened and became known years ago, and his lawyer is just now bringing it up.