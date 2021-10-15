Netflix employees and many civilians criticize Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer,” Netflix executives stand by the Chappelle and the show

I still haven’t seen Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer“, so I can’t weigh in on whether what he said was in horrible taste or not. Those of you who did see it can (and should) weigh in below. As you know, given that it dealt with transsexual issues, it caused an uproar, much of it is already reported on Wikipedia. The unusual thing is that a big and lucrative corporation is standing firm against a social-media onslaught.
All I can say about Chappelle is that I’ve seen some of his other shows, or parts of him, and see him as a latter-day Lenny Bruce, who deals frankly with topics about which people have strong feelings. And I think he’s funny and provocative as hell.
But I will neither defend nor attack him about this issue till I see the show. I’ll just reprise the reaction given by the New York Times, which reports that the company is melting down internally after presenting Chappelle’s show. Chappelle allegedly made comments that were “transphobic”. Both co-executives of Neflix, however, are defending both the show and Chappelle.
Click on the screenshot below to read:
The accusations (all indented material are from the NYT piece):
That’s all changed. Internally, the tech company that revolutionized Hollywood is now in an uproar as employees challenge the executives responsible for its success and accuse the streaming service of facilitating the spread of hate speech and perhaps inciting violence.
At the center of the unrest is “The Closer,” the much-anticipated special from the Emmy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle, which debuted on Oct. 5 and was the fourth-most-watched program on Netflix in the United States on Thursday. In the show, Mr. Chappelle comments mockingly on transgender people and aligns himself with the author J.K. Rowling as “Team TERF,” an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a term used for a group of people who argue that a transgender woman’s biological sex determines her gender and can’t be changed.
“The Closer” has thrust Netflix into difficult cultural debates, generating the kind of critical news coverage that usually attends Facebook and Google.
Several organizations, including GLAAD, the organization that monitors the news media and entertainment companies for bias against the L.G.B.T.Q. community, have criticized the special as transphobic. Some on Netflix’s staff have argued that it could incite harm against trans people. This week, the company briefly suspended three employees who attended a virtual meeting of executives without permission, and a contingent of workers has planned a walkout for next week.
. . .Terra Field, a software engineer at Netflix and one of the three employees who were suspended for joining a quarterly meeting of top executives that they were not invited to, said on Twitter last week that the special “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness.” (Ms. Field and the other suspended employees have been reinstated.)
Jaclyn Moore, an executive producer for the Netflix series “Dear White People,” said last week that she would not work with Netflix “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”
On Wednesday, GLAAD criticized Mr. Sarandos’s claim that on-screen content does not lead to real-world violence. “Film and TV have also been filled with stereotypes and misinformation about us for decades, leading to real-world harm, especially for trans people and L.G.B.T.Q. people of color,” the organization said in a statement.
The critics:
The critical reaction to “The Closer” has been mixed, with most reviewers acknowledging Mr. Chappelle’s comedic skills while questioning whether his desire to push back against his detractors has led him to adopt rhetorical tactics favored by internet trolls. Roxane Gay, in a Times opinion column, noted “five or six lucid moments of brilliance” in a special that includes “a joyless tirade of incoherent and seething rage, misogyny, homophobia and transphobia.”
I looked up the ratings of the show on Rotten Tomatoes, and here they are. This is one of the biggest disparities I’ve ever seen between critics’ reviews and the public’s reviews. Clearly, the media is much more on the “transphobe” side than is the public:
The defense. Surprisingly, given its dominance of the media, both of the company’s chief executives mounted a robust defense, though the company didn’t have a comment (nor did Chappelle).
A discussion this week on an internal Netflix message board between Reed Hastings, a co-chief executive, and company employees suggested that the two sides remained far apart on the issue of Mr. Chappelle’s special. A transcript of the wide-ranging online chat, in which Mr. Hastings expressed his views on free speech and argued firmly against the comedian’s detractors, was obtained by The New York Times.
One employee questioned whether Netflix was “making the wrong historical choice around hate speech.” In reply, Mr. Hastings wrote: “To your macro question on being on the right side of history, we will always continue to reflect on the tensions between freedom and safety. I do believe that our commitment to artistic expression and pleasing our members is the right long term choice for Netflix, and that we are on the right side, but only time will tell.”
. . .Replying to an employee who argued that Mr. Chappelle’s words were harmful, Mr. Hastings wrote: “In stand-up comedy, comedians say lots of outrageous things for effect. Some people like the art form, or at least particular comedians, and others do not.
When another employee expressed an opinion that Mr. Chappelle had a history of homophobia and bigotry, Mr. Hastings said he disagreed, and would welcome the comedian back to Netflix.
“We disagree with your characterization and we’ll continue to work with Dave Chappelle in the future,” he said. “We see him as a unique voice, but can understand if you or others never want to watch his show.”
He added, “We do not see Dave Chappelle as harmful, or in need of any offset, which we obviously and respectfully disagree on.”
In a note to employees this week, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s other co-chief executive, expressed his unwavering support for Mr. Chappelle and struck back at the argument that the comic’s statements could lead to violence.
I’ll try to watch this soon, and the questions I’ll be asking myself are these:
a. Does Chappelle really seem to express transphobia or homophobia?
b. Is the show in bad taste?
c. The show is said to include a memoriam by Chappelle of his late friend Daphne Dorman, a transgender comedian. Others say it was disrespectful. Which was it?
d. Do I think the show is likely to incite violence? (That’s just a guess, of course.)
e. Does this look like it will hurt Netflix?
f. Do I think that Chappelle is through—permanently cancelled. I doubt it given that Netflix is defending him pretty strongly, and if they keep airing his shows, well, that’s not cancellation.
The topic of transsexual people is perhaps the hottest political button there is for those on the Left. Certainly Netflix and Chappelle had the right under the first amendment to say what they wanted, but of course that right comes with the consequences of what you say. Normally the consequences from what I hear from the critics and opponents would be cancellation, but this is Dave Chappelle, and pushing buttons is his business.
22 thoughts on “Netflix employees and many civilians criticize Dave Chappelle’s “The Closer,” Netflix executives stand by the Chappelle and the show”
I thought that his memoriam to Daphne Dorman was very respectful, and that there was nothing harmful to transgender people. He pointed out obvious biological facts, such as trans women have never experienced a menstrual period, but I don’t think that this is transphobic to talk about this. No one seems to be upset about his routine about beating up a lesbian. That was the part of the show that was in bad taste. Gays and lesbians have suffered violence for centuries, and it really isn’t funny to make jokes about this. I believe in free speech, so I wouldn’t censor it in any way, but I really disliked his routine about this.
I’m sure Netflix welcomes the controversy. It’s obviously going to cause some people to watch the show that otherwise would not, myself included. Even many of those that say that the show will hurt them probably have to watch to see if their outrage is justified or to flesh out the details of their claim. Many of the articles covering the controversy seem to be more worried that Netflix is making a cold business calculation rather than taking a stand for free speech. I really don’t think it matters.
I watched most of it; turned it off towards the end because it was just him ranting, with not many good jokes or funny in it.
I really like Dave Chappelle’s humor. I also generally support comedian’s rights to make offensive jokes and humor. Chappelle does offensive humor really well – even when he’s making stereotypical jokes, I find a lot of it laugh out loud funny. However I don’t find his social commentary particularly deep or worth listening to. IMO comedians are like athletes or movie stars; sometimes they have good thoughts on deeper social problems, and there’s that rare gem who actually is pretty expert in some other field. But for the most part they aren’t experts in anything but their day job, and all you’re going to get on deeper issues is a superficial analysis you could get from your country cousin.
So I guess overall I agree with the NYT review: 5 or 6 moments of classic good Chapelle humor, within 60-90 minutes of Dave’s Theories Of Gender Which Nobody Cares To Hear (Or At Least Eric Didn’t).
Now for your list
a) – He expresses similar reservations as Rowding and others. Whether that’s phobic or not is in the eye of the beholder I guess.
b) – Not in the conventional sense. The wag in me says a comedy special which is not very funny is ‘in bad taste.’
c) – Not disrespectful to my mind.
d) – It shouldn’t. I really hope not. There is absolutely nothing physically inciteful in it.
e) – I have no idea.
f) – I hope not! But I think right now he’s obsessed with responding to critic’s attacks claiming his humor means he’s a bigot. So rather than do funny offensive jokes, he’s spending special after special trying to explain how his funny offensive jokes don’t mean he’s a bigot. I wish he’d grow a thicker skin, ignore the people calling him a bigot or whatever, and just go back to writing funny offensive jokes.
It’s a joke that anyone would think either Chapelle or J.K. Rowling are transphobic. The joke is he aligns himself with Team TERF since the T does not apply to hardly anyone tarred with the label.
I haven’t seen this special, but have all the others. If he does, in this one, go off to far into a rant that would be too bad. He has so much to offer in incisive observational comedy. Having said that, he could be setting a good example standing up to the craziness. TBD for me.
A CEO with a backbone? I can hardly believe what I read. How long until he backtracks and apologizes with the usual ritual abasement? I predict <1 week.
So, the charge against Mr. Chapelle is that he attacks “the validity of transness”. Gadzooks! Next thing you know, comedians will question the validity of my declared trans-identity as a member of the critically endangered Greater Sage-Grouse species. [See: https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/greater-sage-grouse.%5D Our chosen personal pronouns are, of course, “they” and “us”, because “grouse” is both singular and plural.
The NYT have that wrong (not a surprise). “TERFs” maintain (and they are entirely correct on this) that biological sex is real, cannot be changed, and is important in many situations.
They do not assert that sex “determines gender”. Indeed “gender” is a rather vague term of unclear meaning, and “TERFs” are generally happy for people to be any gender they like — while asserting the reality and importance of sex.
Coel, you are 100% right that the NYT journalist got the meaning of TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) wrong.
And you are also right that this is not surprising for people who have followed this debate. Radical trans activists and their allies consistently mischaracterize their liberal opponents (like, for instance, JK Rowling and Kathleen Stock).
Radical transactivists: You can self-identify into the category women.
Liberal critics: You can self-identify into the category trans women, but not into the category women. Also, we should not discriminate against trans individuals. There are contexts where women and trans women should be treated differently.
Jonahthan Haidt recently wrote about ‘monomania’ on Persuasion (https://www.persuasion.community/p/haidt-monomania-is-illiberal-and)
– I feel this illuminates a lot of the pushback on Chapelle.
a) When Chapelle recounts the impact that Daphne Dorman’s comment: “I just want you to appreciate that I’m having a human experience” had on him – I feel he is sincerely expressing that he trying to understand and accept the trans experience. His criticism is not directed at transpeople at all.
b) Taste? your call. I’m an OWM, and much of it does not agree with my palate
c) Distasteful, no. Provocative and deep – yes. I believe he described her the way he did to explain much she meant to him and how much he learned from her.
d) Hope not – he’s asking for dialogue.
e) Well, the same mob that has gone after him will put the pressure on Netflix. I think he is baiting them.
f) Netflix manangent answers only to $$$, so maybe they cancel him. But Chapelle cancelled – doubtful.
Until this controversy, I was only familiar with Chapelle by name, had never seen his act. Parts of the show involved some gross humor, not really my thing but pretty tame in the big scheme of things. Obviously there is a lot of water under the bridge regarding his previous comments about gay and trans issues, I cannot speak to that.
However, no way his memoriam to Daphne was disrespectful. His respect for her was obvious. He hammers the trans “tribe” pretty hard for what they did to her. I did not take that as transphobic, but heartfelt.
Spoiler:
The best line was when he recounted telling Daphne that he did not understand her to which she replied, “I don’t need you to understand me, I need you to understand I am having a human experience”.
How much better the world would be if we all approached each other with that understanding.
Honestly, it was not my favorite special of his. But that has nothing to do with any of the controversy. He has been and still is one of my absolute favorite comedians. His story towards the end about his trans FRIEND, Daphne, was pretty touching, sad, and still funny. The overall message I took from that whole things was this:
He basically seems to reject the idea that we must, by default, pay a certain respect to someone just based on their identity as a member of a group. He seems to place much more significance on personal interactions with individuals. His story about Daphne was very moving and he clearly had a certain respect and affection for her. He cared about her. He tried to help her with her career. He expressed sorrow over her death. I think he even reached out to her daughter.
I really don’t see anything controversial about this. Curious what others think.
I won’t watch the show, I’m an old white woman, and it’s likely not to my taste. Not familiar with Chapelle other than recognizing the name. But he has the right to be tasteless, rant, and say every offensive thing he can. He will have to take the consequences. Bravo to the Netflix executives.
I saw it. Chappelle is definitely an offensive comic, meaning that offense is a major part of his schtick. People that are offended by that sort of comedy should do us all a favor and not watch him.
There was nothing in Chappelle’s performance that could be expected to incite violence anymore than about 99% of any other popular media stuff. Anybody incited to violence by it, that’s on them, not Dave.
It’s possible Dave may be to some degree transphobic, by some definition, but if so he then he criticized himself about it during this routine.
His tribute to his late transvestite friend was the entire point of the routine. It was not disrespectful. It was tear inducing, and it was obvious that he was near tears when delivering the ‘punchline.’
It wasn’t just a tribute of course. His intent in recounting his relationship with his friend was to show that he is not a transphobe, and by contrasting the attitudes of his friend with his trans critics explain that his issues with his trans critics are not because he is a transphobe but because of their words and actions. His final words of the show were,
This is going to sound weird but I think that’s part of the problem. He’s a comedian that tells offensive jokes about race, sex, gender, orientation, you name it. Of course he’s going to be accused of various -ism’s. But IMO worrying about how he’s perceived is killing his humor. He is, essentially, letting the hecklers derail his act.
I think that’s right on target. And this was definitely not a normal comedy routine. The whole show was a response to his hecklers.
I watched it. Yes it was in bad taste. Yes it was funny (I laughed). His tribute to his trans friend was thoughtful and loving.
If some of the Netflix staff are melting down internally, one can only hope the scuppers stay unclogged until the decks are clean.
Im’a watch it tonight, and don’t want to read anything about it before I do, so I’ll get to this post tomorrow. A day late and a dollar short, that’s my story.
I have not seen Chappelle so am not commenting on his work. What I find interesting is your question d, will the show incite violence. As long as I remember until recently, anyone who criticized movies books music tv shows-any form of “artistic expression” for its violent content, stating it may inspire like action, was furiously shut down and outright mocked. “How ridiculous” was the response, how reactionary, of course looking at a movie/listening to music does not cause people to act. Now the fundamental reason groups/individuals are giving for censoring such material is that it will cause or inspire acts of violence. In the recent past, the Left excused anything in the name of art. Recently it seems the Left wants to use what was formerly a right wing position to shut down speech. So are you going to decide for yourself if Chappelle was shouting “fire” in a crowded theater?
Interesting that there is no outrage or even comment about the Space Jews jokes. Very anti-Semitic, but I guess that is acceptable to the critics of Dave.
Despite that, I enjoyed the special. It was entertaining and sincere, and he is not boring and conventional.
The Daphne Dorman story was compelling. And educating.
I have not seen it, but I understand that a major message of his was that trans folks need to laugh at themselves, like all identities need to. No one should be off limits.
As for the possibility that it will inspire more trans-phobia: The real danger is the media storm to cancel Chapelle. Its that sort of attention that really inspires the neanderthals (for lack of a better word).