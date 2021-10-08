Here’s some end-of-the week music, and if you hate The Carpenters, or think they’re schlocky, then just pass this post by. (Actually, there are three versions of the song here, two, by Willie Nelson and Leon Russell, below the first one.) I think that would be a shame, because although some of their songs are indeed schlocky, Karen Carpenter had—along with Barbra Streisand—the best female pop voice of our time. (Or so I think: you can argue below.) And the song is a very good one: “A Song For You”: composed and made famous by the late Leon Russell. (It was released in 1970.)
I came across this video as a “suggestion” on the right side when I was browsing YouTube. Because I thought I’d heard every Carpenters song but hadn’t seen this one, I listened to it. And I decided, that of all the versions I’ve heard, including Russell’s own (below), this one’s the best. Why? It’s Karen’s voice, which handles the high and low notes of this song easily. Richard called her low notes “the money notes,” and that’s pretty obvious from this version, recorded live on the Bob Hope Special on October 5, 1972. Can’t you feel your bones vibrate when she hits those low notes? I have to say that Richard’s kind of stiff in this version, but, in contrast, Karen was more expressive than usual.
I’m going to give you two good versions below hers; you might like them better.
Here’s Russell playing his own song at some kind of informal gathering or jam session:
A spare but wonderful version by Willie Nelson, accompanied only by his favorite guitar, “Trigger“:
Trigger:
Leon Russell deserves a lot more credit than he gets. He was a member of The Wrecking Crew, a group of LA studio musicians who are responsible for a lot more of 1960s music then the recording artists. I think the best album from that period was Pet Sounds from The Beach Boys. Most of the music on the album is actually from The Wrecking Crew. None of the Beach Boys actually play on God Only Knows. That is all Brian Wilson with the Wrecking Crew.
If we are just looking for who can sing the song I really do not see a contest. Carpenter is far superior. Willy could write some songs but often others sang them. Patsy Cline comes to mind.
While she has the nicest voice of these three performers, I prefer the Russell and Nelson versions. The Carpenter version is, to my ear, over-produced. The song doesn’t need all those other musicians. The strings turn if from a soulful expression of love into something that would fit into a Lawrence Welk Show episode.
I have to agree even though I love Karen Carpenter. Imagine if Karen had sung it minimalist style like Willie. Would have been incredible.
I agree. If it was done with just guitar or piano I would likely have made it my top choice.
Loved them all, but Willie’s version made me weep.
That last picture of the guitar scandalized me: you should have given a Trigger warning.
Absolutely! It’s hard to imagine that kind of damage happening from any normal playing – though maybe I’m doing it all wrong…
I got to see Leon perform this song (twice) in his later years at shows here in Austin. First time was after his brain surgery and he had to be helped just to walk out to the stage. He was very frail but once his hands hit the keys it was like he was as alive as he had ever been. He didn’t miss a note.
Karen Carpenter had a beautiful alto voice, one of the best I’ve ever heard among popular artists. As was typical of many artists of the 1970’s, songs by the Carpenters tended to be over-produced—too many symphonic elements, too many tracks, too much over-dubbing, too much reverb, a number of other things I could get into but won’t here. New, multitrack mixing consoles enabled this, but using all of the available tracks led to the over-productions that I mention. Too much orchestration removed some of the humanity in Karen Carpenter’s lovely, vulnerable voice.
Karen Carpenter was a treasure who died too soon. I love hearing her songs.