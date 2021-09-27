John Oliver on duck stamps

Here’s John Oliver this week on Federal Duck Stamps, an American tradition and a requirement for duck hunters (oy!) Oliver seems to be under the impression that all ducks have long corkscrew willies, but he’s wrong. But this is pretty funny, though, describing mutual animosity between duck artists and even submitting his own designs (there’s an annual contest for the stamp’s design, with the latest one required to be in the possession of all duck hunters).
Oliver is actually auctioning off his four designs for duck stamps, and you can see the designs and make your bid here. First watch the video, then make your bid! (Click screenshot below to enlarge.) One of them is already up to $20,000!
By the way, the Post Office has also issued regular postcards this year (with the “forever” stamp that doesn’t go up in price), and they feature a beautiful mallard drake. But where’s the hen? A kind reader sent me a fistful of these:
h/t: Steve, Paul
So the duck stamp is an example of good and bad. A lot of money is raised for wet lands and a lot of people go out and hunt ducks.
Norm’s duck design won the three-cent stamp. You might think people don’t use the three-cents much, but whenever they raise the postage people need the little stamps, ’cause otherwise they’re stuck with the old ones:
I was thinking about Fargo when this post came up. The happy ending to the movie.
Thank you for the smile — and won’t you please take this on? Made me want to laugh and cry both — thought it must be a hoax article but fear not….https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-the-term-jedi-is-problematic-for-describing-programs-that-promote-justice-equity-diversity-and-inclusion/
I took it on already; just the other day. You have to keep reading this site!
Here’s my critique, though the op-ed is its own critique:
https://whyevolutionistrue.com/2021/09/24/bizarre-acronym-pecksniffery-in-scientific-american/
“Video not available in your country”
I must admit I was under the same impression that all -or at least most- decks grew this impressive corkscrew penis equivalent every year.
I think all 5 proposed stamps are great, but I like ‘duck with a pearl earring’ best, however, I think Vermeer was really one of the greatest painters, so I’m not unbiased.