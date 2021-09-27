John Oliver on duck stamps

Here’s John Oliver this week on Federal Duck Stamps, an American tradition and a requirement for duck hunters (oy!) Oliver seems to be under the impression that all ducks have long corkscrew willies, but he’s wrong. But this is pretty funny, though, describing mutual animosity between duck artists and even submitting his own designs (there’s an annual contest for the stamp’s design, with the latest one required to be in the possession of all duck hunters).

Oliver is actually auctioning off his four designs for duck stamps, and you can see the designs and make your bid here. First watch the video, then make your bid! (Click screenshot below to enlarge.) One of them is already up to $20,000!

By the way, the Post Office has also issued regular postcards this year (with the “forever” stamp that doesn’t go up in price), and they feature a beautiful mallard drake. But where’s the hen? A kind reader sent me a fistful of these:

