It’s Sunday, and that means a themed bird post from biologist John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them. (And be sure to send me photos of your polydactylous cat as well as other wildlife photos).

Birds of a Feather, Part 1: Flocks on Land I love to encounter and photograph flocks of birds because this sometimes can yield artsy outcomes (despite the fact that it may be impossible to get all individuals simultaneously in focus). This week’s post launches a three-part mini-series on avian flocks, this time with the birds being on land. I photographed the Snow Geese in Montana; all other photos came from Southern California. American Coots, Fulica americana:

American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos:

Black Skimmers, Rynchops niger:

More Black Skimmers:

Marbled Godwits, Limosa fedoa:

Royal Terns, Sterna maxima:

Snowy Egrets, Egretta thula:

Willets, Catoptrophorus semipalmatus:

More Willets:

Sanderlings, Calidris alba:

More Sanderlings:

Western Sandpipers, Calidris mauri:

More Western Sandpipers:

Snow Geese, Chen caerulescens: