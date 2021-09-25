A beautiful drake arrived at Botany Pond when I was gone and, of course, Honey has taken up with him. We call him “PC” for Prince Charming:
The lad:
With his damsel, Honey (she always gets the pick of the drakes):
2 thoughts on “Honey has a boyfriend”
Great news. Though I’m probably being a bit premature in thinking about the ’22 brood of ducklings…
I think Honey deserves a fling during the off season. 😊