Rift between “progressive” and centrist Democrats in House bill on Iron Dome funding

After some squabbling within the Democratic Party, the House approved $1 billion funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome”, designed solely as a defensive measure to protect it from rockets fired from Palestine. To avoid Republican opposition to raising the debt ceiling, the Dems had to break this out as a separate bill. (Iron Dome funding has been going on for some years.)
There were 420 votes to fund, but nine dissenting votes on the bill—8 Democrats and one Republican—while two members voted “present”. Three of the “no” votes were “squad members” Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Presley, and Ilhan Omar, while, as usual, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waffled, as she was set to vote “no” as well, but then waffled at the last minute and voted “present” because she cannot bring herself to come out as anti-Israel along with her fellow “progressives”. Rumor has it that AOC wants to challenge Chuck Schumer for his New York Senate seat, and she won’t win in New York if she’s gets a reputation as anti-Israel. As the NYT reports:
Minutes before the vote closed, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez tearfully huddled with her allies before switching her vote to “present.” The tableau underscored how wrenching the vote was for even outspoken progressives, who have been caught between their principles and the still powerful pro-Israel voices in their party. (A spokesman for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment on her change of position.)
The Times’s original story, however, included the last underlined phrase below, couching the vote as a battle between the “principles” of the progressives and the “power” of “influential lobbyists and rabbis”. (The original version of the NYT is archived here.) I guess the paper realized this might not exactly be “objective” reporting since perhaps some of those Democrats who voted to support the bill might have principles, too. One person who clearly doesn’t, though, is the dissimulating and ambitious Ocasio-Cortez, forced to tears by her cognitive dissonance.
Here’s the only place I found the House members who voted “no”. The other “not present” is Georgia Representative Hank Johnson.
After some progressives forced Dems to take Israel Iron Dome funding out of CR, House overwhelmingly approves funding 420-9
No votes:
Dems:
Omar
Carson
Tlaib
Newman
Pressley
Grijalva
Garcia (IL)
Bush
Republicans:
Massie
GA Dem Reps Johnson and Ocasio-Cortez voted “present”
The vote now goes to the Senate, which will pass the bill.
In the current 117th United States Congress, Jewish Democrats outnumber Jewish Republicans by 25 to 2 in the House and by nine to zero in the Senate (10 to zero, if one counts Vermont’s Independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats). Among the Jews in the current congress are some of the most progressive Democrats.
It appears that bi-partisanship is not dead. I hope the Squad view this vote as what it is: a decisive rejection of their position on Israel. And AOC cried!
Everything around arms manufacturing and war are the most consistent, most bipartisan of American projects.
Might have been wiser to link Iron Dome funding to restarting real peace negotiations with the PA (Hamas itself appears to be hopeless).
I’m guessing the “principle” involved here is the ethical stance to support the terrorist slaughter of Israeli men, women, and children by thousands of rockets fired from Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria?
Or perhaps it is to encourage bloody ground operations against Gaza, which will be needed if the Iron Dome shield is gone?
Tlaib equated the Iron Dome with bombs that kill Gazans:
Tlaib and Omar prejudiced clowns.
Why do you deem it “anti-Israel” to vote no to give tax payer money to another fairly rich and successful nation? Would I be anti-American (or anti-Denmark) if I said no to award them tax money?
I hazard the guess that what is really being funded is not Israel, but some US arms manufacturer, who get to deliver the material for the dome, with some nice profits on top.
As far as I know the ‘Iron Dome’ was developed and produced in Israel.
It is an exclusively defensive system. I fully support that.
“Why do you deem it “anti-Israel” to vote no to give tax payer money to another fairly rich and successful nation? ”
When was the last time you saw objection to spending going to Japan, Germany, South Korea, the UK, Kuwait, Bahrain, or Italy. More of our tax dollars go to each of these countries than to Israel when you count the cost of keeping troops there. In all of these cases, the US does this to support a strategic ally.