Stephen Barnard is back with some photos of the many elk (Cervus canadensis) that frequent his property. His narrative is indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.
This year, because of the drought and irrigation restrictions, I’m not farming my fields across the creek. As an unanticipated result, the elk are there like I’ve never seen before at this time of year. Normally, they show up in October when hunting season starts and they get pushed around. This year they feel safe because there’s no farming activity.
The rut hasn’t started yet. The bulls are mixed together in the herds more-or-less peacefully. When it does start (I’ll hear bugling) there will be fireworks.
7 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Wonderful photos!
I’ve just remembered that the BBC posted some nice wildlife photos earlier:
“Garden photography reveals a world of hedgehogs and foxes”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-58327374
Terrific pictures as always, Stephen!
I see one of the does is wearing a tracker Stephen. Are you participating in some research on the movements of the deer?
“Bulls” and “cows”
I didn’t notice that until I looked at the photo. One friend suggested it was her camera, and another suggested she was out on bail waiting trial after January 6. 🙂
Great photos, Stephen. What pageant to get to watch (and hear). Love the burst sequence of the jump!