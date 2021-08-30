Bob Placier’s avocation is bird banding, which he does seriously and diligently. We previously saw his photos about banding adorable Northern Saw-Whet Owls, and now here are some other species. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge Bob’s photos by clicking on them.
I thought I would send along a few pics from my regular banding sessions during spring and fall migration, and a Brown Creeper winter picture from near my feeders. All photos taken here at my home in southeastern Ohio. These are all birds that I uncommonly get here.
Brown Creeper (Certhia americana) – Very widespread in North America, but I get them here only in winter.
Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii) – Also very widespread, I catch them when they are in pursuit of songbirds. I capture more Sharp-shinned Hawks (Accipiter striatus), but think that is because the Cooper’s, being larger, get out of the nets more readily.
American Woodcock (Scolopax minor) – Common in eastern North America, and they nest in my vicinity. I watch the males do their mating display on my neighbor’s property each spring. But I have only banded two out of them out of about 23,000 birds I have done to date.
Lincoln’s Sparrow (Melospiza lincolnii) – A boreal bog species, that neither nests nor overwinters in Ohio. But I generally get 1-3 each year during their migrations.
Mourning Warbler (Geothlypis philadelphia) – Another transient migrant in my area, I generally band 1-2 each migration season. A skulker, much sought after by bird watchers.
Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens) – Long considered to be a New World warbler, finally moved to its own monotypic family, Icteriidae, in 2017. An “old field” species, declining in my area as forest succession has reduced that habitat.
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Lovely photos – I’m guessing that handling the birds is nowhere near as easy as you make it appear, Bob!
Very cool photos and story. Thanks!
Amazing. Great closeups, almost portraits. Thanks!
Wonderful! The American Woodcock doing their mating dance live must be quite a thrill.