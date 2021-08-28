Evidence waning for the Wuhan lab-leak theory for the origin of the pandemic

In the past month, two papers have appeared, one in Science and one in Cell, addressing the issue of whether the Covid-19 infection began in a wet markets in Wuhan as a zoonotic infection, or, alternatively, as an escaped virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). While we’ll never know for sure where the virus came from, the wet-market origin is looking increasingly likely.
Why is this important? Well, as the article below in the LA Times notes (click on screenshot, and if you hit a paywall, it’s republished for free on yahoo! finance), the precautions we’d take depend on the pandemic’s origin. If it came from a wet market, we’d want to take a close look at these markets, and possibly close them. (I think they should be closed anyway, for, as I’ve seen, the animals for sale are kept under horrible conditions.) If it escaped from the WIV, on the other hand, we’d want to institute more stringent regulations in lab.
Click below or on the link above.
Now the column is written by Michale Hiltzik, a business writer for the Times, so you might want to take that into account. Still, he reprises the evidence in the two papers (both in top-tier journals) that makes a lab origin look pretty unlikely. In fact, he claims there’s no good evidence for the lab-leak theory, which is a lesson emphasized in those two papers. A quote from the LA Times article:
It would be inaccurate to say that evidence for the lab leak theory is fading. That’s because there never was any evidence for the theory, just conjecture.
Virtually from the outset, the lab leak theory was driven by ideology, not science. It employed the vocabulary of science, but that’s a familiar technique for bamboozling a susceptible public.
“The only evidence for a lab leak, period, is just that the virus emerged in Wuhan, where the Wuhan Institute of Virology is,” Rasmussen told me. “That’s it. Since day one, that has been the only piece of evidence.”
The assertions supporting the lab leak theory are not only conjectures, but in many cases provably wrong conjectures. They’re often based on misinformation, scientific ignorance, or even bad translations from Chinese documents.
Proponents have made much of the fact that the Virology Institute is only about 300 yards from the animal market that appeared to be the source of the first infections, for instance.
But that’s wrong. The facility 300 yards away is the Wuhan Center for Disease Control, which doesn’t conduct research on raw viruses; the Virology Institute is about 7.5 miles from the market and on the far side of the Yangtze River.
Attributing the disease outbreak to the lab would be akin to stating that a disease outbreak in Santa Monica had to have originated in a lab at UCLA about seven miles away.
The WIV-origin theory was also supported by a mistranslation: when Texas congressional representative Michael McCaul claimed that the WIV put out a $606 million contract for a new air-conditioning system—something reported by the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal (the amounts now appear to have been corrected)—it turned out that the amount was actually $606,000, which is about what it would take to put in a new A/C system in my lab.
Other evidence supposedly favoring the WIV origin, like the so-called “engineered adaptation” of the virus to humans, has fallen apart, since the virus infects many mammals. The famous “furin cleaveage site” supposedly put into the virus’s code for the spike protein to make it more infectious—a site said to be too novel to have been a natural occurrence—has now been seen in other coronavirus spike proteins.
Finally, Christopher Ford, a former Assistant Secretary of State, has recounted in an open letter how the State Department itself pushed the WIV-origin theory without scientific evidence, motivated mainly by the intelligence division, which saw sinister motives more strongly than evidence.
As I said, we’ll never know for sure where the pandemic came from, but to me the epidemiological evidence is telling, and it points strongly to a wet-market rather than to a WIV origin. They also found viral material in the wet market.
This article concludes with some common sense:
Research supporting the theory that the pandemic originated in a natural jump from animals to humans has moved ahead, with more evidence accumulating drawn from the virus’ genetic footprint. Evidence for the lab leak, however, has stagnated. Nothing has been posited about the possibility of a laboratory leak this year that wasn’t posited in 2020, when the theory was widely dismissed.
No reputable scientist would assert that a laboratory origin of the SARS2 virus is impossible or inconceivable. But it’s looking more and more like a dead end. That means pursuing it, especially to the exclusion of natural explanations, may not be merely foolhardy, but dangerous for the health of humankind.
Here’s the wet market, closed, photographed on January 21, 2020. (AP Photo by Dake Kang)
h/t: Woody
10 thoughts on “Evidence waning for the Wuhan lab-leak theory for the origin of the pandemic”
The lab leak theory is popular among right wing pundits on Fox and politicians like Rand Paul. They want to be able to attack Dr. Fauci for providing funding to the Wuhan lab, which they claim led to the creation of the virus.
me? I think sars-covid-2 happened due to climate change, and the cutting of trees and forests where animals usally get their minerals and nutrients. then when all the food providing forests are gone the animals venture into other areas to be able to survive leaving open the areas of genetic mutation of a microbe or bacteria in this case is what the virus is, its a canophage infecting canobacteria where the setting was a reemergance of a virus from 25,000 years ago and moisture and heat. its a marine and fresh water virus. it could had became frozen then reemerged after 25,000 years ago when the temps were hot and moisture was greater.
We have seen here in recent posts how strangely some people become completely fixated on this or that rumored detail that is spun in support of the lab leak hypothesis. So besides the supposedly exorbitant price tag for an HVAC system, there is the bit about missing sequence data, or satellite photos showing that the parking lots around the lab were suspiciously empty for a time. For the latter, even if that were true, someone should check to see if it coincided with a holiday. Around here, research facility parking lots do get pretty empty in late December for some reason.
Maybe some of the conspiracy wallopers will appear here once again.
the coronavirus is a marine and freshwater virus. canyophage infects caynobacteria. if evolutionary is true then global climate emergency warming is the culprit that then points the finger at every human being that has lived the past 200 years that used fossile fuels or methan and or put chemicals in toilets and rivers and lakes that accellerated ocean warming besides the thermo dynamic process where the man made heated atmosphere or the part of warming the human race caused while cutting down forests and pulling rocks and iron up that super absorb heat and reradiate it, carbon and methan absorb heat once in the atmosphere and reaccelerates in the atmosphere creating a second heat then warming each surface. When there was so many ice sheets and so mmuch snow on mountains the reemergance of a virus is probable. being a marine and fresh water virus and knowing the land where it mutated look at their main river the yangztee river that their government told their people not to fish in because it was polluted where if a water system is left unclean microbes mutate for gentic adaptation the same way plants and animals do and human beings. make a thefroetical, out two viruses in a petee dish then without geneticaly altering them any way what so ever just change the value of heat and moisture yet i think the case with the virus is a time varriable that extended years in the past, nothiung current. human beings and animals had been living on earth without such infection of a virus for the past i dont know how many years then all assuden covid pops up. look at the enviromental factors, global warming, acidics that come up ontop of soil when forests are cut down and china was developing their land much like america waas much less everyone else. Okay, the fresh water virus covid lerks about and along comes a mosquito, bits the inf3ected aqwuatic animals perse then bites a bat that feeds usually on nuts and berrys i guess or other insects. in a cave the dark damp moist air that lacks cleaning like a bathroom any fecal matter festers and over time changes. the wihan lab does make biologivcal weapons, yet virologists also make viruses that hadnt exsisted to find ways to create vaccines in advance, in spectualtion of wuhan lab they still have missing doctors that is a missing persons case when those doctors stated they were going to warm the world its a deadly virus, they might not had developed the virus yet found it is a theroy too, they could had came across the virus that same way everyone else comes across viruses, yet it could had been geoengineered though the part of that that lacks sense is all enviromental studys and how changes of enviroments affects microbes and all forms of life weather that life ya have to put under a microscope or not, mold growing on cheeze you can see, microbes are inpossible to see where a microscope is needed. im a drywall taper, or use to be, i use to spray cabinets too, had to wear masks all the time and had to wear gas masks in service, sanding drywall the mn of drywall dust is large comparred to a coronavirus, proper masks do keep particles out, constructioncompanys know this and i know this from personal experiance otherwise id probably have complecations. the forests that was cut down the minerals and nutrients are gone that animals use to eat their fruits and berrys to remain healthy not much differant then human beings. take a sheet of paper, lay it flat on your table. take other small pices of paper and crumbel them up and put them on that sheet of paper untill the entire sheet is filled up, each crumbeled up pices of paper sitting on that flat sheet are trees that have fruits berrys and nuts the source of minerals and nutriets for animals. take all the crumpled up pieces of paper off that sheet one at a time showing deforestization yet leave only one crumpeled up ball of paper on the flat sheet. that one clump of trees or one crumpled up piece of paper all thpose animals are competeing for food in that one crumpled up piece of paper, they go out to eat meaning the animals yet their in competition fo food and all the food is gone so they migrate into human areas to find foods and or the polluted yanztee river just to survive, years go by and it festers and groups with other bacterias in akin areas. frozen microbes can reemerge coming out of a ice sheet or permafrost and china has ice and snow too at the tops of mountains virals also travel in water too. So looking for the orgin is still something we all have to work on and what other orginas we might have to look for. the above are examples in searching for a orgin. sorry about the poor gramnmer and spelling.
hard to read but worth it. thank you!
It has been reported that several workers at the Wuhan lab reported sick just before COVID was discovered. Another report stated that the workers said that one of the symptoms was loss of smell.
Another report says that one US intelligence agency favors the lab-leak origin while the other favors the natural route.
Just saying.
that is valuable information. Now, do their doctors have medical reports of the doctors or nurses that got sick? because every human being is going to need those medical records of the doctors that got sick in the wuhan lab. remember keep an open mind because it wasnt argued nor debated that they could had found a sample in the wild and went to test it of when it broke out and that hteoriectical didnt come up yet. too, can you do some side work and find out how many people get sick while working at virology labs with any virus? That way we can compared weather Accidential to the unlikely intentional as doctors wouldnt make their self sick intentition with a virus outside of like hazmat control, ya know what i mean? Good job finding that information!!!
both orgins are probable for the same virus, a evelutionary virus that was found and brought to the lab for study
Without a citation trail the ‘ol “it has been reported” claim cannot carry much weight.
government funds areas of virology for the sake of study. for instance the avien bird flu and or SARS when it came out, joint efforts betweern countrys where all the virologists basicly know each other that is common knowlege, the us did fund wuhan lab, yet they fund other labs too. IE Sars came out, they go fund research of how to create a vaccine to prevent it from being a pandemic. im not remotely concerned there was funding anywhere in regards to virology because all virologist have helped each other find clues and solve issues pertaining to coming out with cures and or vaccines ahead of the time that they presume if they come out. yet covid had been on Earth for a long period of time. funding by America to the wuhan lab by the US and or other countrys is a pointless arguement souly due to they have to create viruses to learn how to find vaccines of which that is one thing that they do, America also knew of covid came from southeast China so one of the things they do is fund to find cures. Not too many people knew vefry much about virology at all untill thepandemic took place. Im a right wind conservitive by the way and had read your post and am sorry you feel the way you do. Yet at the begining of covid i sat at home as a disabled American Veteran and was hand making my masks per advice from family and friends because i have a bit of talent. i posted one of the mask designs i made on my blog, i guess this thing is called a blog. My Govenor is a Democrat and he knows im a republican, so what, we all still get along perfectly fine. Im not a conspiritor or how ya spell it, and i do know word usages such as what was listed int he post is intentional to create strife of which is only ibn my interpretation and not anyone interpretation on earth no matter whom anyone is. So people do have gto refrain from creating agression. Yet Democrats and Republicans and Independants are probably all confused so they stick, to their punch lines by using stuff from their own base in how they choose to use words. Yet, i sat and made a particle mask that had to be engineered on behalf of medical doctors and nurses,m i didnt sit and just complain when is someone going to make a mask design in America where each country oin earth, what there is 195 countrys i think, everyone has the smarts enough to just try to make your own masks and when people try they tend to make thuings that fit their own disposistioon of facial feathers and or diabilities and or illnesses and IF it was promoted to the public to encvourage people to make their own particle masks there could had maybe been some new developments in medical devices and masks for the sake of the common good. I made one on behalf of the city i live in sorta like how orange ocunty choppers makes dedicatiojn motorcycles where there is a theam, i made one on behalf of the people that lived long ago as iron workers as it was made with sheet metal and bolts and nuts with fabric and is a protective devic e besides a partical mask, too i bought glow in the dark paint to paint on it so it can be seen at night, i used my iown fasteners, and got the shap from a firemans axe i ordered as it has the same curvature as a human face ya just have to make two patterns then sew them and add what ya have to ie i went into engineering of it so medical doctors could drink liquids while on their feet for long hours. i could repost the picture of a few of them on this blog in case you need a design. though try not to copy someone elses work, maybre sit down, if your not good at drawing so what its a good time to try, draw some shapes of how you think a mask should look, keep chiseling it down, transfer that paper sketch to fabric then cut it out, get your needle and thread and sew it and add fasteners i used velco. i enteredc the BARDA Mask Innovation Challenge at Challenge.gov and was proud, i came in 20th of a million people where all the winners had websites and companys or corporations where they could manufacture better then i could for something that looks store bought, im not upset nor angry i didnt win yet really could had used the money to get actuators for my bionics i was trying to make, the contest winnrers had some really inmpressive masks, they really did, and im glad the contest took place yet i found the contest by accident from writing to the bulletin of the atomic scientists when i was doing direct observation studys. I wore my masks in public many times, i offered a few designs for free and a path where men and women can learn how to make their own as those masks are very high in price yet its still a medical designs meant to stay safe. im trying to be happy so i make my own things when i can that keep me preoccupied otherwise id go nuts where some people probably think i lost it a few times from normal blowing up episodes of crisises compunded by crisis. Im not going to ask what words do they use to describe democrats as im a right wing republic because im just not into that stuff. i write a lot and many people have the choice to make their own descions of polictial choice, that is individual liberty and freedom to each and every human being there is, basic DNA stipulates every human being is going to think and behave differantly from one another. If some of the people would like me to cuss and use profanity and some really bad language, i could do that too rather naturally, inm trying to learn how to write and speak without using cuss words everytime i talk about something no matter what it is, ive been known to naturally cuss ever when im happy yet most are unknowing of my past, not how i was raised, just life after words. and ive been pretty good lately. prfanity and the use of proffane words doesnt make a person a man and or better then one another nor does critiisizing other people, if your in the spot light everyone is iopioniinated and yet many have stated things out of random natural occurance that shouldnt be held accountable for their words when their pissed off, i mean i dropped a 350 pound parking block on my right foot and my Lord i had to pray and ask God above for forgiveness of them words, in the Lords Name. Okay, Alright. Try to see if you can make your own mask. if you have to go to the store to buy one, thats fine to start with, buy one i guess,rip it apart and find out how its made, put all the pieces in differant areas of your table then have your fabric reazdy to start cutting your own pieces the same size, then try to fit the pieces on your face and see how you face conforms and folds difffrerantly then others and slowly shape it, it helps to be creative to make things and i notice when i make things my own innovations i feel better and i cuss less, im even trying to get back into publication by typing a manuscript and am doing good there too yet first draft is always hard. Just try. maybe join a group that reflects on imprioving mask designs and or join a group that does nothing buy study virology or join a group to learn how to impriove infilstructure, infilstructure the people way at the top if they dont hear from people in the streets the people in the hiussle and bussel of every last little thing that live in the areas where infilstructure onery applies to then hwo the the hell are the big wigs way up there supposed to know if they should be funding other parts of infilstructre such as cyber the intranet is a infiltsctructure so are water mains and pumps stations and electric grids, or how to make a retention wall dam with plastics that are recycable insead of concreate that isnt ie hurricane katrine that retention wall sat on land that sinks one to six inches every year, the Army Corps of Engineers needs to recover fron the law suit from that time because they were tolod to build it there and if there was experts that could had weighed in during the time of the first building of that renetion dam wall to hold back water all the varriables would had been know and probably a seperate composition of material would had been used such as plastic that is plyable. i gotta go. I have to put my knee brace on. Too, i voted for Trump by the way, i also voted for democrats ive written to in the past, yet they know im right wing, weith all the left wings they got a good right arm wing and on American land with are parent countrys that is really cool, a bird in the atmosphere cant fly with only one wing. two American wings left wing and a right wing, how cool is that. Oh i had written Joseph Biden when he was a VP and had wrtten him recently, ive written Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden, their American people doing the best they can to help save Earth during the sever time of need. Now still working on the orgin of covid really is critiically impportant and how it came into existance, we need every human being to be team members and not seperate from each other. My neighborhood is diverse, they think im off the wall sometimes and im like doing thebest i can from having TBI PTSD. im trying to study the tree as i was asked to do, found out the name of one of the trees from the city road crew, we learn from each other.