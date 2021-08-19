Susan Harrison, a professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of California at Davis, sent us some bird photos from Texas. Her commentary is indented, and you can enlarge her photos by clicking on them.

Feeding oranges to birds is well-known to experienced bird lovers. From birdsandblooms.com: “Perhaps one of the best things about feeding birds oranges is the low maintenance. You don’t need a snazzy feeder. Simply hammer a nail to a deck railing or fencepost and stick an orange half to the nail.”

As a novice, I learned about this practice on a trip to see the songbird migration in south Texas in April 2021. What a treat for the hungry and thirsty migrants, fresh from their long cross-Gulf flight, to stick their beaks into juicy half oranges! Some resident species like the golden-fronted woodpecker enjoy them too. Among the crowd of bird lovers at the South Padre Island Convention Centre, the experienced ones like our guide Alex Lamoreaux arrived with a five-pound bag of oranges and a knife and replaced fully devoured fruits with fresh ones. (Also pictured: Janet and Steve Shields.)

Baltimore Oriole (Icterus galbula):