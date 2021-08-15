I couldn’t resist watching this to the end, but it’s only 4 minutes long. My main question was “will they eat ALL the cheesecake”? I’ll leave it to you to find out. If you’re an expert on pismires, tell us what species this is.
The destruction stops at 3:19 (102 hours) and then they reverse the film. I thought they’d take every crumb! They certainly weren’t Jewish ants. . . .
And that cheesecake looks pretty wonky. It looks more like cake than cheesecake.
4 thoughts on “Ants eating cheesecake”
Did they all die of obesity and diabetes?
One summer’s day I found a deceased baby rabbit in my back yard, and I set up a motion-activated “game camera” to see what scavenger might come in the night to claim it. To my surprise, after only 24 hours it had been completely reduced to clean bones with a few traces of fur — solely by arthropods.
The problem we are having right now is army worms. Suddenly they are in the grass everywhere and the grass is turning brown. Very damaging and very fast. They sprayed my yard this morning. First time I have had this problem.
Cheesecake: German; different from how they bake cheesecake in the US
Ant: carpenter ant, Camponotus, I think