The importance of recognizing natal sex in healthcare

The mandatory disclaimer applies here: this post is not about disrespecting transgender or transsexual people, nor about resisting their insistence of what gender or sex they may be. I think I’ve made my position on the humane treatment of such people clear: with a very few exceptions, they should possess all the rights of everyone else.

Rather, I want to evince my surprise that an article like this got published in the respected science magazine Nature, which so far has hewed pretty close to the woke agenda. The piece implies in its title that it’s going to be one of those articles arguing that, medically, transwomen should be treated like natal women (my term for birth sex, with sex defined biologically) and transmen like natal men. But no, the point of the article is not that. Instead, it argues that recognizing the binary nature of sex at birth can make a big difference in people’s healthcare and in preventive measures. In other words, there are times when you have to treat based on birth sex rather than asserted sex or gender. What the article means by “expanding the definition of ‘women’s health'” is to recognize the biological differences between the sexes when they are relevant for medical diagnosis and/or treatment. That is not exactly something amenable to gender activists.

The authors implicitly use the biological definition of sex (women = big gametes or the equipment for making them, men = small gametes or the capacity to make them).

They begin with the problem of fibroid tumors of the uterus, which can occur only in biological women—except for males with developmental disorders like persistent Müllerian duct syndrome. The authors’ point is that, in medical research, such conditions have been understudied because they affect women—biological (“natal”) women:

More than one-eighth of the world’s population has a condition that can cause pain, heavy bleeding and reduced fertility, all potential consequences of benign tumours called uterine leiomyomas, or fibroids. Fibroids can be debilitating, and are a common reason for surgical removal of the uterus. Yet fibroids have received relatively little attention from scientists, either in academia or at pharmaceutical companies. The root cause of the condition — and how to reduce its impact on fertility — has been a matter of debate for decades, leaving physicians unsure how best to treat people. Unfortunately, fibroids are just one of many understudied aspects of health in people assigned female at birth. (This includes cisgender women, transgender men and some non-binary and intersex people; the term ‘women’ in the rest of this editorial refers to cis women.) Clinical and pre-clinical studies alike tend to focus on men: only one-third of people participating in clinical trials relating to cardiovascular disease are women, and an analysis of neuroscience studies published in six journals in 2014 found that 40% of them used only male animals. Two studies and a feature published in Nature on 5 August spotlight the achievements of research into women’s health — and the need for much more.

Asserting that “transgender men are men” won’t help with this issue; you must recognize that the biology behind the syndrome is the biology of women. (Again, I’m happy to call transgender folk whatever gender/sex they wish; we’re talking about treatment here.)

Other issues discussed are diseases like type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s and, especially heart disease, which affect men and women differently.

Now it’s clear that if you’re a transgender person you should tell that to your doctor (presumably the doctor can tell, but that hasn’t always been the case). But the point is that even so, you might not be treated exactly as a member of the sex to which you’ve transitioned. There are three other areas where natal sex can make a difference:

Heart attacks, for example, are a leading killer of both women and men, but women don’t always experience the ‘typical’ symptoms usually seen in men. Women are also more prone to blood clots after a heart attack, yet less likely to be prescribed anti-clotting medication by their doctors. Women are 50% more likely than men to receive an initial misdiagnosis after a heart attack, and are less likely to be prescribed medicines to reduce the risk of a second attack, according to the British Heart Foundation. When it comes to sport, women face a risk of serious long-term injury if we continue to model training and head-injury management on data from men. As our News Feature reports, it’s becoming increasingly clear that women experience and recover from head injuries very differently from men. Research from across many disciplines will be needed if we are to understand why women are almost twice as likely as men to suffer a concussion in sports such as soccer and rugby — and to understand why women take longer to recover from such injuries.

The sports issue here is more about research that’s been neglected in natal women, but that research may lead to differential treatments or preventive measures, as noted below.

And here’s a real argument-igniter:

So far, the evidence is sparse, but preliminary data point to structural differences in the brain. Axons in women’s brains are wired up with thinner microtubules, which rupture more easily; hormonal fluctuations are also thought to contribute. Biomechanics, too, could be playing a part — in rugby, for instance, it seems that women fall differently when tackled, which could raise the risk of concussion. Training regimes designed specifically for women might help to mitigate these injuries.

If these brain differences persist through transition, and evidence shows they seem to, then this will lead to differences in training regimens between biological men and transmen.

At the end, the article reiterates that most studies that have been done, whether on humans or animals, have been done on the male sex. Their conclusion—that studies need to be done on women—implicitly assumes a binary of sex at birth:

But the clear message from those researching the sport is that it is no longer acceptable to use data solely from men in these studies. And when women are included, the data need to be disaggregated by sex and involve a sufficient number of women. A recent study looking at MRI images from elite rugby players did include women (K. A. Zimmerman Brain Commun. 3, fcab133; 2021), but of the 44 elite players only 3 were women. But the relative dearth of women on grant review panels and scientific advisory boards has meant that few of these decision makers have direct personal experience of women’s health needs or research gaps. This makes it all the more important that funding bodies consult the public when they come to set research priorities. Since 2016, the US National Institutes of Health has required researchers to carry out pre-clinical studies in both male and female animals, tissues and cells, or to provide an explanation for why it is not appropriate to study both sexes. Now it is up to other funders, researchers and journals to amplify the impact of this change by taking care to report sex-specific data in publications. Funders should also bolster the resources given to support studies of health and disease in women, and track how much money goes to supporting such research across all domains, not merely gynaecological conditions. That which gets measured gets done.

These are important and valuable points, and ones that have been made many times before. Women constitute half the world and deserve to be half the reserach subjects for diseases that affect both sexes.

So when they’re talking about “male and female” animals here, or the “relative dearth of women”, they are talking about biological sex, not the sex to which someone has transitioned. In the second paragraph, for instance, then they’re discussing “decision makers who have direct personal experience of women’s health needs or research gaps”, those will nearly all be biological women.

It’s clear that transsexual people will have their own unique medical issues, and these too need to be studied. All I’m saying here is that Nature published an article in which they assume a sex binary at birth that can affect medical outcomes and treatment down the line (by “binary”, I mean “almost complete bimodality”). This runs counter to the trans-activist narrative that “transwomen are women” and “transmen are men”. So I’m surprised that this article hasn’t yet been attacked.

Perhaps it will, but it still makes several good points, and if you have a clear vision, you’ll see that it’s actually a form of social justice to recognize any differences between biological women and men that obtain at birth, could have medical relevance, and then to ensure that medical issues that differ between the sexes are studied in both biological men and women—not just in samples that are mostly male. As always, recognizing differences like this implies absolutely nothing about inequality.

And while we’re dealing with the thorny issue of differences in brain structure between men and women, something repeatedly denied by sex and gender activists (again, we have the fallacious assumption that differences should not be studied because they imply ranking), here’s a new thread about the brain that has references (h/t Luana):

There are 15 tweets in this thread on brain differences, and I won’t reproduce them all, as you can access them by clicking on the first one:

2/ But, as is the case in intelligence research, the dam is starting to break under the weight of the evidence, and to deny that there are brain differences between men and women is quickly becoming scientifically indefensible. — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) August 7, 2021

. . . .

5/ Other methods have an accuracy range of more than 80% to as much as 93%. Studies include:https://t.co/fbnQ7IXIt0https://t.co/DjkHn824e0https://t.co/3416rKV1Njhttps://t.co/UzCd1dVSyjhttps://t.co/fbnQ7IXIt0 — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) August 7, 2021

6/ Some on the left respond that differences can be explained by a female brain's adaptation to “sexist” social and cultural norms during a lifetime. But new research shows that brain differences show up in the fetus before birth.

https://t.co/r4PfUp9UVA — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) August 7, 2021

. . . .

9/ … that there are sex differences in gene expression in the human *fetal* brain (before the imagined “structures of oppression” can act on it at all).https://t.co/pJo29Ips2w — A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) August 7, 2021

It goes on, and you can read and check the references for yourself. It’s a bit left-bashing, as this Twitter site is wont to be, but just check the data for yourself. Given that natural and sexual selection have been going on in our species for millions of years, while civilization is only about ten thousand years old, it would be surprising if brains did not show differences between the sexes the way that other morphological traits do.