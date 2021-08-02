TheRighting: a right-wing news aggregator for Left-wing readers

I know some readers don’t want to engage with right-wing media, and I can understand that, but I find it useful to see what my political opponents are thinking. For this purpose, there’s a site called TheRighting, set up and run by liberal journalists. You can sign up for a useful daily newsletter with all kinds of right-wing bloviating, and you can see what conservative outlets are on about.

TheRighting is a media company that aggregates articles and writing from various right-wing media outlets. The company, which launched in 2017, has a website, a free daily e-newsletter and a social media presence. TheRighting also researches traffic to conservative websites and publishes its findings each month in an exclusive report. The purpose of The Righting is to help inform middle-of-the-road and liberal audiences about stories and viewpoints not on their radar screens that are shaping political opinion across a wide swath of America.

No, it’s not a scam to get you to read Right-wing news. Here’s a video interview with the site’s founder, Howard Polskin.

For one example, I’ve put below the headlines in today’s newsletter. As you see, the Right has its knickers in a twist about coronavirus and how we’re being conned by the government (the pandemic, masks, and vaccines have dominated the site for weeks), how Biden and Kamala Harris are letting us down, and various other beefs that conform to a right-wing agenda (Simone Biles and the American women’s soccer team have been favorite recent kvetches). It’s good to keep your pulse on the Right, especially given how numerous they are, and, if nothing else, the daily newsletter provides a bit of amusement. Once you subscribe, you can unsubscribe, if you wish, by hitting the “unsubscribe” button at the bottom of the newsletter.

Each entry has a title, the link to the article (always free), and a summary.

The Gay Festival Behind the CDC’s New Mask Guidelines

American Spectator Provincetown is to gay men what Mecca is to Muslims, and the annual week-long gathering of thousands of husky, large men with a lot of body hair who pack into crowded bars immediately follows the July 4 holiday. So this outbreak was atypical to say the least, and certainly a poor test case to justify inflicting renewed mask mandates on the entire nation.

Masking the Truth

BernardGoldberg.com Bill O’Reilly: The developing problem is not every citizen will take the vax. Plenty of fear. Also, millions of foreign nationals are flooding across the southern border. Many, if not most, are not vaccinated. Biden has no strategy to stop the border madness and little ability to persuade anti-vaxxers. Therefore, when yet another strain of Covid gathered strength, the federal government had no coherent response.

Unvaccinated Less Troubling Than Those Using Intimidation to Save Us

Newsmax Christine Flowers: I got the vaccine. I hope you get the vaccine. But to me, an unvaccinated citizen is a lot less troubling than a society that uses intimidation and threats in its quest to serve the common good.

Covidstan Strikes Back

Townhall After an epic Spring 2021 defeat that saw their entire Covid-19 narrative demolished, our Branch Covidian overlords are back and stronger than ever (if not in reality, at least in their own minds), using the rise of the more contagious – but so far seemingly less lethal – Delta variant to again sow panic and impose their will on a frightened populace.

Stupidest Story of the Week: Put Your Masks Back on

FrontPage We rose to the occasion with the “fifteen days to slow the spread.” We never overwhelmed the hospitals. We stayed in our houses and worked from home, and some of us even obeyed those idiotic one-way traffic shopping lanes at supermarkets in order to socially distance. But that’s done now, it’s over.

Medical Tyranny Defeating Medical Freedom

NOQ Report Dr. Joel Hirschhorn: Blame Fauci for creating government guidance that blocked use of the cheap generics. Instead, he engineering the wait-for-the-vaccine pandemic strategy. He intentionally traded off the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans to pave the way for drug companies to make trillions making vaccines. Sounds awful, but that is the medical tyranny truth.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky Has Made a Mockery of the CDC

Washington Examiner It cannot be easy to lead the agency that handles infectious diseases in the midst of an international pandemic. Still, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should at least be able to prove she is up to the task. Dr. Rochelle Walensky has repeatedly proved herself unfit and unreliable. She needs to go.

Biden Administration’s Border Policies Are Spreading Covid Virus

NY Post On the one hand, the Biden administration is reimposing mask mandates and burdensome health restrictions we thought we had left behind. On the other hand, it is knowingly ushering in millions of illegal immigrants infected with COVID and not even testing them or keeping track of where they go.

Americans Now Doubt Biden’s Honesty, Empathy and Leadership

Fox News Americans are catching onto Biden; they are beginning to see what Democrats, along with CNN and MSNBC, et al, so successfully hid from them during last year’s election campaign. Voters are discovering that they elected a shell of a president, a frequently addled man without conviction who’s every campaign promise was entirely bogus.

Kamala Is Turning Out to Be Biden’s Biggest Mistake

RedState She is the most unpopular Vice President since the 1970s. She badly mishandled an interview with Lester Holt over the immigration process. The American people either don’t know her or don’t like her. That is a very, very bad sign for the Democrats, who need something if they want to try to mitigate the upcoming midterms.

The One Video That Should Shame Woke Hollywood (But Won’t)

Hollywood in Toto Comedian Ryan Long strikes again, shredding La La Land for its cozy China ties.

Incompetence+Arrogance=Woke

American Greatness Politically correct ideology is masking and contributing to the widespread failure of our institutions.

Wokeness vs. Air Conditioning

FrontPage In the United States of Woke, a futuristic dystopia where “progressives” run amok, the widespread use of air conditioning likely would be banned, even in the midst of summer’s oppressive heat and humidity. Why? Because air conditioning not only threatens Mother Earth. It represents racism and “white supremacy.”

General Milley’s Imaginary Coup

American Conservative The soldier’s irrational fear of President Trump inspired him to defy his duly elected commander-in-chief.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Suffers Embarrassing Loss to Canada

Daily Caller David Hookstead: I don’t feel very sad for them, either. Our women’s national team has gone out of their way to alienate as many people as possible with the nonstop protesting and complaining. It seems like they’re focused more on being activists than they are on being players, and the results on the field seem to reflect that fact.

Some Smart Alternatives to College-Degree Tyranny

WND The modern student loan industry to be one of the greatest and most wretched scams in history. So, unless your career aspirations center on STEM fields, skip college and try something else: a trade school, a technical education, on-the-job experience, an apprenticeship. The key is education over expensive degree.

Most Americans Would Rather See BLM Riots Investigated Over Jan. 6 Capitol Protests

One America News Network A new poll suggests a majority of Americans want an investigation into last year’s Black Lives Matter protests and riots. According a recent Rasmussen survey, 66 percent of voters would rather see the 2020 BLM incidents investigated over the breech at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.