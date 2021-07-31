Is now the winter of our discontent?

I was talking to a friend last night who told me how worn out she was from the pandemic—and she has family all around her, including two grandkids. That made me realize how worn out we all our from our more-than-a-year sequestration. Nobody has been immune.
And now the specter looms of yet another lockdown and mask festival, this time caused by the delta variant of Covid, which can not only infect those who are doubly vaccinated, but can live in huge numbers in their nasal passages and infect other vaccinated people. A huge number of Americans are resisting not only getting vaccinated, but also to wearing masks. Some yahoo governmental officials have declared that they won’t even consider mask mandates. All of this this presages another tough time this fall and winter. These are my predictions, and I dearly hope I’m wrong.
a.) There will be another surge in infections, which in fact is starting now, and breakthrough infections will start happening with the vaccinated. Other variants may arise even more dangerous than the delta. Kids will start getting the virus.
b.) Booster shots will be instituted by the fall, and the smart folks will get them. In fact, I think we’ll need at least an annual COVID shot because immunity is wearing off faster than many thought.
c.) Perhaps more Americans will start wising up about vaccination and masking, but not enough of them. On Thursday heard four healthcare workers on the NBC Evening News explain why they didn’t want to get vaccinated. Healthcare workers! One said she didn’t trust the CDC. Another, confronted with the “facts” about vaccine efficacy, said she didn’t believe them.
d.) We will start having more lockdowns and mask mandates, and people, worn out from the last ones, will be even more resistant than before. Eight of the fifty states have indoor mask mandates. As of now, only two of of them (Nevada and Hawaii), as well as Washington, D.C., include the vaccinated. But of course we know now that the vaccinated can not only get infected, but spread the virus. (The just don’t get as sick as the unvaccinated.)
d.) As schools start to open, and the concert/entertainment festivals start, superpreader events will occur. (The giant Lollapalooza Music Festival is going on right now in Chicago. You can get in if you wear a mask, but if you’re unmasked, you’re required to show a negative Covid test in the last three days or your vaccination card. But which masked people will be keeping them on in the huge crowd?) This all will lead to more lockdowns and other restrictions.
e.) Schools will open soon. Many kids have not been vaccinated, and nobody under 12 is even eligible. What with the Delta variant about, which makes younger people sicker than the previous variants, proper social distancing, air filtering, and mask wearing are essential for live classes. Everybody connected with school is sick of virtual teaching, so schools will desperately try to stay open “live”. This will cause problems, and many schools may go back to virtual classes.
The upshot: the “Summer of freedom” we all expected is dissolving fast, and I suspect we’re facing another wearing Fall and Winter of Restrictions. Many more people in the U.S. will die than would have had they gotten their jabs, and we’re all in for more restrictions, masking, and travel bans.
In short, it’s going to be tough until well into 2022. Such is my prediction, which is mine. It’s depressing. And you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see it coming.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 (caption from NPR), which is more dangerous because it proliferates faster in the respiratory tract and reaches higher numbers: 1,000 times higher than previous variants.
23 thoughts on “Is now the winter of our discontent?”
I hope you are wrong.
Per Google the number of deaths in New York have remained very low. Delta is not looking more dangerous in New York. Of course, New York was already hit very hard from the first and second wave. This may indicate states that have already had a lot of infections and vaccinations have substantial protection from delta. Almost all deaths so far have been from unvaccinated and barring some new sinister mutation, I am really hoping we are getting out of the woods. I think a lot of the uptick in deaths is from states that wanted to signal their political party by not getting vaccinated. I very much hope this is coming to an end as my mental health has unfortunately taken some pretty good shots. In my 12 years as a retail pharmacist I have never experienced this kind of utter exhaustion.
I spoke with an older woman in my neighborhood who said she got her first shot yesterday. I know that’s anecdotal, but something got her to start thinking it was a good thing to do.
Aside from the rate of infection, I’ve seen nothing indicating that the Delta variant is more deadly than the original, if anything the opposite. I am vaccinated, and I refuse to play Simon Says on this. If this were a real problem, the administration would be controlling infectious migrants and vaccinating all of them. The administration would also be pushing back on unions that are vaccine shy, or at least calling them out in public for being part of the problem. Members of the administration and Democrats would be more careful about their own masking. The Party Line (for that’s what it is, did you see how quickly the media jumped on the bandwagon?) is that the problem is those pesky Republicans, who are all anti-science and stuff. Well, last time I checked the AFT (who are trying to get another year off) and the postal workers weren’t Republicans, and the numbers show lots of vaccine hesitancy among the favored classes, and among health care workers. The current messaging is a hopeless muddle, and either the administration is panicking, or it wants to create a panic, or both. They pretend that they are following the science, but the science says that children are at very low risk, and that unless you have several co-morbidities, the death rate is less than one percent for others. If we were following the science, there would not be universal mandates, but targeted programs for the elderly and infirm. Right now in Florida we are averaging fifty-eight deaths a day attributed to Covid. That’s fewer than the flu. So come on down, the weather’s fine. My wife and I are going to the movies in a little while.
Good for you you’re vaccinated. Why did you take the jab? So there.
I do not think the messaging of your government is a hopeless muddle. I think their message has been consistent: Get the jab, it will not protect you 100%, but it helps, and the more get vaccinated, the better it will help. That message appears pretty clear to me.
Well, as J.M. Keynes might say, when the facts change, the messaging changes. What do you do, sir?
…and reaches higher numbers: 1,000 times higher than previous variants. That may be, but we honestly don’t know. All measurements have been of genome copies, not of infectious virions.
I’m sorry to say that I agree with everything Jerry has written here. True, the forthcoming winter of discontent won’t be AS bad as last winter, but it will be bad nonetheless.
Our only real hope is vaccination mandates. Life for the willfully unvaccinated needs to be made difficult. You should have to show your vaccination card to get in to theaters, airports, places of employment. Those of us who have wore masks until fully vaccinated, who scrupulously maintained social distance, who avoided in-person shopping and travel, and got vaccinated as soon as we possibly could are sick to death of making excuses for covidiots.
I’m with Andrew Sullivan on this one. He says “…Forcing all the responsible people to go back to constraining their everyday lives for the sake of the vaccine-averse is both unfair and actually weakens the incentive to get a vaccine, because it lowers the general risk of getting it in the broader society. So the obviously correct public policy is to let mounting sickness and rising deaths concentrate the minds of the recalcitrant. Let reality persuade the delusional and deranged. It has a pretty solid record of doing just that.”.
I would never have felt this way before. But this is now a pandemic of the willfully unvaccinated. My tolerance for them is gone.
There is no Constitutional authority for this, either at the Federal or State level.
Not so. There are plenty of mandates. Schools mandate vaccinations for children. The military mandate lots of vaccines. Companies can make vaccinations conditions of employment. Being unvaccinated is not a protected class in the US.
Maybe not, I wouldn’t know. IIRC George Washington mandated the vaccination against smallpox for the continental army in 1777.
If Biden goes for mandates, he at least is in ‘good company’.
There are some encouraging signs, not yet fully understood. The delta variant is mysteriously slowing down in the UK and India. Death rates remain fairly low. I think that the virulence of the disease will decline enough that people will accept the risk and decide to live normally while taking reasonable precautions..
As a general rule in epidemiology, at least for highly virulent diseases, when transmission drops, virulence abates. The more reason to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
‘In short, it’s going to be tough until well into 2022. Such is my prediction, which is mine. ‘ Yes, I know, Monty Python, but you share your prediction with at least a few 100 millions of others.
In the UK, which is ahead of us in the delta surge, cases peaked and are now dropping sharply despite not bring back restrictions. Let’s hope.
But is that drop in cases due to the school holidays in the UK? It’s too early to be the result of the dangerously-named “Freedom Day” hyper-spreader event.
The data are something of a mixed bag. The seven day averages of both deaths within 28 days of a positive test and hospital admissions have risen, but the number of cases is falling: https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/
Based on history and the intelligence of people I would not expect us to fully recover from this virus for some time. History is something to ignore for many people and that is why we see things repeated over and over again. Lots of folks love to ignore science and believe in conspiracy theories and religion. It would be interesting to take an on site survey of all the people who pack into churches tomorrow without masks or vaccinations and shuck out dollars for an invisible g*d. Surprised that we cannot get to herd immunity when the herd does not respect each other. I am not.
I agree with DB James (and Andrew Sullivan). I will not wear a mask unless legally required to or unless I am around kids, because the only people who are likely to get very sick if I happen to transmit the virus to them are the unvaccinated — and those people brought it on themselves so I have no sympathy or consideration for them. If more of them actually die, then (a) more people might get vaccinated, and (b) the vaccinated as a percentage of total population will rise even if vaccinations don’t.
Of course, here are also people who are unable to be vaccinated because of serious medical conditions – they are probably doing their best to shield, but might come into contact with other unvaccinated people (care workers or relatives) or even the small minority of people who have been fully vaccinated but for whom the jabs have been ineffective…
D’oh “there are also”.
Evidence seems to be that, while the delta can indeed infect vaccinated people, the vaccines do give better-than-90% protection against serious illness (hospitalisation/death). Further, kids seem pretty immune to all variants (death rate less than 1 in a million for previously healthy kids), and that they also don’t spread it. Further, the evidence seems to be that the UK is pretty close to herd immunity, given the currently dropping rate of positive tests, despite easing of restrictions.
So, yes, we’re likely to need yearly booster shots (no big deal for us, except that it then deprives the world’s poor countries of vaccine, given the limited production capacities) but otherwise it seems things in the UK could well be returning pretty close to normal over a few months.
Of course there are still unknown unknowns … and the likelihood of further variants …