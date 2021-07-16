Bad news from Colin Franks

Colin Franks has provided us with some of the very best photographs that ever appeared on this website. His pictures of birds were outstanding, and I was looking forward to many more years of them (you can see some of them at these posts).

Today he has put up some sad news on his public Facebook page, and it’s devastating. I can’t imagine how horrible it is to get such a diagnosis or to think, at the young age of 59, of saying goodbye to one’s wife and to the world. If you wish to express your appreciation for the joy that Colin brought us with his work, or give him a few words of kindness, click on the screenshot below.

The last line is ineffably sad, but there were more than a few pictures, and they were great. Colin was unfailingly kind in meeting my frequent demands for photos, and I’m grateful that the Universe loaned him to us.

You’re welcome to comment below, but be sure to leave some words for Colin at his FB site (at the link in the screenshot above).