Colin Franks has provided us with some of the very best photographs that ever appeared on this website. His pictures of birds were outstanding, and I was looking forward to many more years of them (you can see some of them at these posts).
Today he has put up some sad news on his public Facebook page, and it’s devastating. I can’t imagine how horrible it is to get such a diagnosis or to think, at the young age of 59, of saying goodbye to one’s wife and to the world. If you wish to express your appreciation for the joy that Colin brought us with his work, or give him a few words of kindness, click on the screenshot below.
The last line is ineffably sad, but there were more than a few pictures, and they were great. Colin was unfailingly kind in meeting my frequent demands for photos, and I’m grateful that the Universe loaned him to us.
You’re welcome to comment below, but be sure to leave some words for Colin at his FB site (at the link in the screenshot above).
22 thoughts on “Bad news from Colin Franks”
Heart breaking – very best wishes to Colin and his wife for the difficult path that lies ahead for them.
Terrible, terrible news. So sorry for you Colin! 🙁
I would urge people to leave their comments on Colin’s public FB site (at the link above) rather than here, though you can do both.
Both! 🙂
Shit. I’m so sorry. I don’t know what else to say. Obviously I love never met you, I don’t know you but it’s clear from your photos that you’re my kind of people and the world will be less beautiful without you.
I’m very sorry to hear this news. Hopefully, things will go better than expected for Colin. Medical science is always improving!
Yes, presumably the $200 million+ that was raised from the Ice Bucket Challenge is funding some pretty serious research?
One would hope.
Sad news indeed. However, some people, such as Stephen Hawking, do live much longer with ALS. There are exceptions. Chris Rea survived pancreatic cancer, which is usually fatal. Don’t give up hope. (I’ve had cancer three times; I know what hope is.)
Yes, the guitarist Wilko Johnson survived pancreatic cancer too: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilko_Johnson#Personal_life
And guitarist Jason Becker has been living with ALS for over 30 years.
“Typical life expectancy is 2-5 years”
Assuming average conditions. Manipulation of the conditions will have an affect on that time frame. So – change the conditions – rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Notwithstanding, this type of news is terrible. Best wishes.
I am so sorry to learn of this. So very sorry.
So sorry to hear this.
I am so so sorry to hear about this news. I continually enjoy your photos after they have been posted. I have learned so much from you.
Thank you!
Very sad. I really enjoy the Readers’ Wildlife Photos posts.
Life can be unbearably cruel at times. So sorry to hear this.
Terrible news. An acquaintance of mine was diagnosed with ALS in his mid-50s a few years ago and chose medically-assisted death last year. He approached his life post-diagnosis with his trademark positivity, but the disease is inexorable and devastating. When it got to the point where breathing assistance was required he made the decision to go.
So sorry, Colin!
Colin’s photos were some of the most beautiful bird photos I’ve ever seen. What a loss! Though some other readers have pointed out that there are outliers to this unforgiving disease, and there is always hope. Either way, I’m terribly sorry for this diagnosis Colin, “devastating” doesn’t capture news like this.
PCC(E), I don’t do FB and have a feeling other Readers don’t either, and wondered if there was a way you could post a link to this post on his FB page? Just a thought.
Colin thank you for sharing your beautiful photos with us. I am so sorry to hear about your tragic diagnosis. Words are not enough in moments like these. My heart goes out to you and your family.
Thanks for posting this Jerry. I feel for Colin and his family. And I will think of this every time I have the urge to waste time on frivolous things, as you never know how much time you really have left.