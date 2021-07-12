Helen Pluckrose interviews Sam Harris

Here’s another in Helen Pluckrose’s series of interviews with humanists and rationalists, presumably intended to bring attention to her new site Counterweight, part of whose mission is to defend those unjustly accused or mobbed. This interview is 17 minutes long and Sam is, as usual, extremely eloquent. The guy speaks in publishable paragraphs.
You should listen to it; it will hearten you.
The discussion begins with free speech, which Sam defends along John Stuart Mill-ian lines: as a general principle, not just as adherence to the First Amendment. Free and untrammeled speech is, he says (as did Mill), the only way we have of winnowing truth from falsehood, though sometimes it can’t do the job.
Here are a few of Sam’s quotes I’ve transcribed from the interview.
“Apparently we now have a generation of people who think that their capacity for outrage, their capacity to feel offended, is itself evidence for the rightness or wrongness of any given principle or idea or a set of values. The “Ick Factor” is ruling our epistemology now, and it’s getting so finely calibrated that we terms like ‘microaggressions’ and ‘speech is violence’ and this reconception of harm that has made everyone as thin-skinned as they can possibly be, and as performative as they could possibly be. . . “
On the effect of social-justice “mobs” in quashing speech:
“Grownups should be able to talk about more or less everything with a cool head and not endlessly castigate one another for merely thinking out loud.”
“One of the things that’s so pernicious about this silencing effect is that it creates an illusion of consensus where you have the most voluble and hysterical activists taking up most of the oxygen and successfully cowing other people into silence for fear of the reputational damage that awaits them if they open their big mouths on any number of topics, race being only one.”
He further discusses the “asymmetric advantage” of woke activists: it’s far more costly to be accused of being racist and transphobic acts or statements than to say the sensible things that “run counter to this moral panic.”
At 9:34 the discussion gets into race. Sam of course admits the existence of racism, but argues that our goal should be to eventually make skin color equivalent to hair color: a trait that nobody cares about and that needn’t be the object of “equity.” That day, I suspect, will be a long time coming.
Finally, there’s this quote:
“Racism exists in some places, but doesn’t exist everywhere, and it is being claimed to exist everywhere and is being found everywhere in what is clearly a mass hallucination. And this hallucination is being defended by people who are highly incentivized to defend it; and the level of dishonesty and callousness that surrounds this whole enterprise is just appalling. Genuinely good people, who everybody knows are not racist or sexist or transphobic, are being sacrificed to this new religion.”
In the end, he holds out the possibility that lawsuits against companies or institutions may be powerful ways to put the kibosh on the “mass hallucination” of the new religion.
After hearing this talk, I keep wondering why Sam is so demonized by a certain segment of the Left. Yes, I think he was wrong about objective morality, but he’s eminently sensible and surely does more good than harm. Yet he, and that other paragon of eloquence, Steve Pinker, are among the most demonized members of the anti-woke Left. Perhaps it’s just because they are anti-Woke, and won’t truckle to the mob.
“. . . but he’s eminently sensible . . . .”
Couldn’t agree more.
Why is Sam demonized by some on the Left? I suspect it is his denial that racism is everywhere and that everyone is racist. This seems to be central to CRT and that is really what has the GOP up in arms and new laws. Perhaps this is not really being taught yet in many schools and they are really just going after more honest history when it comes to race. While I am against anti-CRT laws, isn’t it just a matter of time before this pan-racism theory becomes a key part of their curriculum?
I would add that Sam’s demonization by progressives started many years ago in response to his withering criticism of Islam. This resulted in his being labelled an Islamophobe and racist by the far Left.
Yes. In short, his speech is too damn free for the Cancel crowd.
I would not want to diminish in any way the importance of freedom of speech, but the issue is actually more than that. It is about freedom of BEING. The freedom to be a skeptical person who puts reason about just emotion. I have honestly come across the situation where, if read rationally a set of “safe space” rules enabled someone to be excluded on the grounds that they were Jewish, black or gay. People not being offended was so important that the ignoramuses writing them just said you could be excluded for making someone “feel uncomfortable” for any reason at all, without any of the usual protected categories. This meant that if someone was uncomfortable with someone being Jewish.black or gay they could have them thrown out because their state of being made someone uncomfortable!
I’d like to underscore Sam’s use of the word “grownups.” This accords with Ayishat Akanbi’s claim that immaturity is our foundational problem, as she explains in this interview with Coleman Hughes: https://youtu.be/JBRX8E_tF_o
“Yet he, and that other paragon of eloquence, Steve Pinker, are among the most demonized members of the anti-woke Left.” Maybe the demonization of Harris and Pinker is a direct woke response to their
manner of writing and speaking: eloquent, pointed, logical, and concise—all so alien to the woke style,
which grew, remember, out of academic post-modernism.
Then there is the matter of religion. Harris and Christopher Hitchens were both demonized from the “Left” (see Glenn Greenwald, Terry Eagleton) because when they demolished the pathological delusions of sky-god religiosity they included Islam, which has protected status in woke doctrine.
There is the more ‘dictionary’ definition of racism: “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.” Although I would modify that dictionary version to include both negative and positive assumptions about a person based on their perceived race.
Could someone please explain (without being derogatory) about how the woke left would define racism? I expect it would be much (much!) broader in some sense, but perhaps also very very narrow so that white people are the racist ones.