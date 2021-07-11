It’s Sunday, and so today’s photos come from John Avise: a themed batch of birds. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Avian Youngsters This week’s post shows the young of several avian species, ranging from newly hatched babies to youngsters in their awkward “teenager” stages. Photos were taken in Southern California, where all of these species are common breeders. American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana) chick:

American Avocet teenager:

American Coot (Fulica americana) parent with chick:

American Coot chick:

American Coot teenager:

Black-necked Stilt teenager:

Canada Goose (Branta canadensis) parent with goslings:

Canada Goose gosling:

Canada Geese parents with older goslings:

Canada Goose teenager:

Egyptian Goose (Alopochen aegyptiacus) hen with goslings:

Egyptian Goose teenager:

Pied-billed Grebe (Podilymbus podiceps) parent with chick:

Pied-billed Grebe teenager:

Gadwall (Anas strepera) hen with chicks:

Mallard hen keeping her teenagers in line: