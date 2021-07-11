The 2021 Audubon photography awards

The Audubon Photography Awards regularly present some of the finest wildlife and nature photos around (birds are the star of course, though the name “Audubon” may be on the way out), and I’ve chosen a selection for your delectation. Click on the screenshot title below to see the winners and honorable mentions.

There were a lot of entries:

Focusing our attention on the winged wonders that share our planet can reveal everything from the finest details to the largest patterns of life, as shown by many of the 8,770 images and 261 videos entered in this year’s contest. From the admissions focused on native flora for our Plants for Birds category to the more artistic compositions for the Fisher Prize, our judges were once again amazed by the beauty and breadth of entries. We thank all 2,416 photographers for sharing their visions with us. This year we expanded the competition with two new prizes: a Video Award, for a new video category, and a Female Bird Prize, awarded to the best photograph of a female bird across all divisions. We also continued our tradition of bestowing the Fisher Prize on the image that takes the most creative approach to photographing birds, and a Plants for Birds Award to the top photograph depicting the relationship between native plants and birds.

I don’t quite get the female bird prize: either it’s an attempt to flaunt virtue, or to make up for all the previous years’ photographs of spectacular male birds whose colors and feathers were molded by sexual selection.

There’s a story behind each shot, but I’ll just give the title and photographer. Do click on the photos to enlarge them.

First, the grand prize winner:

Photographer: Carolina Fraser

Category: Amateur

Amateur Species: Greater Roadrunner

Greater Roadrunner Location: Los Novios Ranch, Cotulla, Texas

Los Novios Ranch, Cotulla, Texas Camera: Nikon D500 with Nikon 500mm f/4.0 lens; 1/3200 second at f/6.3; ISO 2000

Amateur Award winner: Robin Ulery

Species: Sandhill Crane

Sandhill Crane Location: Johns Lake, Winter Garden, Florida

Johns Lake, Winter Garden, Florida Camera: Sony A9 with Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens; 1/800 second at f 6.3; ISO 1600

Amateur Honorable Mention: Tom Ingram

Species: Peregrine Falcon

Peregrine Falcon Location: La Jolla Cove, California

La Jolla Cove, California Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III with Canon 600mm f/4 IS II with Canon 1.4x III Teleconverter; 1/1250 second at f/8; ISO 2500

Youth Honorable Mention: Joshua Launstein

Species: Canada Goose

Canada Goose Location: Burnaby Lake, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Burnaby Lake, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada Camera: Nikon D7100 with AF-S Nikkor 300mm f/4D IF-ED lens and Nikon TC-14E II 1.4x Teleconverter; 1/640 second at f/7.1; ISO 720

Professional Award Winner: Steve Jessmore

Species: Northern Cardinal

Northern Cardinal Location: Rural Muskegon County, Michigan

Rural Muskegon County, Michigan Camera: Sony a9 II with Sony FE 200- 600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS lens; 1/5000 second at f/6.3; ISO 250

Plants for Birds Honorable Mention: Karen Boyer Guyton

Species: Anna’s Hummingbird

Anna’s Hummingbird Location: Quilcene, Washington

Quilcene, Washington Camera: Sony a7R IV with a Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens; 1/5000 second at f/4; ISO 800

JAC: I love this one: it’s a female hummer collecting cattail fluff for nesting material.

h/t: Malcolm