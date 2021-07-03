Visualizing scenes in novels

It took me 60 years to realize this, although I could have seen it all along. I presume other readers have the same experience, but I’m posting this to see if that’s true.
When I read any kind of book with a plot, be it a novel (my latest was All for Nothing by Walter Kempowski; highly recommended) or a non-scholarly book that has locations (the one I’m reading now is Into the Silence: The Great War, Mallory, and the Conquest of Everest by Wade Davis), I immediately begin forming images of the scenes. In the case of Davis’s book, he describes scenery in great detail, and I’ve also seen some of the places he mentions, like the Everest region and Darjeeling, so it’s not hard to fill in the details in my head.
But in the case of novels, I realize that from the moment I begin reading one, I form mental images of the landscape, houses, or other places described in the book. When I read Gatsby, for instance, I can see the curtained living room of Tom and Daisy’s home, even though it’s not described in detail. And when I say “see”, I envision where all the chairs, tables, and sofas are located. When Bloom feeds his cat (mrgnkao!) and makes breakfast for Molly at the beginning of Ulysses, I have an image in my head of what his kitchen looks like, even though it’s not described.
And this persists all the way through a novel. Undoubtedly my imaginings have no relationship to what the author imagined, but I find I cannot read a book without doing this.
The curious thing is that my imaginings of what people look like are far less vivid, even if they’re described by the author. As my father used to tell me as a brain teaser, “Jerry, imagine a face you haven’t seen before.” I couldn’t do it! And I can’t imagine a face very well when it’s described in a novel. I can imagine Tom and Daisy’s house and living room, but I can’t clearly imagine what Tom or Daisy look like. I know that Anna Karenina is beautiful and Vronsky is handsome, but all I can imagine is a dress and a uniform.
This also goes for voices. And yet, when I see a movie made from a book, if there’s a big incongruity between what I hear on the screen and what I imagine the voices should sound like, it can be so jarring that I don’t want to watch the movie. (For years I followed Peanuts in the papers and kept a scrapbook with every Sunday comic strip. When they turned it into a cartoon show, the characters’ voices sounded so different from the ones I had imagined, though not consciously, that I could never watch the cartoon.)
Of course this doesn’t cause a problem when I watch a movie before I read the book (The Last Picture Show is one example), because I automatically translate the movie voices into the voices of the characters in the novel.
This is all very strange to me. Yet sometimes I think it’s impossible to read a novel without at the same time running a kind of movie through your head. Is this the case for other people?
p.s. This is NOT what Charlie Brown would sound like. (And what’s weirder is that I have no idea what he should sound like.)
Whenever I read a Sherlock Holmes story, I hear Basil Rathbone’s voice. Oddly, I don’t hear Nigel Bruce as Watson, probably because his absent-minded character is nothing like the Watson of the books. I also hear Robert Morley as Sherlock’s obese brother, Mycroft.
When I started reading Sherlock Holmes, I had not watched any on television. Now images of Jeremy Brett pop into my mind from time to time.
There is definitely diversity here. I visualize almost nothing when I’m reading (or for that matter in any case). Sometimes, it makes reading fiction difficult, if the author is writing in such a way that they assume I am able to visualize what is happening. Other things I’m fine reading.
There are some people that visualize nothing, ever, known as aphantasia. I guess I’m fortunately that I can visualize a little, even if it isn’t much.
Yes; I only recently learned the terminology for my visualization deficiency. It hasn’t been too much of a handicap – except when collecting things
Yes – generally, although it is inconsistent.
I think before cinema, this would be significantly different. I feel cinema has messed up this process of literary imaging (?).
I bet it is also correlated with brain structure or “wiring”… etc.
I experience books the same way. Obviously, it is the author’s goal, in part, to make you see what they are imagining as they write. When I see a movie based on a novel I’ve read, and they depart too far from the author’s vision, I find it particularly jarring. By the same token, if the movie fits my mental images, it makes me think it’s a good movie. Of course, it’s possible my imaginings match those of the movie’s creators and both are not what the book author had in mind.
“Undoubtedly my imaginings have no relationship to what the author imagined, but I find I cannot read a book without doing this.”
Perhaps you are just being modest here. Hopefully your imaginings do match what the author imagined, to a first approximation at least.
The issue of not being able to imagine certain things is mentioned in Steven Pinker’s 2007 book, “The Stuff of Thought: Language as a Window into Human Nature” which I am now reading. As he mentions, the breakdown of things we can or can’t imagine tells us a lot about how the brain works, giving us clues as to what innate mechanisms our brain contains. Although we think of the brain as being very flexible, its low-level sensory processing appears to be mostly hardwired. Our higher-level processing has all the flexibility, allowing us only to suppress one lower-level source of information in favor of another but to still be bound to the limitations of those sources.
I have known Tom West for many years – he has researched the phenomenon of visual thinking and has some fascinating and illuminating insights. His latest book is: Seeing What Others Cannot See: The Hidden Advantages of Visual Thinkers and Differently Wired Brains. https://www.amazon.com/Seeing-What-Others-Cannot-See/dp/1633883019/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&qid=1625335252&refinements=p_27%3AThomas+G.+West&s=books&sr=1-2&text=Thomas+G.+West
I can most readily identify with the inability to visualize faces. And for me, there is a seemingly unconscious construction of settings which are usually very vague, with maybe a few details in sharper relief. I imagine people have had different responses through history. At one time few people read books, and may have listened to stories with vivid descriptions. Then, there were paintings, drawings and sculpture competing with imagined settings. Religious painting was once a way to help people visualize bible verses. When film and TV came along, there must have been a dramatic change in how we think about settings. Perhaps it led to the atrophy of the skill.
It’s quite jarring to me to have an image in my brain of what the environment looks like in a book… then the author says something that is completely different. Like I’m imaging the bedroom on the right, but it’s really on the left.
Depends a great deal on the author. I’m a fan of the Spenser novels by the late Robert Parker. Parker always went to great lengths to describe scenes, especially the clothing worn by the various characters. There’s no doubt in my mind he was helping the reader visualize the scene as he did.
I would hypothesize, or suspect, or whatever, that the difference in visualizing faces (or not doing it, rather) has to do with the fact that we are SO tightly wired to see and interpret faces, and it’s much more automatic and irresistible than the rest of our visual processing. If I remember correctly, it happens in slightly different regions of the nervous system. The very fact that it is so easy to see faces where they are not (e.g. tree bark, clouds, the surface of Mars), may ironically be directly related to the difficulty imagining a face that has merely been described but never seen.
Try to imagine a smell you’ve never smelled before, just by someone else’s description. Faces aren’t quite that abstract, but their hard-wiredess could very well make them similarly difficult to visualize de novo.
Yes, I too visualise the scenarios in novels etc but I also become “tainted” by cinematic visuals of novels I have seen on the screen. Lizzie Bennett for me will forever be Jennifer Ehle, for instance. It also applies to poetry – “My last duchess” is absolutely filled with opportunities to set to set the scene.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I also become fixated on the first person I hear singing a song. Anyone else really has to go miles to do better than the first one I hear. For me no one will ever better Lucia Popp at “Four Last songs” or Jessye Norman at the Liebestod.
Funny thing about novels & movies made from them.
Even as a teenager [class of 1957] it hit me: How inferior even fine movies are to the books that birthed them.
Partly it’s the fault of the movie medium: a multi-hour novel must be trimmed ruthlessly to fit the 2-hour movie.
But the larger issue, for me, is the expansive & nuanced & richly-detailed beings of the characters in the novel.
If I read the novel first, & then saw the movie, I was astonished at—
1] how much good stuff had been left out, &
2] how the hero of the movie did NOT fit the person delivered thru the pages of the novel, &
3] how the movie was unforgiving: if you missed anything, it was gone; but the book allowed you to backtrack.
But that was all OK — if I had read the novel first.
But I discovered it was just awful if I saw the movie first, then read the book.
That done, I could not get the movie character out of my head.
And that movie hero indeed somehow tinged & corrupted the essence the character in the book.
Isn’t that Jerry’s point — how the actor did not fit the character delivered by the novelist?
Partly, that’s becuz the actor in the movie is known to us from several previous incarnations.
And that I suspect is just too heavy of a lift for Coleridge’s “willing suspension of disbelief” to get past those earlier roles of the actor.
Interesting question. I too paint a picture in my mind of scenes that i am reading. This may be why i am such a slow reader. I take the descriptions that the author gives, set them as a physical outline in my mind, and then fill in details from my experiences in places that I must think are similar. It is fairly easy to do this when the story takes place in an environment with which i have experience such as many areas of the U.S. and U.K. And in time periods when the architecture is that which i have actually experienced. If i have been to an area, i also often attach smells or environmental cues i can recall and associate with that place such as flowers and vegetation of the tropics and lush dampness of some areas of England and Scotland. I think that I do not dwell on color, but more on brown or grey tones but want the scale and shapes to be right. The images i create for people follow the author’s descriptions, but always seem to dissolve to simpler or coarser details such as female or male, fair, pretty, blond, petite, willowy, or portly, strong, sickly, etc. The details of people seem to evaporate as I get more comfortable with the character as the story develops…unless a feature is important to a scene such as strength, speed, size … or their opposites… which are then drawn out and emphasized in my visual. My formal education and vocation was in physics and engineering where visualization was very important to me. I was never strong in math theory as i always felt more comfortable visualizing a physical incarnation of an equation. “Visualize a face that you haven’t seen”….Your father asked many wise questions it seems.