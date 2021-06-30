A Venn diagram for the anxious

I have a theory, which is mine, that on average Jews tend to have higher levels of anxiety than non-Jews, but my evidence is only anecdotal. and includes self-observation. I could even give reasons why this might be the case: the history of Jews being driven out of their homes, persecuted, denigrated, demonized, or killed, which might lead one to have a “glass half empty” attitude. I certainly instantiate this tendency, and tend to worry needlessly, especially when it involves ducks. (I realize, of course, that there are plenty of anxious goyim.)
But I’ve been helped by this diagram that a member of Team Duck drew for me when I was being too anxious about the ducks.(I’ve fancied it up a bit.) It shows you what you should worry about and what you shouldn’t. The intersection of the circles is the locus of worry. And it has helped a bit.
h/t: Alexis
And if it’s under your control, you don’t need to worry, you can just fix it.
Uh oh. Looks like someone shot a big black arrow into the area of ‘Things I Should Worry About.’
Now I’m not sure if that’s something else I should worry about.
I think the arrow should be reversed 🙂
No, it was shot with such force it’s coming out the other side. Examine it more closely. Reversing it will just widen the hole, the very thought of which is concerning. Or not.
Now I don’t know what to do. Could go either way.
Good point! I just prefer that it point at the intersection of the two sets. Am I worrying unnecessarily? I can’t tell because I can’t tell if it is within my control. There is that to worry about.
So you could worry about whether something is under your control if whether something is under your control is under your control 🙁
I’m trying to imagine the movie “High Anxiety” if John Ford were the director.
A nice diagrammatic summary of a good part of Stoic philosophy…and much more easily said than done, of course. But it is useful to put things in perspective. (I feel anxious just thinking about it, though.)
What would we do without the venerable Venn? Speaking of ducks, aren’t we due a duck report? What’s happening with our newly feathered friends?
We have a nearly two-week-old brood of only three little ones, fiercely protected by their mother Coco (#5). I haven’t put the announcement up because I wanted to keep people away from the babies for two weeks. I’ll put up a post with pictures now. Smallest full brood I’ve ever seen, but they’re doing well. The other ducks ignore them.
I require an addition to the diagram…
What I actually DO worry about: EVERYTHING
My thoughts exactly — EVERYTHING matters!
Of course there’s medication for such things but then I worry about side effects…
I like this
I will point out an idea, apparently from the Dalai Lama -apologies if I altered the meaning :
If there is something that can be done about a problem, then there is nothing to worry about.
If there is nothing that can be done to solve a problem, then there is no use for worry.
There is no use for worry.
… now I have to look it up. Which will take a while.
Skeptical Inquirer had a lovely flow chart that pretty much shows the same. I keep it at work. I’ve pulled it out for someone more than once.
Iz nu? Someone should be surprised by this?
A pogrom here, a pogrom there; it adds up.
I’m reminded of an exchange between Moe and Larry. They’re in a car, with Larry at the wheel:
Moe: “Do we need any gas?”
Larry: “I don’t know. I can’t tell if the tank is half empty or half full.”
Dumb question : are the ducks are Jewish?
I’m an atheist but was brought up as a Catholic. One thing from my previous religious faith that I feel is useful (perhaps the only thing) is the Serenity prayer
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
courage to change the things I can,
and wisdom to know the difference.