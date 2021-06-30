A Venn diagram for the anxious

I have a theory, which is mine, that on average Jews tend to have higher levels of anxiety than non-Jews, but my evidence is only anecdotal. and includes self-observation. I could even give reasons why this might be the case: the history of Jews being driven out of their homes, persecuted, denigrated, demonized, or killed, which might lead one to have a “glass half empty” attitude. I certainly instantiate this tendency, and tend to worry needlessly, especially when it involves ducks. (I realize, of course, that there are plenty of anxious goyim.)

But I’ve been helped by this diagram that a member of Team Duck drew for me when I was being too anxious about the ducks.(I’ve fancied it up a bit.) It shows you what you should worry about and what you shouldn’t. The intersection of the circles is the locus of worry. And it has helped a bit.

h/t: Alexis