Discussion thread

I’m back from downtown! As a senior, I got to go to the head of the line, which stretched two blocks, and I was in and out in 15 minutes. (A friend of mine, not a senior, waited four hours in line the other day). Illinois has rigorous requirements to get a “Real ID” driver’s license, including presenting a passport or similar government ID, a driver’s license, utility bills, bank statements (to show your mailing address), a social security card, and a mortgage or rental agreement. But I had ’em all.
Nevertheless, let’s go ahead with this discussion:
The news is a bit thin today, though the collapse of the Florida high-rise condo dominates it. But there’s not much to discuss about that tragedy; 99 people are still missing as of this morning. I’ll leave this thread open and see of readers can forge some kind of coherent discussion.
You needn’t discuss only one topic, but some comments should refer to others. Lots of stuff to talk about: How is Biden doing? Are you happy with his immigration policy? Will the filibuster eventually disappear? Do you think the Supreme Court has been ruling more favorably for liberals than you expected? Will Trump make a comeback? Why is there still no First Cat? Did Biden really achieve bipartisanship with his new infrastructure deal?
But you can ignore those suggestions. Let’s see what’s on readers’ minds. You can also beef about stuff if you wish.
There can be no sense of bipartisanship b/c of a number of factors. I am more inclined to blame the Republicans for this, but perhaps I have some bias in that view.
It’s not bias. Mitch McConnell famously said:
“The era of bipartisanship is over”
“One-hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration.”
Except it’s not true. Take the for-profit medical system, the for-profit prisons and the world’s highest incarceration rates and above all, the eternal warfare and “regime change” projects in countries most Americans can’t name. These are broad, robust, consistent and bipartisan — and you are not supposed to talk about it. The attention is supposed to go towards (artificially) divisive topics, precisely so that politicians can get the bipartisan things done. As the USA is allegedly a democracy, we must assume Americans broadly agree with such politics (though research, and polls suggest otherwise).
Those are bipartisan efforts from the past. I thought we were talking about bipartisanship now.
I agree with Paul, I don’t think your view is biased. On more than one occasion, Republicans in Oregon have stymied state gun control measures by leaving the state so that meetings are inquorate – the Dems have a supermajority, but apparently any means for the GOP to thwart democracy will do.
I had a similar experience getting my Real ID here in California. It’s shown on my driver’s license as a golden silhouette of the bear from the CA flag with a white star inside.
I got mine last summer in WA – and had to do a few things first. I didn’t have a copy of my birth certificate – so I had to get ahold of Louisiana. The process for ordering a new one was pleasantly slick. It arrived by air two days later (after answering some tricky personal questions – who actually remembers all the street names they have lived on??). I have an expired passport, so I brought that too. The first appointment I forgot to bring a utility bill, so I was sent away. This was in the height of lockdown so I couldn’t just come back, I had to schedule out another appointment. I went ahead and just had them renew my regular DL since I was there. It never arrived in the mail. The next time, they also wanted my W2. I was able to email it to the very helpful DMV employee who was able to print it. Finally, the new, enhanced ID arrived! I don’t have a copy of my SS card either, and I need to get that sorted so that I can get a new passport.
I did get a replacement birth certificate a few years ago, for retirement investments use. And I have a regular low-security DL. But apart from those, I would be pretty lacking for documents. I have never had a passport — what else counts as government ID? And my utility bills, like almost all bills, are handled paperlessly by now.
I recently saw an item which said some spiders can and do kill snakes. I wonder if one of the arachnophil or herpatologists can give some information on this. Please make the info relatively simple.
I’m guessing the snakes must be pretty small. In our area we have tiny Ring-necked snakes small enough that it seems plausible a large spider could kill them. At a glance the smaller ones could be mistaken for an earthworm.
Huh, looks like I was wrong. This article, These spiders take down snakes hundreds of times their size, says spiders preying on snakes is a fairly common thing on all continents except Antarctica.
And the part I’m dead wrong about, the most common culprit in the wild are spiders in the widow family, like the black widow, comprising about half of reported snake kills. Tiny spiders. And their average snake kill is 30 times their own weight, but kills up to 355 times the spider’s weight have been recorded!
In hindsight I’m not surprised about the widows. An extraordinarily powerful venom or sting is an adaptation to prevent counter-attack or escape, so it makes sense that you’d find it in carnivores that attack much bigger or more robust prey than themselves. Jellyfish is another example that springs to mind.
Widows have an interesting kind of web, which uses a series of ‘drop lines’ of exceptionally strong web that reach the ground. So a ground critter will bump into the drop lines, and the widows comes down from above. The strength of their web means they can impede the escape of prey many times their size.
“How is Biden doing?”
Well, he still doesn’t have a cat, and yesterday he used the word “Latinx” seriously (also, I notice that Firefox’s spellcheck considers “Latinx” a word). So…F- from me. Mostly because of the cat, or rather lack of one.
Orwell would have had something to say about the word “Latinx”. As I understand it, the sudden need to replace “Latino” with another word did not come from the Hispanic community at large. Rather, it was the pet project of a few, mainly white, “elites” to fix a complete non-problem.
Therefore, the term “Latinx” embodies everything I hate about the Elect (to use John McWhorter’s term for these rather useless people).
I’ve always wondered, though not enough to research it apparently, what is so bad about the word Latino that it needed to be replaced with Latinx? I get womxn, it gets rid of the odious “man,” but I don’t get Latinx. Is “o” a masculine suffix?
I thought Latinx was a generic replacement for Latino and Latina
Yup. In Spanish, a group of 99 women and a single man would be described using the masculine form of nouns and adjectives. I’ve no idea if Spanish-speaking women view that as “problematic” though.
You are correct! In fact, 99% of Latinos find the word ridiculous (if they’ve even been exposed to it at all), as the letter X makes the sound of an H in Spanish. It’s literally impossible for it to be a word in Spanish. Or really in English, for that matter, though at least in English it’s obvious how it’s to be pronounced.
Obviously, some eager young Woke person on Biden’s team told him that this is the way good progressives are supposed to refer to Latino people now, and Biden just went along with it. I’m sure he had little to no idea what the hell it even means or is supposed to represent. On the other hand, a big part of a President’s responsibility is to surround him/herself with good advisors, so…
I’ve also seen the written form “Latin@”, which more accurately incorporates an “o” and “a” symbol, but is equally impossible to pronounce in spoken language.
I’ve heard otherwise, that it began to be used by Brazilian academics and was picked up from there. I think here in the US some people joined in, and others don’t like it. I’ll do what I do when I’m talking to a indigenous person and just ask them what they prefer.
Hmm, wouldn’t Brazilian academics be more concerned with Portuguese than Spanish constructions?
Good question – not being a Spanish or Portuguese speaker – maybe someone can weigh in – is ‘Latino’ universal across both of those languages?
Even if that is somehow the case, the key word would be “academics,” not “Brazilian.”
Responses:
Not bad; no, but I expect more changes; eventually is a long time, but not soon; yes; no; not very relevant; I think so, but wait until the votes happen.
Just kidding above.
The missing went up to 159 in Florida then 3 bodies were found. I suspect most bodies will never be recovered from the tons of concrete.
It is important to determine what caused this catastrophic collapse. Then there must be a determination of what other structures that builder and the subcontractors were involved in 40 years ago and since. The building had just scheduled a repair of it’s structure, so it was known that there were problems.
Of course the first suspicion should be that a sinkhole had developed below the building. This is a familiar problem in Florida, with massive developments on sandy bedding that is infiltrated from below with moving water.
Between the seemingly willfully blind on the Right and the mob of equally illogical extreme Left, I just want to withdraw and coast quietly along until I die.
I get the feeling this is how most people feel. The vast majority of my friends and acquaintances are people who have never voted for anyone but Democrats (including me), and many who would call themselves “progressive” rather than “liberal,” but almost everyone I know is just tired of the BS and the fact that everything must be a political act now and there’s never ever any middle ground on any issue.
Aside: what do I mean by “everything must be a political act now”? I mean that, according to the Woke, every action you take in a given day must be furthering the causes of anti-racism, anti-this, pro-that, whatever, and according to the Right, everything has to be about “taking back our country” from the evil shadow cabal that’s stolen it. Of course, the former is more prevalent in our day-to-day lives because it’s being peddled by corporations as well. Even Lexus is now running commercials in which they claim that buying one of their luxury sedans is an act of anti-racism. It’s just insanity. Most people, regardless of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and political affiliation just want to get on with their damn lives and stop hearing about politics and how terrible literally everything is (whether it’s that we’re living in a dictatorship where democracy has been usurped by the evil Democrat Conspiracy (TM) that stole the Presidential election, or we’re living in a racist/sexist/transphobic/white supremacist hellscape) all day, every day.
Sub
My guess is that the GOP will find some reason to come out against the infrastructure bill. Short of supporting military efforts against aliens from the 3rd planet out from Rigel, they will resist giving Biden any wins at all. What say the rest of you?
How is Biden? Querulous. That’s the impression I get after watching him deal with any question at a press conference that requires him to think on his feet. Those of us with older relatives who are in some state of noticeable mental decline will recognize this. My beloved uncle, who has some form of dementia, can no longer participate in many of the conversations at our family gatherings. He gets so agitated now when anyone contradicts him (even gently), because he no longer has the horse power to joust like he used to. So he lashes out emotionally.
That’s what I’m seeing in Biden more and more, and I just hope his minders are able to help him muddle through his term in office.
As we have been invited to beef about stuff…
You will recall that in April this year the American Humanist Association withdrew their Humanist of the Year Award from Richard Dawkins. The issue was covered on this blog at the time:
The Godless Spellchecker defends Dawkins against transphobia
April 21, 2021 etc.
As a member of the Center For Inquiry where Richard is a board member, I have been trying for some weeks to get the organisation to comment on the AHA’s decision, but they won’t. Apparently staff are not allowed to comment and, thus far, the board will not comment – to me, anyway.
Does anyone have any thoughts or information on this? Do you think the CFI are running scared of criticism they might receive if they back Dawkins, or are they just being sensible and trying not to ‘fan the flames’?
I think it’s wise to ignore this as an organisation, and not start what would have looked like a secular org vs secular org conflict. Though fanning the flames nowadays is a great social media strategy.
The AHA has severely damaged its reputation mostly inadvertendly, because it drew attention to the many “humanists of the year” that have become questionable. And they all got to keep their awards! Alice Walker and her glowing admiration of David Icke is but one example. Suddenly, it looked like Dawkins dodged a bullet by being removed from such company.
I found it comical at a time and think that the American secular “movement” has mostly pissed off its international support. An aspect that appears have gone unnoticed. It’s apparent to me that US crit-race theory inspired humbug alienated English speakers from other countries first.
It’s a fair comment that they wouldn’t wish to be seen getting embroiled in secular org infighting.
However – as an international supporter of the American secular “movement” – I still find it sad that they can’t stand up for one of their own, and say that they disagree with the AHA’s decision.
Glad to hear that our host’s Real ID mission was accomplished successfully. I’ve just seen this report in The Grauniad but I have no idea if it really “forces scientists to rethink evolution” ( as claimed in the headline) or not: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2021/jun/25/massive-human-head-in-chinese-well-forces-scientists-to-rethink-evolution
I am no paleoanthropologist, but I will add my two cents. That headline is certainly exaggerated. Human fossils are rare, so pretty much every new find changes the picture. But I wouldn’t count this as a dramatic shift in understanding. Studies attempting to reconstruct ancient introgression events do report mystery or ghost populations, so it is no surprise that there was more walking about than neanderthals, denisovians and “anatomically modern humans”.
Speaking of beeves, in a roundabout way – I brought home a Big Green Egg yesterday and I’m quite excited. Any fans around here? Tips? Suggestions?
I had to google “Big Green Egg” to find out what you were talking about. So it’s some sort of magical barbecue device? What is its standout feature?
According to its wiki (and I absolutely love that it has a wiki):
So- just a fancy charcoal grill. But – I’ve had my current grill for ages and do a fair amount of grilling and figured it was time for an upgrade. The diehards in the Big Green Egg forum sold me. When I was looking at the different sizes in the store I made a joke about how this one was big enough for a ‘large baby’ – the lady did not seem amused.
I can see why the baby joke didn’t go over well. I made a similar joke as a teenager out on one of my first dates. I guess I was nervous and not thinking straight. It didn’t go that well either. 😉
I don’t own one, can’t bring myself to spend that much, but a good friend has had the XL size one for about a year now and likes it so much he just bought another. I’ve thoroughly inspected them, helped him cook stuff on his, and I must say they are very impressive. Excellent performance in everything from grilling to smoking. But the price! $1,700 for the XL size.
Meanwhile, I’ve been doing my smoking for several years now on a cheap cabinet smoker that I picked up at a Black Friday door kicker sale at Home Depot for $99. And it’s done a fine job, considering. But it’s falling apart, you have to tend it darn near constantly and it uses lots of fuel because it’s made of thin sheet metal that doesn’t hold heat at all. Compared to his green egg that will last forever, can maintain temperature when smoking for hours (I’ve witnessed 6-7 hours personally) without having to add fuel or tend it all, and holds heat so well that the amount of fuel it takes to do that is less than a quarter of what I use. This all has to do with good venting design to allow good control of the fire and a body comprised of about a metric ton of ceramic. Not to mention the airtight lid.
Has anyone else been “attending” the Virtual Evolution 2021 Conference this week? Or have you participated in any conferences that went online because of the pandemic? I find online conferences better than nothing, but it’s certainly hard to immerse myself the way I would at an in-person conference.
Hey, I have a question that might be provocative.
Is democracy really all that it’s cut out to be? Why not favor a benign dictatorship from a ruling class that is beholden to science and humanism?
Because even the most benign dictators die and inevitably get replaced by a less-than-benevolent dictators. They are also relatively easily overthrown as they aren’t supported by democratic processes.
Derek Chauvin, murderer of George Floyd, is to be sentenced today. Prosecutors are asking for 30 years, less than the 40 years maximum, but his defense is asking for probation and no jail time at all. Thirty years seems closer to the mark, IMHO.
I would guess the folks down in Florida could use some better building codes but that is just a guess. With republicans in charge it’s not likely. I would recommend all those currently living in high rise condos might want to consider some other living conditions closer to the ground. Just because this is the first does not mean it will be the last.
Biden is doing okay and it seems that finally the DOJ is getting around to the republican voter mess. I think they had to hire a bunch more attorneys as the workload is huge. Maybe 500 cases in the insurrection alone and now all this voter rights business. So now there will be two big bills to pass with one being with both parties. I think Biden has kind of tricked the republicans but whatever. They need to get the bills passed and get moving.
Maybe we should wait to find out what happened first? Since we are aware that we live on a sand bar, and because we deal with annual hurricanes, we don’t tend to neglect building codes. This is clearly something unusual, and I would expect that there is probably a confluence of causes, which may or may not include human negligence.
Rembrandt’s The Night Watch painting was trimmed in 1715 to fit onto a wall between two doors in Amsterdam’s Town Hall. The snipped pieces were lost. The missing parts have been restored with the help of artificial intelligence algorithms: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/23/arts/design/rembrandt-night-watch-artificial-intelligence.html
The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia to overturn their new election law, alleging the new statute violates the federal Voting Rights Act:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/06/25/us/joe-biden-news#georgia-voting-lawsuit