Discussion thread

I’m back from downtown! As a senior, I got to go to the head of the line, which stretched two blocks, and I was in and out in 15 minutes. (A friend of mine, not a senior, waited four hours in line the other day). Illinois has rigorous requirements to get a “Real ID” driver’s license, including presenting a passport or similar government ID, a driver’s license, utility bills, bank statements (to show your mailing address), a social security card, and a mortgage or rental agreement. But I had ’em all.

Nevertheless, let’s go ahead with this discussion:

The news is a bit thin today, though the collapse of the Florida high-rise condo dominates it. But there’s not much to discuss about that tragedy; 99 people are still missing as of this morning. I’ll leave this thread open and see of readers can forge some kind of coherent discussion.

You needn’t discuss only one topic, but some comments should refer to others. Lots of stuff to talk about: How is Biden doing? Are you happy with his immigration policy? Will the filibuster eventually disappear? Do you think the Supreme Court has been ruling more favorably for liberals than you expected? Will Trump make a comeback? Why is there still no First Cat? Did Biden really achieve bipartisanship with his new infrastructure deal?

But you can ignore those suggestions. Let’s see what’s on readers’ minds. You can also beef about stuff if you wish.