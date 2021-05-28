You may know that Americans say “a hypothesis” but Brits say “an hypothesis”. And, as far as I know, both forms of the article are correct.
But why does nobody say, “I gave her an hyacinth”, when referring to the flower? After all, both words begin with the “hi” sound with a long “i”. And both begin with the spelling “hy”. It’s always, I gave her a hyacinth.”
Likewise, no OB GYN says, “Here is an hymen,” when referring to the female tissue. Yet it’s the same “hi” sound with a long “i.” I’m sure there are similar words that are preceded with the article “a”.
I’m also sure there are rule for why things are like this, and certain that some readers will know those rules, but I can’t imagine how they make sense.
One thing’s for sure: I’ll never be able to bring myself to say “an hypothesis.”
53 thoughts on “Riddle me this: a grammar mystery”
It just depends on whether the h is voiced or not. We say “an hour” because we pronounce hour like “our.” We say “a house” because we do pronounce the h there. And consider herb. Brits say a herb with a vocalized h (as in the word herd). We say an herb (pronouncing it “erb”)
To me (a Brit) ‘an’ before any h that isn’t silent sounds a bit unnatural and pretentious, but you do hear it. I believe there’s a rule that it’s only correct before words of French derivation (eg an hotel). I just find it unnecessary.
In certain areas of Brit land the H disappears from view and maybe that’s the reason. The word huge comes to mind. All you hear is uge and the h is gone.
Yes, it can be that too. But there are also people who use an before a non-silent h – and write it too!
The “an” if the “h” is pronounced sounds a bit pretentious and old-school.
Then there are dialects where it is never pronounced: “’e ’ad ’ is ’ead’ cut off and it was ’orrible.”
As an American, I agree. Whenever I hear people say “an history” or “an historical event” I internally roll my eyes. They’re pronouncing the h sound, so there’s no reason to say “an” instead of “a.” As Toni Clark says above, using “an” only makes sense when the word is being pronounced as if it starts with a vowel.
EDIT: This also means that if the person has an accent that causes them to not pronounce the h sound, then using “an” makes sense.
I do say “an hypothesis,” because I more or less drop the H: As if it were “an eye-poethesis.” I would use “a” if I were enunciating the h at the beginning of hypothesis.
But I say “his hypothesis” with a vocalized h. I’m not sure why.
I think the “an hypothesis” just flows better with respect to enunciation; at least that’s how it feels to me. Maybe it has something to do with the stress being on the second syllable?
I think that you are correct: it depends on whether the first syllable is stressed or not..
It’s likely that there’s a rule your phonology which elides an h following a nasal, or maybe also resonants such as l? Do you say That/s a WEIRD ‘ypothesis’? Stressing weird is much more likely to result in the final d staying part of the weird syllable, which would make it much more likely that if you did actually have a silent h in hypthothesis, you’d hear it following weird. The phonetic result hn ->nn, with the first n ending one syllable and the second one beginning the next syllable, would created the illusion that there was no h in the following word. But if you actually had the silent version of hypothesis, you’d expect it show up even when the final sound of the preceding word stayed locked into the latter’s final syllable…
Do you say an ‘enry ‘iggins, too, Toni? 🙂
Ha ha. Never had the occasion. It’s an honor to give an honest answer.
Hmmm… I also say “an historical novel” without voicing the h — as if it were an ‘istorical novel.
Even more puzzling, to me: In the U.S. we say someone is “in the hospital.” The Brits say “in hospital.” (No “the.”) But we Yanks say “in jail” and “in prison.”
Just a regional difference with no particular reason for its development. We also say in high school and in college.
The Brits also say I’ll knock you up and that one gets you going.
On the other hand, if you’re knocked up, you’re pregnant.
I sometimes have my books ‘Americanised’ by a US editor, who picks up the subtle and random differences of the type you mention. I’ve only queried their corrections twice. They changed ‘by the sea’ to ‘by the ocean’ – but I reckon this is just because you have Atlantic and Pacific coasts. (The Old Man and the Sea is a US book, right? Or does that title sound quaint to you?) Also, ‘tortoise’ was corrected to ‘turtle’ – but surely they’re different creatures whatever language you speak.
“By the sea” is a perfectly ordinary American thing to say. I’m not sure why they would change that.
On this side of the pond, I think “sea” carries more of a nautical or mythopoetic connotation — similar to Psalm 107’s “They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters”– hence, Hemingway’s use of it in the title of his novella.
I’m British and I say “a hypothesis”. I think as others have said some people do say “an hypothesis”, but I’m not sure if it is really common over here. There is a proviso. I am Welsh not English and I am one of the minority of Welsh people who can still speak the Welsh language. However, I have spoken English since early childhood as the majority of my extended family are monoglot English speakers and I was educated through the medium of English. In case anyone doesn’t know Welsh is a Celtic language derived from the speech of the people who lived in Britain before the Angles and Saxons invaded what is now England.
Neither will I and I’m English.
Some people do say “an hypothesis”, but it’s considered quite posh and it’s definitely falling out of favour. On the other hand, some people drop their “h”s so they might say “an ypothesis”.
On a related note, the way some (all?) Americans say “airbs” when they mean “herbs” really grates on me for no rational reason. Do they say “an herb” or “a herb”?
We don’t say “airbs”, we say “erbs”. The French say “airbs”
“Airbs” sounds to me like something Peter Seller’s Inspector Clouseau would say. 🙂
Similar to asking the hotel desk clerk, “You have for me the massage?”
I’d forgotten that one😹 Is this after he’d asked for a rrrrrrum?
I used to think that Peter Sellers was doing a slightly weird French accent of his own devising, as Inspector Clouseau doesn’t have what you’d call a “typical” French accent. But then one day I happened to go into a shop where someone with exactly the same accent was getting served. I couldn’t keep a straight face, and to avoid offence had to leave the shop until the customer had left. So after that I thought Sellers must have picked up on some regional French accent, great impressionist that he was.
Interesting! Even chimpanzee muunkey?
A British colleague once called me pretentious for saying “erb” rather than “herb.” I should have asked him how he pronounces “vee-hicle” but somehow missed my opportunity. I think, as someone suggested, that we drop the “h” because the words are French in origin, but we are not consistent about that. There is in any case nothing pretentious; it is just a regional pronunciation.
The original rule is apparently connected with the distribution of stress in the word:
a HYmen
a HYacinth
an hyPOTHesis (much more common in British English)
an hyDRANgea (I’ve heard many tokens of this pronunciation, and in the US, it’s much more common than ‘an hypothesis’—don’t take my word for it; there are plenty of Google hits for this pronunciation!)
There are a couple of other rules however that probably kicked in later on in the history of modern English to create interference effects, and a certain degree of individual variation, with people opting to follow one rule rather than another….
My own view of the pronounced fricative vs. silent h story is that it’s a red herring. I’ve never heard anyone pronounce hypothesis or hydrangea with a silent h. In the UK, dropping the initial segment of learned vocabulary such as hypothesis would be a clash of registers of a degree that just doesn’t happen except in satire!
Maybe it is not the stress, but because they are flowers? 😁
It’s English – there’s no logic or consistency! Generally, as pointed out above, if the following word begins with a consonant sound (the first letter doesn’t have to actually be a consonant – there’s a hidden “y” sound at the start of the pronunciation of “European”, for example), then it is preceded by “a”. If the following word begins with a vowel sound then “an” is used. Hence, “in an hour and a half”, etc.
Because posh people pronounced “hotel” in the French way, with no “h” sound, it was regarded as correct to say “an hotel”. Now that us unwashed masses also stay in such places and pronounce the initial “h” that usage is seen as archaic and rarely used.
I suspect that US pronunciation generally stresses the initial “h” in words more weakly than British pronunciation does, leaving more room for a/an to potentially overlap and cause confusion. Toni at #1 gives the ” ‘erb/herb” example, which is an extreme illustration of this tendency.
What about “Eric was an halibut”??
My understanding (which is probably far from perfect) is that the original pattern involved a word with an initial h followed by the [ai] dipthong. I don’t think it was ever a general rule for hV words with V just any old vowel…
But Eric was also an half a bee. And a fruit bat. Well, they were all different animals, but they were all named Eric. I am NOT a loony.
And they all needed licenses, (or half licenses??)
And of course the aitch in halibut was aspirated🤓
“What about “Eric was an halibut”??” – I’m floundering with that one…
Flat out floundering??🤓
I prefer the pronounced h in herb and also in homage (stress on the first syllable). But what do I know, I’m only an halibut.
We don’t say ‘an hypothesis’, as far as I know. If any British person does that, they are trying to sound impressive and getting it wrong.
There are some words in English beginning with h which derive from French, where the h is silent, and for which it’s correct to use ‘an’ (an hour, an honest man). But there are other French-derived h-beginning words where in English we do sound the h (although we once didn’t). A well-known instance is ‘historic’ – although the aspirate is now sounded in this word (it once wasn’t) there are people who think it sounds good to say ‘an historic occasion’ (it actually sounds pompous and silly, of course). Similarly, ‘hypothesis’ must once have had a silent h (from French hypothese) but now it doesn’t, and it’s wrong – ie non-standard – to say ‘an hypothesis’.
But that won’t account for hydrangea or hypotenuse (again, very commonly preceded by an). Both came into English directly from Greek, without French being part of the borrowing sequence, wearing their initial h on their sleeve.
I’ve never heard anyone say ‘an hydrangea’ or ‘an hypotenuse’. If anyone does – well, they’re either not sounding the h (non-standard) or they are using ‘an’ before an aspirate (non-standard).
My wife, an avid gardener, uses both the a/an forms. And as I say, the use is well attested, in sources whose English is otherwise quite standard (see e.g. https://www.gardenfundamentals.com/hydrangea-identification/). Clearly, there is a substantial chunk of English speakership whose vocabulary includes hydrangea that use the an form.
My guess is that just as the original syntactic who/whom distinction has been gradually leveled out in favor of who, which now links to both object and subject positions, an earlier rule of a/an alternation based on stress has been lost in favor of a in the case of unstressed [hai-] syllables. But some vestiges remain for some speakers, and, like whom, the earlier an alternant carries a certain tone of academic status. When this sort of thing happens, it leaves a seemingly random pattern of usage that baffles everyone…
I think ‘an hydrangea’ (which I had never heard before) is an example of hyper-correction – people saying ‘an’ because they think it’s somehow more ‘correct’. It’s nothing to do with stress patterns (as far as I know). Certainly, normal uses of ‘an’ – ie before a vowel sound – are not related to stress patterns.
The a/an choice depends on the sound of the first syllables of the next word. The default is to use ‘a’ unless it would force two vowel sounds without an intervening consonant. The problem is that even when a consonant is technically present, it may not be very prominent and leads to “an” being used anyway. Since it is based on sound rather than spelling, the choice may depend on the speaker’s regional accent. This is my theory though I am no linguistics professor.
Depends on your accent. If you pronounce the “h”, use “a”, if not, use “an”. Mystery solved. 🙂
When I was the young, “an hotel” seemed to this working class lad to be an affected hangover of Old English as she was spoke. Plus, anyone else remember Alan Bennett’s spoof sermon for Beyond the Fringe: “My brother Esau is an hairy man”. . .?
Think of the poor ewts and noranges!
🐜
She turned me into a newt. A nyoot?
It’s not a matter of spelling, but of pronunciations. As much as Brits like picking on Americans for the fact that we don’t pronounce the ‘h’ in ‘herb’, they drop the ‘h’ sound from way more words than we do.
And it’s that lack of pronunciation that leads to the choice of indefinite article. Sometimes, pronunciation of the word changes, but the article habit endures. That’s why you often see “an historical used”, despite the fact that no one outside of a thick accent pronounces ‘historical’ without the ‘h’ sound.
My personal rules is to ignore inertia at all times, and use the appropriate article based on how I pronounce the word. If the word starts with a pronounced consonant, it gets ‘a’. If it doesn’t, it gets ‘an’.
I don’t have an accent which drops the ‘h’ sound from ‘hypothesis’, so I always use the ‘a’ indefinite article.
I don’t know the answer, but while I’m here I recommend John McWhorter’s new book Nine Nasty Words. Fascinating and funny.