Readers’ travel photos

Travel counts as wildlife, so remember that when you send in your good photos. Today’s contributor is regular Joe Routon, whose captions are indented. Click on the photos to enlarge them.

here are a few of my international street shots. In Tokyo, here’s a kannushi, a Shinto priest, who’s burning incense. The use of incense in worship was developed in China and eventually carried to Japan in the 6th century.

A group of Buddhist monks on holiday in India.

In Florence, Italy, with the Ponte Vecchio in the background, this shows a nontraditional stance for photographers.

A tarantula seller in Cambodia, where fried tarantulas are a delicacy. On the street you can buy them plain or rolled in garlic or sugar. I tried one plain and regretted it.

A popular board game in China is Xiangqi, their version of chess. Instead of bishops, knights, pawns and the like, Xiangqi has cannons, chariots, and elephants. As in chess, the object is to capture your opponent’s king.

Here are young Buddhist monks in Myanmar who are performing ablutions before their one daily meal.

Returning to the US of A, here are a father and son who have just completed the Rocky run up the Museum of Art steps in Philadelphia.