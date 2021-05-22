Guy solves three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them

This is unbelievable, but is a Guinness World record, so it must be kosher, no? What a talent to not only juggle, but manipulate the cubes in your hand for the brief time you have them so that their faces eventually align. I wonder if you can make a living out of this.
Here are the YouTube notes:
The fastest time to solve three Rubik’s cubes whilst juggling is 5 mins 2.43 sec, achieved by Que Jianyu (China), on the set of ‘La Notte dei Record’, in Rome, Italy, on 17 November 2018.
I think it’s kosher – the guy also has other bizarre Rubik’s cube-related Guinness World Records: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/news/2018/11/teenager-solves-three-rubiks-cubes-with-his-hands-and-feet-at-the-same-time
Every time this makes the rounds, people forward it to me because I can both juggle and speedsolve cubes. I have to say, this is incredibly difficult. You need to be a great one-handed solver (he averages 24 seconds one-handed, which isn’t upper echelon but still really good), and a very competent juggler, because you have so much more going on while doing this that the juggling has to be automatic. I’m not a good enough juggler, unfortunately, so I’ve never actually finished one cube before dropping them. But maybe someday…
As a semi-retired professional juggler (I hold several endurance juggling world records involving heavy balls, odd objects, upside down and underwater and so forth), who can eventually solve a cube — this is incredible. Tried it with one cube + 2 balls. No way. Even more amazing to me are those who cube blindfolded; I understand the world record is 49 in a row which is very hard to believe but of course, humans are rather unbelievable.
Jesus, I can barely pat my head and rub my tummy at the same time. You really know how to play on a fella’s inferiority complex, man.
For those of us who could only occasionally (1 in 10) get the Cube done in under 2 minutes, and can’t juggle, that’s a big “Meh”.
Big deal on the cubes. He only solves one at a time. Actually to be honest, i can even follow well enough to see if that is true.
I would love to see the processing of information going on in his brain.
Yeah but can he do this while balancing on a unicycle?
Just kidding. I was just about to comment that I’d love to see an fMRI of his brain! This is absolutely amazing to me. It makes me wonder what the limit of multitasking is for humans. E.g., could he sing a song while doing this?
I viewed his performance on Game of Talents recently. Legit and utterly amazing. Marketable? Not since vaudeville died.
The design of Rubik’s Cubes must have changed — I remember the original version in the 70s required a lot of force to turn one facet with one hand against the torque of the rest of the cube held in the other hand. Now it seems the facets turn with a very light nudge from one finger.