December 24, 2023 • 8:45 am

Our Christmas Eve contribution, since it’s Sunday, comes from biologist John Avise, who’s doing a series of birds from foreign countries. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Birds in Norway

In 2009, I visited Trondheim, Norway to attend a conference on population genetics.  This week’s post shows several avian species I photographed during meeting breaks, all within easy walking distance from the downtown conference venue.

Arctic Tern (Sterna paradisaea):

Black-headed Gull (Chroicocephalus ridibundus):

Black-headed Gull flying:

Carrion Crow (Corvus corone), hooded form:

Carrion Crow flying:

Eurasian Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs):

Common Gull (Larus canus):

Common Gull flying:

Common Tern (Sterna hirundo):

Common Tern flying:

Common Tern headshot:

Eurasian Magpie (Pica pica):

Eurasian Oystercatcher (Haematopus ostralegus):

European Oystercatcher flying:

Fieldfare (Turdus pilaris):

White Wagtail (Motacilla alba):

4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

  1. Very cool. The Fieldfare looks just like our American Robin, for obvious reasons. I didn’t know about it before.

    Reply

  2. There it is.

    I think the black headed gull in flight is quite a demonstration of form – in-motion –

    Splendid.

    Reply

