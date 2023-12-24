Our Christmas Eve contribution, since it’s Sunday, comes from biologist John Avise, who’s doing a series of birds from foreign countries. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Birds in Norway In 2009, I visited Trondheim, Norway to attend a conference on population genetics. This week’s post shows several avian species I photographed during meeting breaks, all within easy walking distance from the downtown conference venue. Arctic Tern (Sterna paradisaea):

Black-headed Gull flying:

Carrion Crow (Corvus corone), hooded form:

Carrion Crow flying:

Common Gull flying:

Common Tern flying:

Common Tern headshot:

European Oystercatcher flying: