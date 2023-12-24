Our Christmas Eve contribution, since it’s Sunday, comes from biologist John Avise, who’s doing a series of birds from foreign countries. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
Birds in Norway
In 2009, I visited Trondheim, Norway to attend a conference on population genetics. This week’s post shows several avian species I photographed during meeting breaks, all within easy walking distance from the downtown conference venue.
Arctic Tern (Sterna paradisaea):
Black-headed Gull (Chroicocephalus ridibundus):
Black-headed Gull flying:
Carrion Crow (Corvus corone), hooded form:
Carrion Crow flying:
Eurasian Chaffinch (Fringilla coelebs):
Common Gull (Larus canus):
Common Gull flying:
Common Tern (Sterna hirundo):
Common Tern flying:
Common Tern headshot:
Eurasian Magpie (Pica pica):
Eurasian Oystercatcher (Haematopus ostralegus):
European Oystercatcher flying:
Fieldfare (Turdus pilaris):
White Wagtail (Motacilla alba):
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Very cool. The Fieldfare looks just like our American Robin, for obvious reasons. I didn’t know about it before.
There it is.
I think the black headed gull in flight is quite a demonstration of form – in-motion –
Splendid.
So lovely! The Black-headed gull is flying is my favorite. Such great markings.
Thank you!
Beautiful pictures as always – thank you! The flying tern looks suitably angelic for the Xmas season.