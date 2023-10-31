It’s been snowing on and off in Chicago today, and now it’s snowing harder. It’s gonna be a cold night for trick or treaters! Frosen Milky Ways!
We may have up to two inches, but temperatures will rise, taking it away by tomorrow
3 thoughts on “It’s snowing!”
If I was a kid, nothing would stop me!
It snowed two days ago … 5 cm … (Kootenays) All gone now.
Beautiful day
But it will be cool for the little goblins later.
Snow is Pretty. 83F and sunny yesterday here in southeast Virginia; 48F now with drizzle, but youngins’ are out in costume collecting their candy!