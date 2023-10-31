It’s snowing!

October 31, 2023 • 4:20 pm

It’s been snowing on and off in Chicago today, and now it’s snowing harder. It’s gonna be a cold night for trick or treaters! Frosen Milky Ways!

We may have up to two inches, but temperatures will rise, taking it away by tomorrow

 

 

3 thoughts on “It’s snowing!

  3. Snow is Pretty. 83F and sunny yesterday here in southeast Virginia; 48F now with drizzle, but youngins’ are out in costume collecting their candy!

    Reply

Leave a Reply