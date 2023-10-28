Today we have a new contributor, Arthur Shores, who identifies himself as a retired clinical neuropsychologist. And he’s contributed some photos of Aussie birds. His narrative and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

You may be interested in these bird photos of mine of wild birds in my tiny backyard in Sydney, Australia (pop., ~5 million), approximately 4 miles from the city centre. Canon R6 500mm lens. Rainbow Lorikeet (Trichoglossus moluccanus):

Rainbow Lorikeet:

Rainbow Lorikeets:

Little Corella (Cacatua sanguinea):

Little Corella:

Galah (Eolophus roseicapilla):

Galah:

Laughing Kookaburra (Dacelo novaeguineae):

Laughing Kookaburra:

Spotted Dove (Spilopelia chinensis):