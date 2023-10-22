Today we have another batch of photos of Brazilian birds by John Avise, the second part of a two part series. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Birds of Southern Brazil, part 2
Last week’s WEIT post showcased about a dozen bird species that I photographed on a seminar trip to southern Brazil in 2007. This week’s post shows another dozen avian species that I photographed during that same business trip.
Sayaca Tanager, Thraupis sayaca:
Scaled Woodcreeper, Lepidocolaptes squamatus:
Southern House Wren, Troglodytes musculus:
Southern Lapwing, Venellus chilensis:
Wattled Jacana, Jacana jacana:
Yellow-chinned Spinetail, Certhiaxis cinnamomea:
Chimango Caracara, Milvago chimango:
Bananaquit, Coereba flaveola:
Creamy-bellied Thrush, Turdus amaurochalinus:
Bare-faced Ibis, Phimosus infuscatus:
Smooth-billed Ani, Crotophaga ani:
Rufous-bellied Thrush, Turdus rufiventris:
One thought on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Was just listening to Jobim – not sure how to puzzle that with this splendid set, but it’s a satisfying association nonetheless…
(The famous Getz/Gilberto recording, if anyone’s interested)