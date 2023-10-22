Today we have another batch of photos of Brazilian birds by John Avise, the second part of a two part series. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds of Southern Brazil, part 2 Last week’s WEIT post showcased about a dozen bird species that I photographed on a seminar trip to southern Brazil in 2007. This week’s post shows another dozen avian species that I photographed during that same business trip. Sayaca Tanager, Thraupis sayaca:

Scaled Woodcreeper, Lepidocolaptes squamatus:

Southern House Wren, Troglodytes musculus:

Southern Lapwing, Venellus chilensis:

Wattled Jacana, Jacana jacana:

Chimango Caracara, Milvago chimango:

Bananaquit, Coereba flaveola: