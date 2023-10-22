Readers’ wildlife photos

October 22, 2023

Today we have another batch of photos of Brazilian birds by John Avise, the second part of a two part series. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Birds of Southern Brazil, part 2 

Last week’s WEIT post showcased about a dozen bird species that I photographed on a seminar trip to southern Brazil in 2007.  This week’s post shows another dozen avian species that I photographed during that same business trip.

Sayaca Tanager, Thraupis sayaca:

Scaled Woodcreeper, Lepidocolaptes squamatus:

Southern House Wren, Troglodytes musculus:

Southern Lapwing, Venellus chilensis:

Wattled Jacana, Jacana jacana:

Yellow-chinned Spinetail, Certhiaxis cinnamomea:

Chimango Caracara, Milvago chimango:

Bananaquit, Coereba flaveola:

Creamy-bellied Thrush, Turdus amaurochalinus:

 Bare-faced Ibis, Phimosus infuscatus:

Smooth-billed Ani, Crotophaga ani:

Rufous-bellied Thrush, Turdus rufiventris:

  1. Was just listening to Jobim – not sure how to puzzle that with this splendid set, but it’s a satisfying association nonetheless…

    (The famous Getz/Gilberto recording, if anyone’s interested)

