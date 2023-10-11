Please send in your good wildlife photos. I have enough for about five days, but they’ll run out quickly. Thanks!

Today we have the second part of Matt Young’s two-installment series of photos (he often posts at The Panda’s Thumb). Part 1 of the series is here. Matt’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Jerry very kindly displayed some photographs in the category of things that are not insects in an earlier post; here are some photographs in the category of things that are insects. These pictures were likewise taken this year with my Lumix ZS200.

In August, I saw someone trying very hard to photograph what I thought was a cabbage white butterfly. On closer inspection I realized it was something else. Now, I can identify a creature only if I can either find a dead body in good condition or take a picture. I took some pictures and identified it as a checkered white – Pontia protodice:

A few weeks later I snapped a picture of a cabbage white – Pieris rapae – for comparison:

On the same day as I photographed the checkered white, I took pictures of some dragonflies just begging to be photographed. The picture below is a band-winged meadowhawk, – Sympetrum semicinctum – as demonstrated by the brown bands on the wings.

When I examined the photographs, I found that not all meadowhawks are alike. Below is a white-faced meadowhawk – S. obstrusum – which to my eye looks identical, except that its wings do not display the brown, translucent bands.

While we are discussing dragonflies, the following picture, which I think is a vivid dancer (Argia vivida), is actually a damselfly, as you can tell by the way it folds its wings upward. It was less happy about being photographed and unfortunately lighted on a concrete path, which provides a somewhat busy background.

I got extremely lucky with this profile of what i think is an eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly – Papilio glaucus. If you look closely, you can see his proboscis (or whatever they call it) reaching out and preparing to take a sip:

Finally, two butterflies in top view: a field crescent butterfly –Phyciodes pulchella – and a variegated fritillary – Euptoieta claudia.

Hot off the press. When I got into my car the other day, I saw this pale green assassin bug –Zelus luridus – on the windshield, so I snapped a few photographs: