I’m itching to do biology posts, and have at least one or two papers on my desk, but of course those are the hardest posts of all and get few comments. Nevertheless, I’m proceeding, but every day I get about eight or none political posts that are less work. Well, I do my best.
In lieu of a real science post, here’s some natural history by David Attenborough, showing a spider that can put a web 2 meters across hung 25 meters across a river. (Rivers, of course, are good places to catch insects. What always amazes me about spiders is that their brains are so small yet are complex enough to encode very sophisticated behaviors, including weaving webs of intricate and reproducible shape.
This spider has a different skill set, but still as amazing.
2 thoughts on “Spider sprays strands of silk”
I don’t think the number of comments on your science posts is necessarily an indication of a lack of interest. I think it’s more that whilst we all have opinions about politics etc, when it comes to science, many of us don’t have the expertise to challenge your science articles.
I’m quite happy to go toe to toe with you about who is the World’s greatest ever football player or whether anybody is recording good music these days, but it would be foolish of me – somebody whose formal education in biology ended at age sixteen – to challenge you on matters of evolution.
I agree.