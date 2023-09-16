An Israeli Jew rejects “Why Evolution is True”

My book Why Evolution is True has been translated into 18 languages, and one of them was Hebrew. I was pleased about that because many Orthodox Jews are Biblical creationists and I wanted them to at least have a shot at learning about the evidence for evolution.
In fact, I know of at least two American Orthodox Jews who accepted evolution (but then left the faith and were expelled by their families!) after reading the English version of the book. They both told me they had no regrets. (I met them both at Randi’s The Amazing Meeting some years ago.)
Now that a Hebrew version is out, one of my Israeli readers managed to get two copies of it (not easy to procure!) and sent me this tale this morning:
I showed your (Hebrew edition) book to an intelligent young Jewish man living opposite me – he looked about 17 – 18 years old.
He is a student and shortly going to college.
He claimed he was happy with the ‘truth’ that the earth is less than 6,000 years old, and why would he want to consider anything that would detract from his ‘happiness’?
I suggested the possibility that his truth might not be the truth, but he rejected that possibility out of hand. His truth was most definitely the true truth..!
I offered to lend him the book for a few days but he politely refused, saying he had much preparation for college.
There are a lot of orthodox Jews in my area, and I’m considering delivering an A4 leaflet, English on one side, Hebrew on the other, with a basic explanation of Big Bang, stars formation, nucleosynthesis, planet formation, life, us.
But now wonder if such an action will result in unhappiness……?
It seems such a shame that otherwise intelligent humans are so far removed from aspects of critical thinking in their lives…p.s. the young student even went as far as saying you are not a ‘real’ Jew for even publishing such a book…!
And that, ladies and gentlemen, brothers and sisters, friends and comrades, is why I am sad every time I see a child being brought up as an ultra-Orthodox Jew. Am I a “real” Jew? I’ll let others decide on their own. I’m certainly not a “religious” Jew, but you know the old joke:
Q; What do you call a Jew who doesn’t believe in God?
A: A Jew.
And as for the truth making them unhappy, well, they can always reject it.
(Remind me to tell you the story about the edition in Arabic.)
15 thoughts on “An Israeli Jew rejects “Why Evolution is True””
Sigh … I like the joke at the end, apropos way to conclude.
BTW Thanks for the Israel trip posts, I’m just swamped so can’t drop my comment on each. It’s utterly breathtaking and fascinating…. and I don’t know, there’s something … warm, homey, or comfortable, about it! Hard to articulate.
I find it questionable that such a person as that student could be rationally identified as “intelligent” if he rejects scientific reality out of hand simply because it contradicts his ill-founded and unsupported religious beliefs. I despise the notion that because someone is “well-read” on ancient texts of mythical accounts of the world and accepts them as “trusth” that that person is somehow deep and wise. People can be “smart” in some areas and complete dunces in others and anyone who discards scientific reality cannot, in my estimation, be counted as genuinely intelligent no matter how much they know about anything else.
A few years ago I talked to a biologist at the University of Potsdam (near Berlin). He remarked that there were a lot of Islamic students studying to become biologists. I asked him how they dealt with the theory of evolution, Oh they have no problem, they study the theory enough to pass the exams, but they don’t believe a word of it.
Atheist Jews are probably in the majority.
When any (Christian, Islamic, theistic, some polytheistics) person of “strong belief” in The YEC (Young Earth Creationist) camp claims their “better ways of knowing” tells me how they believe in that verbage, I (1) bite my tongue (2) take some deep breaths and (3) attempt to gently and briefly explain how the facts of the sciences of Paleobiology and Paleogeology tend to converge on dates hundreds of millions and sometimes Billions of years ago.
Rejecting anything that interferes with one’s “happiness” is the rationalization of all active addicts.
L
Indeed, Linda.
PCC(e), PLEASE tell us the story about the Arabic translation of WEIT. By the way, a
zillion thanks for taking us all along on your trip to Israel, as on your other voyages.
I don’t understand why the 6,000 year old earth of Creation is somehow a “happy reality” and the reality of a 4.5 billion year old earth + evolution is a “sad reality”. Is it that complexity equals unhappiness, simplicity equals happiness? The counter-intuitiveness of religion will forever boggle my mind.
We are physical beings having a physical ‘experience’. Why people take up all the religious/spiritual tosh is an enigma. It seems such a bad use of our limited time, when there is a whole Universe and everything in it to explore.
Thank you so much for keeping us posted on your exploration of Israel.
For anyone trying to convince someone like this young man, I can only suggest doing a baby step. Rather than having them make the huge leap to the actual age of the earth, and the common ancestry of life, etc., just try to show them that the earth is waaaay older than x-thousands of years. Just try for that, and then stop.
Perhaps something fairly simple like an examination of a geological profile with sedimentary rocks. Show them records of petrified sand dunes, stacked on one another, with sand dune ripple marks and reptile tracks in on the exposed faces. These layers are flanked by tropical sea deposits and layers of ancient coral reefs, which is a very different kind of environment. and not a sign of a cataclysmic flood anywhere. All laid down over eons, which took time. Then consolidated into rock — more time. Then carved out by a canyon, which took still more time. The Grand Canyon would be an example.
Or one could try for a review of the paleomagnetism record of the sea floor. This is far more technical, but even more unassailable in my opinion. The latter is probably why YEC stay the hell away from it.
The trouble with maintaining the belief that ignorance is bliss is that you can never test it to find out if it is true.
While I’m not Jewish, the Hitchensesque homunculus inside me would’ve had to respond to this young man’s stupidity and disrespect with snarky rebuttal. Something like ‘No boy, it is you who is not a real Jew. “Real” Jews understand the world and make profound contributions to it while you are destined to do no such thing, doing and saying the same things that Jews have for centuries on repeat. Congratulations, you’re living in 200 BC and worse, proud of it.
People have the right to choose. I choose to follow and read this blog even if I don’t agree with all its assertions. As I hope folks would do the same out of respect for mine. There is critical thinking in the communities of faith, too, believe it or not. 😀
Viewpoints such as the young man’s always remind me of Thomas Mann’s dictum: “a harmful truth is better than a noble lie.” Although like Mark R., I don’t see what’s harmful about an old earth, evolution, etc. But the saying holds for all manner of religious infatuations.