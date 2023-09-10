Like many scientific organizations, the National Science Foundation was established to support science, but is rapidly altering its mission to achieve “social justice.” As its webpage notes: The U.S. National Science Foundation is an independent federal agency that supports science and engineering in all 50 states and U.S. territories. NSF was established in 1950 by Congress to: Promote the progress of science. Advance the national health, prosperity and welfare. Secure the national defense.

If you conceive of “advancing the national welfare” as “promoting DEI initiatives,” then you might think it’s okay that the NSF handed out a $1.3 million grant designed to promote racial diversity in universities without violating the Supreme Court’s recent prohibition on race-based admissions. (That money, of course, came from the taxpayers, as the NSF is the biggest source of non-health-related science funding in America.) Now the Court’s ban on race-based admissions applies to graduate schools as well as to undergraduate schools. Nevertheless, SFA v. Harvard , while prohibiting race as an explicit criterion for admitting students, still allows race to be used in a circuitous way. Wikipedia describes and quotes the majority decision (my emphasis): The majority opinion, written by Roberts, stated that the use of race was not a compelling interest, and the means by which the schools attempted to achieve diversity bore little or no relationship to the purported goals. It was noted however that this prohibition on the use of race in deciding who would be accepted did not stop universities from considering a student’s discussion of how their race has impacted their life “so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.“ Ergo we should expect to see a lot of admissions questions in which students can mention their race (especially if they’re members of minorities) in connection with their character or accomplishments, giving admissions officers an implicit lever to promote their applications. But you can also expect that this practice, too, will be monitored like Harvard’s “personality scores” to see if it leads to ethnic discrimination. That would lead to more court cases. Enter the National Science Foundation, which has decided to throw money at designing “rubrics”: guidelines, presumably for vetting grad-school admissions, designed to promote racial diversity without violating the Supreme Court’s guidelines. Click to read: Below is the University of Southern California’s announcement of the grant awarded to “understand” the effect of evaluation rubrics on racial diversity, presumably by using mock evaluations by groups of students. The recipient, Dr. Julie Posselt, is an associate professor of education, and I’ve quoted USC’s entire announcement (indented, bolding is mine).

USC Rossier Associate Professor Julie Posselt (and project Principal Investigator) and a team of Pullias Center and University of Minnesota researchers have received a significant grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) that will examine evaluation rubrics and how they affect racial equity outcomes in graduate school admissions. Using a mixed methods design, the four-year study led by Posselt and University of Minnesota co-PI David Quinn seeks to understand rubrics’ potential and limitations in racial equity outcomes at three levels: individual bias in judgment, organizations’ standard practices, and shared values. “Rubrics are tools, and we are investigating how their design and implementation affect outcomes,” stated Posselt. Dr. Posselt, who also serves as Associate Dean of the USC Graduate School, has long been a leader in equity and admissions in higher education. Discussing the origins of this project, she shared, “The higher education community is looking for strategies to improve the fairness and transparency of admissions. And they need tools to advance mission-driven diversity within the bounds of the new Supreme Court rulings. We were inspired to conduct this research in part by listening to our community partners in the Equity in Graduate Education Consortium and Inclusive Graduate Education Research Hub. We hope to provide them and many others with generalizable evidence to advances equitable practice.” More broadly, this project will enable universities across the country to improve their approaches to admissions following this summer’s rulings from the United States Supreme Court. Whether and how race-neutral admissions policies can be designed to mitigate inequities is an urgent question for the country, and people are looking to rubrics as a race-neutral tool that may improve diversity. “This project will build on over a decades-long scholarship that Dr. Posselt has been engaged with that has focused on improving equity in graduate admissions. It is exciting to see her scholarship put into practice and with support from the NSF,” added Dr. Adrianna Kezar, Director of the Pullias Center.

Given what is bolded, particularly the last bit, it’s hard to interpret this endeavor as anything other than a way for the NSF to fund tools for grad-school admissions that can promote racial diversity while being at the same time “race neutral.”

Note two things here. The first is the deep hypocrisy, if not duplicity, of using “race neutral” tools to improve racial diversity. These may be “race neutral” in the sense of not taking race explicitly into account, but they are a means of affirmative action nonetheless, for their aim is to “mitigate inequities”.

A recent article in the NYT suggests ChatGPT-based “rubric” questions that could be used in such a way, like asking “If you could teach any college course, what would it be?” This is taken from an actual question asked by Yale University Here’s what one bot came up with, with no prompting about social justice!

If I could teach any college course, it would be a seminar on the intersectionality of social justice issues, focusing on how systems of oppression intersect and impact marginalized communities. Through discussions, case studies, and community engagement projects, students would gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of social justice work and develop strategies for creating positive change.

Now give that applicant an extra 50 points on their ranking! And yes, this is the way that the “rubrics” are likely to work.

Second, and make no mistake about it: the “inequities” are not socioeconomic inequities, nor political inequities, religious inequities, family-history inequities (are you the first in your family to apply to grad school?, etc.) or viewpoint inequities. They are racial inequities, pure and simple. There is only one kind of “diversity” that this grant was designed to promote, at least according to USC’s description. The Supreme Court decision mentioned viewpoint diversity, and explicitly noted that “members of the same race do not all share the exact same experiences and viewpoints, far from it,” adding that suggesting otherwise constitutes “the same naked racism on which segregation is built.”

Yet after the Supreme Court banned race-based admissions, Harvard President-Elect Claudine Gay, echoing many other college presidents, said this:

“We will comply with the Court’s decision, but it does not change our values. We continue to believe—deeply—that a thriving, diverse intellectual community is essential to academic excellence and critical to shaping the next generation of leaders.”

This conflates intellectual diversity with ethnic diversity, and does so deliberately.

Don’t take this post as an attempt to justify the absence of ethnic diversity in colleges or graduate schools. An all-white or all-Asian Harvard or University of Chicago would suggest that America has failed in some important ways. The reparations needed to achieve ethnic diversity in college, graduate school, or among professors, however, need to be enacted not by devising higher-education “rubrics” to somehow promote equity. By the time students get to grad school, and probably college, it’s too late. But some programs can help with promoting ethnic diversity in college, including mentoring, tutoring, or casting wider nets for applicants.

But the real work would involve creating equal opportunity for all Americans from the moment of birth, and realizing that this may not result in equal outcomes. Creating equal opportunity in this way would be immensely hard work, and would involve a huge investment of national will, effort, and resources. But it’s the only method that will finally allow us to do away with affirmative action and the workarounds funded by the likes of the NSF. And one thing is for sure: contrived “rubrics” won’t get the job done.

h/t: Anna