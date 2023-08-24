Dawkins on freedom of speech and the Joyce video

This may again be old news, but after I called attention to Richard Dawkins’s video with Helen Joyce this morning, I found out two things from Twitter (it does have its uses). First, people complained to YouTube about that video on the grounds that it contained “violent speech”. (If you watched it, you’ll see how stupid that complaint is.) Second, that prompted Dawkins to write an article on freedom of speech, and the distortion of language, for London’s Evening Standard. You can see that article by clicking on the screenshot below the tweet.
On July 26, I interviewed Helen Joyce about her book Trans. @YouTube has restricted our video’s licence to advertise. Thankfully, @X /@elonmusk sensibly over-ruled the complaint that I had engaged in "violent speech".
In response to this I wrote an article explaining how…
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) August 22, 2023
Dawkins first describes several instances of censorship or deplatforming he encountered, including the American Humanist’s Association retracting his 1996 Humanist of the Year Award for this “discuss” tweet (note his explanation):
I do not intend to disparage trans people. I see that my academic “Discuss” question has been misconstrued as such and I deplore this. It was also not my intent to ally in any way with Republican bigots in US now exploiting this issue .
— Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) April 12, 2021
The difference between transgenderism and transracialism is a perfectly good and intriguing philosophical question to discuss, but merely raising it cost Dawkins his award. This reflects very badly on the American Humanist Association, and not on Dawkins.
But what’s relevant today is that the video with Helen Joyce was reported to YouTube as an example of “hate speech”. And there was a punishment levied, though the video wasn’t banned:
On July 26, I interviewed Helen Joyce about her book Trans. The interview is being very well received on YouTube. As it should be, for Joyce is extremely well-informed in her subject and she spoke cogently, soberly, reasonably.
But one of YouTube’s in-house judges heard only hate. And tried to censor the interview.
Short of an outright ban, YouTube has a variety of punishments at its disposal. In this case we got a minor slap on the wrist, a restriction on our video’s licence to advertise. But the real point is, yet again, the ludicrous hypersensitivity of the complainant. Those warped ears heard not reasonable argument deserving a reply, but “hateful and derogatory content”, and “hate or harassment towards individuals or groups”.
Obviously I can’t disprove that here. The interview runs to more than 10,000 words. But judge for yourself, it’s still up on YouTube. I earnestly challenge Evening Standard readers to search diligently for literally anything that a reasonable speaker of the English language could fairly call hateful. Enter it, labelled “Challenge”, in the comments section under the video, and I promise to respond.
I just said “a reasonable speaker of the English language”, and maybe here lies the key: language. If we want a fruitful argument, we’d better speak the same language. In today’s overheated sparring over sex and gender, both sides may appear to be speaking English, but is it the same English? Does “hate” mean to you what “hate” means to everyone else?
The complaints to YouTube, if you’ve seen the video, are clearly from the hyperoffended, and should be ignored. There is nothing “hateful or derogatory” in the entire video. But that leads Richard into a discussion of the debasement of language, in particular the words “hate” and “violence”. We all know how these words have been defanged by the woke or Easily Offended, with “hate” now meaning “any speech I do not like” and “violent” meaning pretty much the same thing. This blurs the distinction between real hatred and discussion that offends someone, as well as between genuine physical violence and, again, something that hurts someone’s feelings.
This blurring is deliberate. It’s hyperbolic, meant to confuse people and make discussion almost impossible because some ideological discusssion (i.e., that which criticizes wokeness) is seen as hateful and violent. It’s telling that these substitute words are used by the woke, not the antiwoke, and are meant to control discourse by shutting up the latter. Dawkins, of course, has something interesting to say about this:
As a textbook example of incitement to real violence, you could hardly do better than “Sarah Jane” Baker’s speech at London Pride this year, where she told the cheering crowd: “If you see a TERF, punch them in the fucking face”. Or Sky News (January 23) has a picture of two SNP politicians grinning in front of a large, colourful sign depicting a guillotine and the slogan “DECAPITATE TERFS”. They claimed they didn’t know the sign was there, and I sympathise. You shouldn’t be blamed for the company you keep. No doubt I shall be labelled “right-wing” for writing this article — and that’s the most unkindest cut of all.
The Guardian (February 14, 2020) reported that police officers turned up at Harry Miller’s workplace to warn him about his allegedly “transphobic” tweets, such as the obviously satirical, “I was assigned Mammal at Birth, but my orientation is Fish. Don’t mis-species me.” One of them told Miller that he had not committed a crime, but his tweeting “was being recorded as a hate incident”. [JAC: The UK police really need to learn the meaning of “freedom of speech”.]
Well, if Miller’s light-hearted satire is a hate incident, why not go after Monty Python, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Rowan Atkinson, Private Eye’s royal romances of Sylvie Krin, the early novels of Evelyn Waugh, Lady Addle Remembers, Tom Lehrer, even the benign PG Wodehouse? Satire is satire. That’s what satirists do, they get good-natured laughs and perform a valuable service to society.
“Assigned Mammal at Birth” satirises the trans-speak evasion of the biological fact that our sex is determined at conception by an X or a Y sperm. What I didn’t know, and learned from Joyce in our interview, is that small children are being taught, using a series of colourful little books and videos, that their “assigned” sex is just a doctor’s best guess, looking at them when they were born.
And so it goes. There’s more in the article, but read it for yourself. I’ll give you just the ending, after Dawkins has noted that we don’t live in an Orwellian society, one with a Gestapo or Stasi:
But shouldn’t we just indulge the harmless whims of an oppressed minority? Maybe, were it not for a strain of aggressive bossiness which insists, not so very harmlessly and not sounding very oppressed, that the rest of us must humour those whims and join in. This compulsion even has the force of law in some states. And alas, we often zip our lips in abject self-censorship because we aren’t as brave as JK Rowling, and don’t fancy becoming a target of Twittermob vitriol. No, we don’t fear Big Brother or the Stasi. We fear each other.
14 thoughts on “Dawkins on freedom of speech and the Joyce video”
At some level, this is proof (to some!) of the Demiurge – the evil demon of gnosticism.
Obviously, if Dawkins had said nothing, the Demiurge would not have made the social conflict. Therefore, the activists are construed as the good side.
BTW “vitriol” is found in hermetic alchemy:
Visita Interiorem Terrae Rectificando Invenies Occultum Lapidem (“Visit the interior of the earth and by rectifying you shall find the hidden stone”)
It’s found on ancient diagrams of the Philosopher’s stone. I’m serious, it’s weird but true.
… as an acrostic.
And this is the reason that the issue matters to those of us who consider ourselves to be skeptical. I don’t care what other people believe about themselves, but I can’t accept it when they demand that we all act is if their self-concept is true.
The astonishing, and frankly disheartening, issue is that there are a number of noted skeptics who decry those of us who are skeptical of the idea that men who believe they are women are actually women. They agree that we must accept it by fiat, and use purposeful misdirection of biological understanding of non-mammals that change sex in response to environmental pressures (which has nothing to do with the transgender claim,) or refer to VSD’s and DSD’s to claim that there is our proof that sex is a spectrum and not a binary. Even PZ goes along and poisons the well against skeptics and call us asshats. And he was one that I trusted to be honestly skeptical since I have spent considerable time with him. (I know that looks like name-dropping, but it does further my point.) Neil DeGrasse Tyson made an off-the-cuff video that basically excused gender fluidity as valid scientifically and that we should just leave folks alone who claim it.
The truth matters, and especially when our social structure is being asked to accommodate a lie while watching gender non-conforming kids being fed drugs to stop normal development in case they are trans, or asked to put men in prisons with women who can’t escape their assaults and violence, or asked to accept men in their private change rooms or rape shelters. These things do matter.
I’m happy to see that you are questioning this, Jerry, as well as are Dawkins and Shermer. But I think that many of the noted skeptics are going to have to answer for their role when this all starts to shake out. I’m looking at you, Novella and Gorsky, Myers, Hemant Mehta, NDT, and all of those who, instead of questioning this social movement, went the “hateful bigot” route instead.
I would think that the deprecation of advertising for this video would shake at least one or two trees.
I think I follow you, so I’m not going after you per se, but this notion I’d like to examine:
“… we should just leave folks alone who claim it.”
Let’s say I identify as a Creationist. I apply for a position as President of the American Library Association – and get that position – after elaborating on the Creationist reading of the library, including hiring activist Creationist service librarians to help educate the patrons on that reading, and rewriting library subject headings to conform to that Creationist reading – including categorizing Creationism as science instead of religion. Should I be “left alone”?
If not, then should Emily Drabinski be left alone to do just that except instead of Creationists and Creationism, it is claiming to be a Queer Marxist and it is Queer Theory?
Queering the Catalog: Queer Theory and the Politics of Correction
Emily Drabinski
The Library Quarterly 83, 2, 2013
https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/10.1086/669547
“…why not go after Monty Python, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Rowan Atkinson, Private Eye’s royal romances of Sylvie Krin, the early novels of Evelyn Waugh, Lady Addle Remembers, Tom Lehrer…” But of course, satire is the very definition of “speech is violence”. In DEItopia, the slightest hint of irony will be reported to the speech police, noted on the perpetrator’s record, and result in a sentence of retraining and enforced penitence.
I just finished watching this excellent interview. Dawkins is such a gentleman. He asks good questions and follows up well, but with kindness, to draw the interviewee out further. Excellent technique.
And, of course, excellent substance. It’s interesting that Helen Joyce isn’t so accepting of the idea of using the pronouns and other sex references that trans people want us to use. I suppose that this is because doing so tacitly accepts as fact that transition from one biological sex to another is real—or, at least provides encouragement for that view. She’s pretty hard line about this. I’m OK with calling a trans woman a “she” if that’s what the person prefers, simply as a matter of civility, but it seems that Joyce sees may regard doing so as intellectually dishonest. Perhaps she talks about this in her book.
Making a point to use unexpected pronouns is literally thought reform – both affecting the thought of identification as male or female, and the pronoun speaker as well in terms of destabilizing their confidence in innate discernment of male from female generally. All in a socializing setting.
Maybe it is weak, but maybe Joyce is just wary of the whole Mao Zedong hse nao (wash brain) thing.
If John changes his name to Jane, I will gladly call him “Jane.” Personal names rarely say anything about the underlying reality of the people to whom they refer. John could choose “Almond” or “Z,” and I would use those, too. Pronouns are different. (There is a complicated linguistic argument about the difference that others could make here.) To call John “she” means to either accept or to pretend that John is, in fact, a female. I understand why some would adopt telling the polite lie, but I choose not to. As you suggest, it is polite yet intellectually dishonest, with potential ramifications far more serious than insincerely saying “Of course I love your new haircut!” (I’ve never been able to do that, either! So maybe this is a matter of disposition.)
In any case, when would I ever have need to call John “she” while speaking to John or speaking about him in his presence? Mostly, we are speaking not of politeness but of avoiding the ire of the language police who in John’s absence, even behind closed doors or in private email correspondence, will sally forth with their correction: John goes by ‘she.’ They have their reward.
Wouldn’t surprise me if former humanist/skeptic turned anti-science hack Hemant Mehta reported the video.
My one bit of pushback is that you, in fact, can be blamed for the company you keep. Or at least, the company you decide not to throw away.
From #2 above: “The astonishing, and frankly disheartening, issue is that there are a number of noted skeptics who decry those of us who are skeptical . . .”
Speaking of the educated classes in the early years of Soviet Russia, they suffered “from the fear of being left out in the cold, of not moving with the times.” After all, “it is not so simple to go against everybody and against the times. To some degree, as we stood at the crossroads, we all had the temptation to rush after everyone else, to join the crowd that knew where it was going. The power of the ‘general will’ is enormous—to resist it is much harder than people think.”
(From “Hope Against Hope,” Nadezhda Mandelstam, with tip to Gary Saul Morson, “Wonder Confronts Certainty”).
The intellectual and professional classes seem particularly prone to this phenomenon, especially in those precincts in which professional reputation and advancement hinge almost entirely on praise of peers. (They are also prone to convincing themselves that the nonsense that they utter is true rather than spouted out of either trendiness, cravenness, or desire for self-advancement.) We can have a somewhat distorted view of the record of intellectuals, praising as we have the dissidents from the Soviet Union or those intellectuals who fled Nazi Germany. Far more in number were those who stayed and supported the regimes, many of whom tried to destroy their peers either to advance themselves or save their own skins. Yes, yes, we are not the Soviet Union; we are not the Third Reich. But look around at those who will denounce the truth speakers now when all the denouncers get for it is praise in certain public quarters, employment in support of the cause, or the cheap thrills of righteous indignation and of being on the supposed front-line of Progress. Do we really think that their behavior would improve if their livelihoods, freedom, or lives were at stake?
Very nicely put.
Great article by Prof Dawkins!
Also, recently there was another article in the NYT on troubles at a Gender Clinic.
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/23/health/transgender-youth-st-louis-jamie-reed.html?searchResultPosition=3
It seemed fair and balanced, though since it ultimately discusses some of the criticisms of the gender re-assignment strategies in the clinic, I’m sure it will be seen by trans-activists as yet another black mark – “the NYT keeps writing gender skepticism stories, never fully positive stories on transitioning genders! They are just fomenting transphobia!”
I note that in this part of the article:
“By the end of 2021, emails show, the clinic was getting calls from four or five new patients every day — a sharp rise from 2018, when it saw that many over the course of a month. And, according to an internal presentation from 2021, 73 percent of new patients were identified as girls at birth.”
….the author of the NYT article is careful not to toe the transgender activist line of saying the sex was “assigned” at birth, but uses the more biologically correct “identified at birth.” Which should warm our host’s heart 🙂
As for so-called hate speech, Stanley Fish has some good points:
“[T]here is no such thing as hate speech, if you mean by that designation speech that would be judged hateful by an /independent/ norm. Instead, there is speech that is hateful to some persons because it offends the ideals to which they pledge allegiance. To those who produce the speech, however, it is not hateful but needful, and they will hear as hateful (or perverse or dangerous) speech that offends against /their/ ideals. An utterance is hate speech so long as someone or group will find it objectionable, and since this is a requirement almost any utterance will meet, hate speech is not a limitable category and can be anything (that’s why it is no thing), even the Declaration of Independence or the Golden Rule. It follows, then, that hate speech and rationality cannot be /generally/ opposed, for whether a form of speech is one or the other will depend on the prior investments of those who produce and receive it. Hate speech, so called, is always at once someone’s rationality and someone else’s abomination.”
(Fish, Stanley. /The Trouble With Principle./ Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 1999. p. 70)
“In the end, then, hate speech can be defined only as speech produced by persons whose ideas and viewpoints you despise and fear. /Hate speech is what your enemy says loudly/, and if you are lucky enough to prevail in an election, you may be able to get your enemy’s speech labeled “hateful.” But when political fortunes turn (as they always will), your enemies will then do to you and your speech what you have done to them. Because hate speech is not a thing—you can’t point to it as you can point to a chair—there is nothing to be done about it that is not an exercise of political power, an exercise directed at a form of speech a current majority dislikes and fears. Any regulation of hate speech will be political, and /non/-regulation of hate speech will be political too because it will give a governmental imprimatur to words whose harmful effects some citizens will suffer and seek to proscribe by law.”
(Fish, Stanley. /The First: How to Think about Hate Speech, Campus Speech, Religious Speech, Fake News, Post-Truth, and Donald Trump./ New York: One Signal Publishers/Atria, 2019. p. 51)