Mystery couple

I put this photo on Twitter the other day, but most of you probably don’t follow me there. At any rate, I found it in a book I was reading, and found it very odd. Why? Because the couple is very odd.

Who are they? Do you recognize both of them? (No Google imaging allowed.)

Here’s a hint: I found the photo in the book I took to the Galápagos: Inside Story by Martin Amis. (It is, by the way, very good.)

See more below the fold (click “read more”),

Yes, it’s Christopher Hitchens, whom you know, and Anna Wintour, fashion maven, editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988, and the model for the harridan Miranda Priestly in the book and movie The Devil Wears Prada. (Note that many people who know Wintour take issue with how she’s portrayed in the book and on film.)

The pair had a romance during the eighties, which is very odd given that Hitch was a socialist and Wintour, while a Democrat, doesn’t fit the far-left image that Hitchens considered a requisite for a solid romantic partner. That, in fact, is why Amis suggests that they broke up after a short while.

Years later, Amis recounts that Wintour visited Hitchens in Houston when he was dying of cancer. She wrote a remembrance of Hitchens after his death.

I recommend Amis’s book, which is an autobiographical novel—far more autobiography than novel—highly. And it gives a lot of details about his friendship with Hitchens, including a detailed and sad account of Hitchens’s decline and death from cancer. But he was, as Amis says, “an ox.”