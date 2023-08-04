Dawkins replies to two challenges from Jordan Peterson

According to this post on Richard Dawkins’s Substack site, Jordan Peterson challenged him on Twitter to answer two questions. Dawkins decided to answer both because, as he said below, he respects Peterson:
A colleague sent two challenges to me, posted by Jordan Peterson, suggesting I should respond. I’m happy to do so because I greatly respect Dr Peterson’s courageous stance against a bossy, intolerant thought-police whose Orwellian newspeak threatens enlightened rationalism. The hero of 1984, Winston Smith, was eventually persuaded by O’Brien that, if the Party wills it, 2+2 = 5. Winston had earlier found it necessary to stake out his credo. “Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four. If that is granted, all else follows”.
Yes, Peterson is gutsy enough to say what isn’t popular but often worth saying, though he’s also vociferous about some stuff that isn’t admirable—like his admiration of religion. But you have to give him credit for not really caring whether his beliefs make him demonized. Click below to Read Richard’s answers.
The first question:
Richard begins his answer with a caveat:
My answer to the question is no if you include supernaturalism in your definition of a religion, and a dear colleague takes her stand on this distinction. But the following three similarities are enough for me to justify a yes answer to Jordan’s question. The first of the three is characteristic of religions in general. The other two are kin to Christianity in particular.
The similarities are Heresy Hunting, Hereditary Guilt, and Transubstantiation. This is his example of the last one:
Similarly, in the cult of woke, a man speaks the magic incantation, “I am a woman”, and thereby becomes a woman in true substance, while “her” intact penis and hairy chest are mere Aristotelian accidentals. Transsexuals have transubstantiated genitals. One thing to be said in favour of (today’s) Catholics: at least they don’t (nowadays) insist that everybody else must go along with their beliefs.
Hemant Mehta, who has long gone down the Woke Rabbit Hole, will be sharpening his knives when he reads that.
And the second question:
Part of Dawkins’s answer:
I see this accusation again and again in graffiti scribbled on the lavatory wall that is Twitter. Peterson’s tone is more civilised, of course, but the message is the same. We who have spoken out against the irrationality of religion are to blame for the rise of the irrationality of woke.
. . . I get the point, but I love truth too much to go along with it. I, along with Sam Harris, Dan Dennett, Christopher Hitchens, Victor Stenger, Lawrence Krauss, Michael Shermer, and others, are against all religions without exception. And that includes the cult of woke. To oppose one irrational dogma by promoting another irrational dogma would be a betrayal of everything I love and stand for.
Whatever else there is to admire about Peterson, his affection for religion, which may be of the “Little People” variety (e.g., “I am no believer, but religion is essential for everyone else as a social glue”), is not only an acceptance of the unevidenced, but a false belief that superstition is necessary for a good society (viz. Scandinavia). It’s also patronizing.
But it may be that Peterson really believes in, say, Christianity. I’d love to sit him down and ask him questions about whether he believes in the Resurrection, heaven, and so on, but I’m 100% sure that his answers would be so tortuous that you wouldn’t get an intelligible answer.
This is good debate, good challenge / competition of ideas – refreshing.
I rather like Peterson’s ‘tortuous answers’ on religion, in part because, though no-one expects them, they could wind up the Spanish Inquisition. I also like the fact that though he admits to no faith JP treats faith seriously rather than dismissively, as indeed does Douglas Murray, also without faith, who speaks of the value of “living in the question”.
Well, faith should be taken seriously as a mass behavior of society, but not as something that we should consider necessary for a society to function. Religious belief is, after all, a delusion–a fervent conviction without enough evidence to convince a truly rational person.
I can not see why it should be assumed that having faith is required to speak of the value of “living in the question” (see quote by Rainer Maria Rilke for reference). I think that is a fallacy of the same sort as “faith is required in order to experience or appreciate being profoundly moved by the wonder and beauty of a flower, or a poem, or a symphony, or a sunrise, etc.”
From personal experience as an atheist since birth, from what I’ve observed about others throughout my life, and from rational analysis I am quite confident that all such claims are bunk. Faith is not necessary and, furthermore, it is not something to cherish or be proud of.
Jerry, Mehta’s knives are already out and flailing:
Man, he’s really gone over into Babbelaria. I can’t listen. He and his co-host sound like a couple of kids. Beavis and Butt-Head.
Re: why is transsexuality accepted but not transracism, even though both have genetic bases? One difference is that the former may be associated with mutation (no choice), while the latter is not (pure choice).
“. . . in graffiti scribbled on the lavatory wall that is Twitter” is perhaps the best metaphor for Twitter I’ve seen.
I am, by coincidence, reading a book called, Crucible of the Millennium: The Burned-Over District of New York in the 1840s, which deals with the Millerites, the Oneida community, and other Millenarian groups. The author is trying to deal with the distinction between religion and secular Millenarianism. I tend to agree that spiritualism needs to be a part of the mix in order for it to be religion, but I think that many, if not all, of the other characteristics apply to both, including the belief in the immanence of a new world of and for the Elect. Wokeism isn’t by itself a Millenarian cult, but it’s a component of modern Marxism, which always has been.
I really cannot stand to listen to Jordan Peterson. I have run across so many like him, using big words to obfuscate and give the impression you are smarter than you seem.
OK, I may be a bit guilty of that at times. But Peterson is so full of it. It is a shame that the actions of so many “woke” give him a platform that makes him seem sensible.
I find it difficult to muster more than a basic humanistic respect for Jordan Peterson. Just Some Geezer excoriates him nicely.
You spoke my mind.
I suspect that putting your questions about Christianity to Peterson would prompt more circumlocution than substance.
Probably everybody here has already read this article by Nathan J. Robinson on the intrinsic irrelevance and fundamental inanity of Jordan Peterson, but, in case somebody hasn’t…
https://www.currentaffairs.org/2018/03/the-intellectual-we-deserve
Am I religious? No, and perhaps yes. I might be religious in the etymological sense. Religion comes from the Latin, to reconnect re ligare as in ligand, etc. Re-connect to what though? God, society, nature, the universe? The latter two, I was never unconnected. This, of course, is an outcome of a lack of belief in free will.
If this were meant as a cheeky metaphor, it would probably pass muster. As a rational response to a serious question, however, I think it’s facile and makes it look like Dawkins doesn’t understand the doctrine he’s criticizing.
A steel-man version of the claim might go like this:
“Human beings evolved a deep internal sense of being male or female — a gender identity. In some people, their brain gives them the message that their “cerebral sex” doesn’t match with their biological sex. These people are transgender. Because the ordinary value of reproductive sex is limited to reproduction, it’s more reasonable and scientifically accurate to rely on gender identity when socially and legally distinguishing between men, women, and those who are both or neither.”
While I see a lot — a whole lot — to criticize in this, it technically doesn’t involve transubstantiation. They don’t have individuals starting out as one sex and magically changing into another by the power of words: they were always what they are. Declaring one’s gender is supposed to be more like an admission, revelation, or self-realization. We can of course see a resemblance in how it actually works, but that’s not the same thing as a genuine analogy in concepts.
So I don’t care for Dawkins’ answer here. If “woke” is like a religion, he either used a poor example or didn’t make clear that he was speaking tongue-in-cheek.