I got zero hours of sleep last night. Zero. That’s twice in four days, so you can well imagine that my neurons are somewhat gummed up. Let’s have a discussion while I recover (and feed the ducks).
Here’s the new result of a new NYT Siena Poll for the GOP candidates:
With all the indictments against him pending, Trump still looks unbeatable. My question is this: readers have already prognosticated that there’s no way Trump could see jail time. And even if he’s multiply indicted, I don’t see anybody in the lineup moving ahead of him. This is above my pay grade, but can Trump still be elected President, and serve as President, if he’s convicted of a felony?
Also, do you think any of the candidates above can overtake him? If not, will he beat Biden?
Trump may get the Repub nominations, and may be campaigning from jail. But the members of the Repub party is an ever shrinking segment of American voters. As long as the youth get out the vote, the man in orange doesn’t stand a chance.
In a Biden-Trump match, the election will be very close. Youth will not come out in droves for Biden, and Republicans will fall over each other to get to the polls for Trump. It will be another very very close election, and this time the Republican voter-suppression regulations are even more extensive than before.
The youth might bear persuaded to come out in droves against Trump though.
I dunno, Lou, see this article in Politico regarding how record numbers of Democratic voters are registering in college towns.
Every election we hear the youth are signing up! But in the end, they don’t show up; https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/voter-turnout-rate-by-age-usa
Inaccurate. Your link chart ends in 2016, seven years ago. That’s a lifetime in American politics. Youth turnout has has been sharply up since, due to revulsion with Republicans’ increasing Trumpism, corporatism, hate, and fascism.
Young voters comprised a majority of the 2018 and 2020 electorates, fueling Democratic gains, and likely saved Democrats from a blowout in 2022.
See: Youth turnout spiked in the last three elections (July 6, 2023)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/young-voters-turnout-2024-biden-trump-b2370830.html
The question is whether he can squeak it out in the few swing states that matter. Given the solid number of Americans that support him, it is not impossible that either he does that directly or that some chance event intervenes to push the odds in his favor. It is, unfortunately, a very dangerous situation.
Yes, he can serve if convicted of a felony. There is no constitutional bar to this. The trickier question is whether he can serve if he is behind bars. Again, the answer seems to be yes, although such a situation would be awkward at best. Once taking office, he could try to pardon himself. The Supreme Court would have to rule on this. My sheer guess is that it would say he could. Clearly, an elected Trump, a convicted felon behind bars, would create an unprecedented constitutional, legal, political and moral crisis for the country with no conceivable resolution looking good. But, MAGA Republicans would not care. They would be waiting eagerly waiting for the savior to wreak revenge against the millions of people that have wronged him. Satisfaction of their cultural resentments is all that would count. And, of course, for some folks that did not vote for Trump, democracy would become a fond memory.
He can certainly run if convicted. The question is whether he could serve if incarcerated. I think there would be a good case to be made that that would prevent him from carrying out his duties. I also don’t think self-pardoning would fly. Hopefully, none of these questions will have to be answered.
Were Trump to be elected president, it would likely force the courts (meaning, ultimately, the US Supreme Court) to address two heretofore unresolved issues of constitutional law:
First, whether a sitting US president can be prosecuted criminally while in office. (The US Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel has previously issued memoranda saying that a sitting US president cannot be. The DoJ considers these memoranda binding on itself, but they’re not binding on state prosecutors, meaning that New York — if the case against Trump has not yet been resolved by the time he takes office — and Georgia — assuming the Fulton County grand jury returns an indictment — will likely endeavor to proceed with their prosecutions even while Trump is in office. Also, there is some question whether the reasoning in the Office of Legal Counsel’s memoranda survives SCOTUS’s decision in Clinton v. Jones, holding that a sitting US president can be made to defend against a civil lawsuit while still in office.) Any way you cut it, this issue would likely wind up in the courts.
The second unresolved constitutional issue is whether a US president can pardon himself. (The issue is unresolved because the nation has never before had a convicted federal felon in the Oval Office.) It has generally been considered something of a quid pro quo for the president’s immunity from prosecution while in office that he cannot pardon himself. But, as I say, none of this is explicit in the US constitution; nor has it ever been tested in court, so we may have to find out. (Keep in mind that, if the federal criminal cases against Trump have not yet resulted in conviction by the time he takes office, Trump would not need to resort to the pardon power, but could simply direct the US Justice Department to dismiss the cases.) Also, Trump is certain to require a pledge from his eventual vice-presidential running mate to pardon him, should the need arise. If it is ultimately determined that Trump cannot pardon himself, he will no doubt contrive to have himself declared temporarily unable to perform his presidential duties — by, for example, undergoing a medical procedure requiring that he be put under anesthesia — and to have himself pardoned while the powers of the presidency have been temporarily transferred to the veep.
DeSantis has a fighting shot if he ups his game and starts going on mainstream media outlets. He’s knowledgable and articulate on policy. He’s abrasive and strong-manny. What he lacks is entertainment value. If he could be couched to up his anty on this, he’d capture the hearts of those who like Trump for the entertainment value. He’s correct that he’s got a shot at winning independents and some Democrats. I’ve voted Democrat all my life and recently switched my registration to Republican just so that I can vote in Republican primary. I will not under any circumstance vote for Biden and couldn’t stomach RFK Jr. I have family in Florida who despise DeSantis and some of his steps with the Board at New College have felt autocratic to me, but I actually prefer DeSantis over everybody else out there that’s running. And I say this despite his pro-life policies, which I am against. Since Biden has flipped me Rightward, I know there are others like me. But he can’t rely on distaste for Biden to capture the hearts of MAGA. He must show integrity without the trappings of seriousness that come from his years in academia. He still comes off as an eliteness prick to MAGA. He’s an academic! No good. So, if he can lighten up and be well, more like Trump, he’s got a good shot.
* coached not couched (obviously)
* ante not anty (less obvious?)
Just curious, lifelong Democrat, how Joe Biden has hurt you. Because…
If you don’t vote for Biden, Trump wins. Stay at home and sulk, Trump wins. Vote 3rd party, Trump wins. I know the “woke” culture wars are hard to stomach, but 2024 is about democracy vs. authoritarianism.
* DeSantis is 2016 Ted Cruz
Christie is 2016 Jebra Bush
DeSantis’s only chance is if someone figures out how he can get a personality transplant.
Hahahahah! Yes, you said it better than me. The issue is personality. But he’s smart. Maybe he could smoke some pot before all his interviews? 🙂
Or if Trump should have a little accident, if you know what I mean. 😉
Sorry to hear about the sleep problem. I would start this off with a small joke. I do not think Trump could get a female in a women’s prison if he had a hand full of pardons. There are more indictments coming down this week or next. Some reasonable republicans are saying they better consider an alternative to this guy. I don’t know and could care less. I don’t think the party has a chance regardless. In the end they will likely lose both house and senate. The very stable genius will eventually go away. To believe he does have a chance you have to believe the GOP has really restricted voting in many states and maybe they have. You also must believe the independents and democrat will not come out and vote. This is the usual voting plan in the U.S. You vote against someone more than voting for someone.
I am very sorry to hear of your continuing serious sleep problems. I know that you are getting significant professional help and do not want suggestions. Well, I have no suggestions, but can say that I suffered similar problems off and on for a couple of years. They eventually abated but I have no idea why: either why they started or why they abated. Hopefully yours will go away as i think they did once in the past and as mine did…at least for the past year or so. Of course you and I are the same age and job status in case that might have meaning.
My biggest concern is Biden’s health over the next year. I don’t think Trump can beat Biden. Unfortunately, I do think Trump can beat Harris, since most of our electorate still lives in the mid-Pleistocene when it comes to imagining a woman (and a woman of color, no less) as president.
I’m a tad more optimistic about the electorate, but Harris hasn’t exactly covered herself in glory as VP and she has a lot of baggage from when she was AG of California, particularly around wrongful convictions and arguing against early release of prisoners who served as firefighters.
Can’t both major parties just start fresh?
The Constitution does not bar a president from serving after a felony conviction, or even from serving from prison. My predictions, based on nothing but my own gut feel based on watching things unfold: 1). The Republication nomination process will get weird, really weird, in the same way that Trump’s post-presidency has continued to grow in weirdness. Stuff like physical fights at debates and/or during state nominating conventions. Some states will be unable to produce an uncontested slate. Caucuses will be challenged, alternative ballots proposed, lawsuits filed. The hate various and constantly shifting Republican factions have for each other will grow. We might see a murder or two. 2). But Trump will be the nominee, and 3). he will lose to Biden. Not by much, though. A horrific number of Americans will vote for him, regardless of or even thanks to his convictions, because he is at his core a destroyer, and they no longer believe in America in its current form and want it destroyed (from the Constitution on up) and remade. 4). Trump will fade away, due both to age and his clearly-established inability to win, but that won’t matter. 5). A third of Americans and a majority of the Republican Party will continue to seek destruction, followed by the remaking of the nation as a theocracy, straight white patriarchy, a libertarian paradise, laissez-faire survival of the fittest, some combination thereof etc.
Eugene Debs ran for president from prison.
“…the Republican Party will continue to seek…laissez-faire survival of the fittest”
This forever fascinates me. Many conservative Christians absolutely do not believe in evolution. They believe humans to be superior beings that stand above evolution. But they love their base, simplistic, ignorant concept of survival of the fittest. It’s as if their fear of being an “inferior animal” becomes a self fulfilling prophecy.
I wouldn’t bet on any of my own predictions, but here they are.
As crazy as the RP is these days I think they would go with Trump as the RP nominee if he continues to hold such a large lead in the polls. As fractious as the RP has become, it also wouldn’t surprise me to see them try to disqualify Trump because of the indictments, and especially if any guilty sentences come down before the election. I’d purely love to see that happen, as I’d expect the RP to explode if it did.
Can he be elected, as in legally possible? I have no idea and I bet it’s not clear. No doubt many will argue that since there is nothing in law specifically forbidding it that it is possible. In any case, this is the kind of issue where I don’t think established law and precedent matter very much. At this level those things only matter if enough of the players, congresspersons, senators, SCJs, are of a mind to abide by the rules. And it’s pretty obvious that many do not.
I do think it is possible that some other candidate could overtake Trump. I’ve no specific idea about who or how, I only say so because it is very common for drastic changes to occur during a campaign. Quite often early frontrunners fall out of contention by the time the finish line is in sight. Things can change damn near overnight. So far Trump seems to be immune, but you never know. And Trump spews out possible triggers at a rate unparalleled in modern US history.
If he is the candidate would he beat Biden? I don’t think so. But it is way too early to tell. No doubt there are plenty of paths that could lead to another Trump administration. One example, Biden begins to show signs of obvious decline after the primaries but before the general. I wouldn’t bet that Trump would win even then, but it would certainly improve his odds.
On the constitutional position I have some questions.
Firstly, if Trump is on trial during his campaign but he gets elected, can the trial continue? Much play was made during his last term of the fact that he was immune from prosecution whilst still serving as president.
What about if he is convicted and then gets elected? Or if he is elected but then convicted before his inauguration?
If he is in prison but also president, can he pardon himself?
Guess I need to have a read of your constitution
Well that didn’t take long to answer.
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/06/trump-running-for-president-prison-00090931
There is even a precedent for running for office while in prison.
It just occurred to me that all possible roadblocks to Trump at every stage will probably end up with the Supremes. The big crowd of conservative justices seem to think that impeachment and trial in the Senate is the only constitutional way to dump the guy. So, in the event there is an attempt to block him, he will be given a pass. The only question then is which party controls the legislature.
I predict a Trump victory. Head-to-head, Biden wins, but we are going to have a No Labels ticket and a Green Party ticket in most states. All they have to do is pull 2-4 percent of the total vote in a few key states, and Trump wins.
As for the media, Trump=$$$, and there will not be enough oxygen left over for Biden to land punches. Expect the coming 15 months to be a breathless Trump clown show.
I’d forgotten the performative Left’s historic function, that of helping to elect governments of the Right. Recalling the Green Party’s brilliant work to this end in 2000, we can guess that Jill Stein & Co. are licking their chops over how important they might be in 2024. On the other hand, we also now have a symmetric phenomenon: the performative Right is busy destroying the GOP. It all makes one wonder how democratic institutions, such as they are, have survived this long in the USA.
I’ll put 10,000 quatloos on Chris Christie.
Not a Christie fan by any stretch, but he’s a straigforward, old school Republican. He’s got experience as governor, he can articulate policy, he’s not a raving grifter (so far as I know) and he doesn’t advocate conspiracy theories or engage in culture wars. Christie has been loud and accurate calling out both Mango and Meatball Ron for the pandering grifters they are.
Sure, Christie is polling low, but politics turns on a dime. I think my bet has good odds.
I’m with you on Christie
Let’s hope Fani Willis indicts Trump soon and expedites the trial down in Georgia. Trump can’t pardon himself of a state crime.
Sure he can legally (though he’ll be prevented from voting in Florida, where he is registered, so long as he’s serving any kind of sentence, including probation).
But there’s never been anything else like it in US history, where a major political party has nominated the likes of Donald Trump to be its candidate for the presidency. And let us hope there will never be anything like it in US history again.
Lets stop fixating on the one person for a minute and talk about what the conservative, republican party is all about today. It apposes abortion, euthanasia, same sex marriage and transgender rights. It is pro capitalism, pro guns, pro capital punishment and pro religion if it is the right flavor. For low taxes for the rich regardless of the debt, pro Russia and pro defense. Prayer in schools and tax money to pay for religion in the schools. They have no use for our number one problem, climate change and global warming and plan to dismantle all of the things already started and make the EPA nearly useless. These things are already being planned by the conservatives. They are for voting laws going back to the 1850s. These are just a few of their priorities and the democrats need to be putting these front and center. Beat them with their own ideas and ideology and make them clear to all voters. Enough with Trump.
I think that poll is very interesting. In actuality, 54% is not much of a lead. It only appears that way because the field is so fragmented. If a single challenger were to emerge in the primaries, I think they would have a decent change to shift that percentage. On the whole, it’s very early in the process.
If Trump were to lose the nomination through the vote in the GOP primaries, Trump will tear the Republican Party apart. Trump is unable to admit to failure on any level. He will claim that the primaries have been rigged against him by RINO members of the Deep State. He may even run as a third-party candidate (since he sees a return to the presidency as his best bet for fighting off the pending, and likely to come, indictments). Trump will certainly not endorse another Republican nominee. If he doesn’t run as a third-party candidate, he will likely tell the deadenders in his base to stay home on election day.
If we don’t get at least 50 comments, I’m going to shoot this d*g.
No! Don’t shoot!
Trump might be rescued from his legal morass by some unexpected medical disaster. Maybe his heel spurs will suddenly stop his run…poor dear.
No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, …
Thus spake the 14th Amendment. I hope this helps you sleep tonight.
That’s great but if not convicted prior to the election it means nothing. The indictment is still to come and the trial is miles away.
Thx. I wonder how is “insurrection” quantified? Are all cases of “insurrection” felonies? Does it matter? I heard somewhere than Trump could be found guilty of misdemeanors and that might not change his eligibility to be president. Who decides what constitutes insurrection?
Sorry about the insomnia. It sounds serious. The questions you pose contribute to mine, but I don’t intend to trivialize your circumstances by comparison to my tossing & turning around personal failings and the follies of the world.
I agree with Jon Gallant, above. Never mind the W-word — cluelessness of self-styled “progressives ” gives me the heebee-jeebees.
The dog — I get the expression, the joke — I guess we all do. Let sleeping dogs lie.
I think he’ll win the Republican nomination, but lose the election again. Especially as more and more details come out in the investigations. Reasonable people will be convinced that he’s a grifter.
I read the post about the debate teams earlier today, about how many young people argue that the US society is rotten to the core and needs to be burned down. I wonder how many conservatives are driven by the same basic sentiment, and point to woke students as evidence of the rot? How else could you justify voting for a guy who has proven what an amoral, blustering, inept narcissist he is for four years, AGAIN, unless you really want the country to go to hell so you can rebuild it?
(I’m still hoping for a biological solution to the issue. Trump is obese and out of shape, with a notoriously bad diet, and not really young anymore either.)