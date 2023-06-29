Several more readers sent in photos, so we’re good for a while. Many thanks to those who did!

Today we have photos of a single plant, but an unusual one, from reader Debra Coplan. Her captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

I came across this magical looking plant in sunny San Diego. This is a Palaver somniferum , or otherwise known as the opium poppy. Below is the opium poppy pod or seed pod capsule. The top is called the crown and it is a perfect description. I’m pretty sure the pod is the only portion that can produce the opium. I am no expert. The plant was about 2 1/2 feet tall.

This was a bud ready to bloom on the plant. 2 sepals enclose the maturing flower.

Below is the inside of one of the pods I cut open. It contained these little white seeds.

After watching this plant for two days, this gorgeous bloom erupted. It was just there so full and wide open in the morning. This bloom was not shy.

The bees were really enjoying it. There were at least four bees inside the bloom. When I got too close, one of the bees would buzz around my head. I’m assuming they were trying to scare me. It didn’t work. That is one gorgeous flower.

I never noticed or saw it before and I cannot explain how it all of a sudden was there last week. It might have been covered ivy before? Very weird. I don’t think you are legally allowed to have it in the US. I tried to find information whether it’s legal or not to grow. It might be okay for ornamental growth but you can’t harvest it. Cheers! Look at that bee! I bet it has consciousness now if it didn’t before.





The plant itself is a little ratty looking but what great treasure it produces……