Ducks upon ducks

This morning two members of Team Duck went to look at the report of ten young ducklings on a dorm roof (actually, a big landscaped yard) where they can’t get out. We took a look, gave them tons of food and water, and decided to keep the babies with mom until they can fly. This, of course, involves a nearly daily schlep across campus and a labyrinthine trek through dorm basements to get to the garden. But I’ve just ordered another 25 pounds of baby duck food, and I have a big supply already on hand.

We couldn’t find any ducklings when we first walked onto the roof garden, but Marie heard peeping and there they were: ten adorable babies, probably 4-5 days old, all huddled together. Where was Mom? We were worried, but in a minute or so Mom appeared with loud quacking. She called to her babies, who ran to her.

By that time we’d placed bowls of duckling food and pans of water around the plaza, but they didn’t know what they were. So I tossed a handful of the small pellets to Mom, and it wasn’t long before she realized they were food, and began gobbling them up. The babies followed suit.

Mom discovers that what I was tossing her was good to eat!

And the babies tucked in, too:

We had a couple of little swimming pool pans, and when the ducklings saw them, and one jumped in, they all followed–all ten. I believe this is the first time they ever were immersed in water, and they were splashing with joy and drinking. (We’ll give them more pools by Monday. I don’t even think they saw water until yesterday, when the boss at Facilities left out a bowl.

Now we’ll look after them until they’re ready to fly: in about 5-6 weeks. I didn’t expect to be doing such things this summer, but somebody has to. And it’s good to see ducklings again.

CHILDRENS’ SWIM TIME!