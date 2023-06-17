Texas and Arkansas deep-six DEI offices in colleges and universities

The pushback to affirmative action is already beginning, even before the Supreme Court has handed down its decision—probably one that will end race-based school admissions. Two states, Texas and Arkansas, are already dismantling their DEI programs, the former by law and the second by “choice.”

The article below, from the Dallas News, notes the passage of a bill in Texas (promoted by Republicans and fought tooth and nail by Democrats) that will get rid of all DEI offices and programs in higher education. It’s been signed into law by Republican governor Greg Abbott.

The Texas bill does more than just close DEI offices; it also eliminates any DEI training (usually conducted by those offices) and the use of mandatory DEI statements in hiring. The newspaper doesn’t quote anybody favoring the bill, but does quote two opponents of the bill:

This is a sad occasion for all students at Texas’ public universities,” Paulette Granberry Russell, president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, said in a statement. “By dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and offices at these institutions, Texas lawmakers have chosen to prioritize a political agenda instead of the success of these students.” Academic quality is enhanced and not diminished by DEI programs, she said. ”Even if diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and offices are dismantled, our nation is diverse and diversifying, and diversity on Texas campuses will not disappear,” she said. ”The passage of [this bill] sends a strong message to current and prospective faculty and students that Texas does not welcome a strong, diverse, empowered higher education community,” Pat Heintzelman, president of the Texas Faculty Association, said in a statement. “We are already losing good people as a result of this legislation for no good reason. Texas is now less competitive in higher education than it was just months ago.”

And they quote the President of UT Austin, who isn’t explicit about the bill but clearly was against it given his statements favoring diversity initiatives:

UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell is one of the few college leaders to make a public statement about the bill prior to the governor signing it in early June. He asked for the community’s patience while his team works to understand “the contours of the new legal framework and how the UT System will implement its oversight under the new legislation.” “What will not change is our University leadership’s commitment to attracting, supporting and retaining exceptionally talented staff, faculty and students with diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and fostering and celebrating diversity across our community,” Hartzell wrote.

The Texas legislature also tried to pass a law completely eliminating tenure (a way to get rid of professors who don’t say the right things, teach the right things, or behave the right way), but that one failed. They did, however, make explicit the criteria under which professors could be dismissed:

Currently, tenure policies indicate professors can only be terminated for a justifiable cause or under extreme circumstances, such as program discontinuation or severe financial restraints. Under the new law, universities will now be able to dismiss professors for exhibiting “professional incompetence” or “moral turpitude;” neglecting duties or professional responsibilities; failing to complete post-tenure reviews; violating laws or policies of a university or institution; being convicted of a crime; or engaging in unprofessional conduct.

In most places I know of, you can already be dismissed as a tenured professor if you’re guilty of many of these things, but “engaging in unprofessional conduct” is slippery and subjective.

The Arkansas Advocate reports a similar decision by the state’s flagship campus in Fayetteville. Click to read:

This initiative, which will close down the DEI offices and relocate the employees, wasn’t in response to a state law but was apparently the initiative of the University itself, probably anticipating the Supreme Court decision. Further, the University was already under criticism by Republican state officials, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders has already issued an executive order banning “indoctrination” of secondary-school students with views like Critical Race Theory. The legislature, though, had previously failed to “end state-sponsored affirmative action programs.’

There are two ironic things about Arkansas’s decision. The first is that it was announced by Charles Robinson, the first black Chancellor at the University of Arkansas. The second is that Robinson (unless he really approves of the ban) is trying to make the best of it by pretending, along with the school’s director of media relations, that it’s was done simply to improve the University. It may well do that, but it’s probably not the reason they’re taking this pre-emptive action. They want a system in place that can do an end-run around the Supreme Court decision without violating the law. Look at this gobbledygook:

UA Director of Media Relations John Thomas said in an email to the Arkansas Advocate that all DEI office employees will have the opportunity to be reassigned to a new position in a different unit focused on student or employee recruitment and success. The goal of this restructure is to further the university’s mission, Thomas said. “Aligning resources directly to the ‘front lines’ of our support for student success and employee recruitment and development will provide direct access, achieve measurable results and help us better fulfill our land-grant mission for which we are accountable to the people of Arkansas,” he said. In Wednesday’s email, Robinson said he wanted to share a progress report on the university’s strategic planning process, which he said “has affirmed that supporting equal opportunity, access and belonging are critical to our land-grant mission and university values.” “It is my belief based on my experience as having served as Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, Provost — and now as Chancellor — that we can accomplish better outcomes by reallocating resources into these essential areas,” he said. “We must strengthen our ability to achieve measurable results that enhance opportunity for all Arkansans.”

In general, I’m not in favor of big DEI offices or programs in universities, as they’re usually intrusive, helping the university skirt the Bakke that forbade quotas (look at what Harvard did!), fostering and sometimes requiring patronizing diversity and equity training, promoting the quashing of free speech (as recently happened at Stanford), and sucking up an enormous amount of resources with very little to show for it. UC Berkeley, for example, pays 400 people: 150 employees and 250 students, to maintain DEI programs, all requiring $25 million a year. To me that is a program far too bloated, and using up tons of money that could support teaching and learning.

DEI programs also participate, in some places, in promoting requirements or requests for “diversity statements” of job applicants, something I see as illegal: compelled speech that violates the First Amendment. They are self-perpetuating, with a palpable interest in maintaining DEI programs, and the jobs of those involved by constantly supporting a narrative that involves racism and racial divisiveness.

Their overall effect seems to me negative, and in net inimical to free speech and academic freedom. At Harvard, the DEI mentality clearly was involved in discriminating against Asian students, using the ruse that they had lower “personality scores”, which I find ludicrous and unconvincing. And that is one of the two cases the Supreme Court is taking up.

Still, I think there’s room for a few diversity experts in universities—just not whole offices and huge university-wide initiatives. Genuine experts in discrimination can protect entire groups of students from discrimination: not just blacks and Hispanics, but first-generation students as well as religious groups like Muslims and Jews who argue that they often face discrimination. Somebody with expertise has to adjudicate these cases. And perhaps a few DEI people can help construct ways to widen the net for attractomg students without lowering admissions standards, making sure that all prospective students are reached so they can have equal opportunity for admission.

Arkansas is shifting its DEI resources into other channels, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing:

Beginning in the fall, existing resources and personnel currently assigned to the DEI Division will be incorporated in Student Success, Student Affairs, Human Resources, the Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance and University Advancement “so that these areas can expand programs around access, opportunity and developing a culture of belonging for all students and employees,” Robinson wrote. Additionally, the Office of Equal Opportunity & Compliance will be “formally aligned” with Human Resources while also maintaining a direct reporting line to the chancellor’s office. The decision to reallocate the DEI Division’s resources comes at a time when initiatives addressing topics like diversity and race are facing pushback nationwide. UA Director of Media Relations John Thomas said in an email to the Arkansas Advocate that all DEI office employees will have the opportunity to be reassigned to a new position in a different unit focused on student or employee recruitment and success.

Now this may be a distinction without a difference, but surely all schools are going to have to make big changes when the Supreme Court rules out race-based admissions. Many schools, of course, have declared diversity to be a top priority, almost coequal with education, and it will be interesting to see how they deal with the overthrow of the 1978 Bakke decision, which will come any day now.

