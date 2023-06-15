Puffin Loafing Ledge

Everyone loves puffins, and there’s a live PuffinCam on YouTube that operates 24 hours a day off the coast of Maine. Here are the facts:

This live puffin cam overlooks the “loafing ledge” on Seal Island, 21 miles off the coast of Maine. The loafing ledge is a prime spot for puffins to congregate, with plenty of “exit routes” in every direction in case a hawk or gull attacks.

Click the video and loaf with the Atlantic puffins (Fratercula arctica). Right now (12:30 pm) I think most of them are feeding, but later on they’ll be schmoozing on the ledge. Be sure to notice how they fly: it’s amazing these things can even take to the air! You’ll see other species loafing with the puffins, too.

Machias Seal Island is in fact territory (20 acres) disputed between the U.S. and Canada!

Machias Seal Island is a barren island and devoid of trees. Because of its location at the boundary between the Gulf of Maine and the Bay of Fundy, Machias Seal Island is fog-bound for many days of the year. It is also a sanctuary for seabirds such as Atlantic puffins, razorbills, common murres, common and Arctic terns, Leach’s storm-petrels, and common eiders.

Here’s the island on the horizon:

h/t: Jean