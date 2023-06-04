More on free will from Sabine Hossenfelder

Several readers, knowing of my interest in free will, sent me the link to the video at the bottom by physicist Sabine Hossenfelder. Thanks to all, and to Adrian, who sent the link first. My summary and analysis precede the video.
In October of 2020, Hossenfelder declared that libertarian free will—i.e., the “I-could-have-done-otherwise-using-my-volition” form—didn’t exist. I agree with her, of course, for we’re both “naturalists” and “hard determinists.” If you think matter obeys the laws of physics, which is universally accepted in science, then there’s no room for mental lucubrations that could somehow tweak the laws of physics (Mental lucubrations are instantiations of physical law!) That’s why she (and I) think that, as far as libertarian free will is concerned, “it’s obvious that we don’t have it.”
Hossenfelder notes that some find the “freedom” in “free will” via occasional quantum jumps of particles on top of deterministic physical determinism. It’s possible that these jumps could, at any given moment, produce different outcomes in the next moment, but that of course depends on whether our behavior or thoughts are affected by quantum phenomena. (We have no idea.) But even were that true, those quantum jumps can’t come from “will”, so there is no “freedom” from physical determination of behavior. Volition is an illusion.
However, Hossenfelder is dubious about whether quantum jumps are really random phenomena: she appears to be a full-on determinist who thinks that the wave function, which includes quantum behavior, itself behaves deterministically. (This bit is way above my pay grade, but still leaves no room for some numinous “will”. I’ll let physicists argue about the “randomness” of quantum mechanics.)
Hossenfelder goes on to describe “emergent properties” like conductivity, which makes no sense unless you talk about a collection of electrons. This, however, doesn’t do away with determinism, for it is the laws of physics that produces emergent properties as the consequence of underlying laws. Emergent properties may not yet be predictable from the laws of physics, but they are all absolutely consistent with the laws of physics.
Finally, she goes on to discuss compatibilism: the view that free will and determinist can coexist happily and without contradiction. Like me, she regards this view as simply an exercise in philosophical semantics that does noting to dispel the fact that we lack libertarian free will in the classical sense. (Remember, that brand of free will is the one most accepted by people in several countries, and is of course a mainstay of Abrahamic religion as well as other forms of religion.) Compatibilism, to me, is like religion: a “little people’s” view confected with the idea that unless people believe certain creeds, society will fall apart.
Here are the forms of compatibilism Hossenfelder presents (I note with some amusement that different philosophers find many different ways to make free will compatible with the laws of physics, and some of the forms of compatibilism are incompatible with each other).
a. ) Some philosophers say that “Human decisions are to a large extent independent from external factors and are dominantly determined by internal deliberation.” This seems confusing to me because “internal deliberations” are simply examples of “external factors,” i.e. the laws of physics acting on our bodies and brains. If you say that they aren’t, then you are a dualist who accepts libertarian free will.
b.) Hossenfelder’s chracterization of Dan Dennett’s compatibilism: “Our ability to see probable futures–futures that seem like they’re going to happen, and then to take steps to make something else happens instead.” Those steps, of course, are also determined by the laws of physics.
c.) Another brand of free will is due to “The large degree of autonomy that our brain has from environmental factors.” This has the same problems as (a) above.
d.) Free will occurs because “our decisions follow from what we want”. And yes, we do make decisions according to what we want, because what we want is simply the result of our genes and environment and is and thus coded in our brain. People generally act consistently with their character, because their character is consistent with their evolved and structured brains.
Hossenfelder presents the results of a 2020 survey about philosophers’ acceptance of libertarian free will vs. compatibilism vs. determinism (what I call “naturalism”). The results of the survey are given in the screenshot below, which I lifted from her video.
Most philosophers are compatibilists, which is a view that, I think, people hold because although these philosophers really do accept Hossenfelder’s claim that there is no libertarian free will, they think that some notion of free will is essential for people to be able to function without drowning in nihilism. (That’s not true.) But at least more philosophers are compatibilists than are “regular people”. What is disturbs me is that nearly 1 in 5 philosophers (probably the religious ones) are free-will libertarians: more than are “hard determinists” like Hossenfelder and me.
She does take up the question (one I’m often asked when I lecture on why we lack free will), “Why don’t you just kill yourself since everything is more or less determined?” Her answer is a good one: those people should see a psychologist. I manage to hang onto being a hard determinist, though of course I act as if I can make free decisions. We can’t live without feeling that way because that’s just the way our brains are constructed. Perhaps the illusion of libertarian free will is an evolved trait. I can think of several reasons why natural selection, for instance, would drive us to think we make free choices, or perhaps it’s just an epiphenomenon. But I won’t wade into those waters here.
In the end Hossenfelder adds two points:
1.) The free-will problem arises because “the way we think our brain works is not compatible with the facts of science”. But the way we think our brain works is an illusion.
2.) Why does this issue matter? Because, says Hossenfelder, “free will is an inaccurate description of reality” and “makes people believe that they have more control over what goes on in their head than is really the case.” Example: “Our brains will process input whether we want to our not; once it’s in and we can’t get it out. That’s why trauma is so hard to cope with and misinformation so hard to combat”. This, she says, is a result of our physically-mandated and evolved neuronal processing of inputs. I would add that perhaps it’s possible, through therapy, to mitigate trauma. That, of course, would be the deterministic result of a traumatized person going to a therapist skilled in this art. But no determinist claims that such external influences cannot have an effect.
Sabine closes by declaring that she’s a hard determinist and that we have no free will in the commonly-accepted sense of “libertarian” free will. It’s good to hear from a kindred spirit, though this video is fairly similar to the one she put up several years ago. Still, determinism is like atheism: you have to keep emphasizing it to get the truth before new generations of people.
16 thoughts on “More on free will from Sabine Hossenfelder”
It seems to me that quantum level events could effect events in individual neurons, producing a very realistic simulation of free will to the extent that no external observer could reliably predict your behavior.
Well, we just don’t know, and besides, it’s not clear that an entire behavior can be changed by one or a few quantum events.
I was going to make a comment but I changed my mind.
🙂
The Big Bang changed mine. 😃
Most philosophers are compatibilists … I think because hard determinism would mean that all that philosophizing is really being done by an invisible man who works behind the curtain.
I really hate the idea of the little people argument motivating them as it’s tantamount to saying you can’t be good without god. This idea is played out in the series West World where machines reveal to humanity that all along they have been controlled by a sort of Laplace’s Demon and society completely breaks down and people go berserk.
Very interesting! Presumably, if someone is a ‘hard’ determinist to the point where they discount any genuine randomness, this has implications for evolution. The whole process, and all the species that exist and have ever existed, were predetermined from the moment of the Big Bang.
I don’t discount randomness, and I can’t make heads nor tails of what Sabine thinks, as though she seems to discount randomness, she also says that quantum events accompanying the Big Bang means that what is happening today wasn’t absolutely determined back then. I think mutations may be quantum events sometimes, and that would definitely affect the course of evolution, though of course there’s no “will” involved.
Human beings enjoy about 100 beta decays per second per kg of bodyweight, about equally split between carbon 14 and potassium 40. They are utterly unavoidable and they are sufficiently energetic to cause (very occasional) mutations.. So there is randomness in biology.
In their zeal to deny dualism, determinists fight based on an element they apparently invented, namely the meme “you could not have done other than you did,” even when a radical non-dualist stipulates no dualism and immutable causality.
Could it be that determinists don’t want to acknowledge the elephant in the parlor?
What is the “I” in a human? What is the fountainhead of focus, reason, choice and volition? Whence comes agency? Self-responsibility? Self-creating one’s (secular, non-dualistic) soul? In short, “will” without necessarily saying the “free.”
Good questions, John. What are your answers? Dispelling the illusion of free will leads to dispelling the illusion of the I.
No perceiver, only perception. No feeler, only feeling. No desirer, only desire. No thinker, only thought. Paradoxically, no free will=perfect freedom.
Sabine at her mordant best. What no one has been able to show to my satisfaction is how indeterminism can add to one’s control or responsibility for behavior. Effective agency is fully compatible with determinism and indeed depends on it. But determinism means you couldn’t have done otherwise in an actual situation given the causes in play, internal and external, and this threatens an intuitive notion of freedom. Libertarianism seems to offer a way out until you realize indeterminism can’t make you more of an author or controller. So we should all be compatibilists when it comes to agency, with the crucial proviso that attitudes and policies premised on the (false) belief people could have done otherwise have to be abandoned. Sabine didn’t get into that in this video but I hope in her book Existential Physics she sides with those skeptical of “basic desert” moral responsibility like Jerry, Gregg Caruso, and Derk Pereboom, all of whom say we should drop retribution as a justification for punishment.
I hate to be the guy who says “what you think doesn’t exist, does in fact exist, but it’s something completely different than you think”, but I have to. When non-philosophers talk about free will and who has it (sane people?) and who doesn’t (animals, the insane, addicts?), what they really seem to mean is “does the person have the capacity to draw up a reasonable mid-to-long term plan of action that is compatible with their value system, and the ability to follow through with it in the face of short-term distractions and temptations?” And that has everything to do with the structure and programming of the brain/ mind and nothing with the underlying physics.
I feel that people who argue about free will in terms of determism versus randomness versus quantum this and that are not just barking up the wrong tree, they’re in the wrong forest.
There is a legally and forensically important meaning of the term “free will” according to which persons have free will if nothing prevents them from responding to situations in accordance with their character. A person’s character is, of course, hard-determined by genes and the environment. But it can nonetheless be legally and forensically important, in the interest of public safety, to distinguish between persons’ actions that are consistent with character and those that are not. Within this meaning, a person can be said to have a “free” will as long as nothing impedes her from doing what her character leads her to want–even though (obviously) the person was not free to choose her own character or the desires that come with it. In other words, the person who commits a crime with a gun to her head sharply distinguishable from the person who commits crime for “reasons of her own,” even though those reasons are as hard-determined as everything else.
It is my guess, moreover, that most people who say they believe in free will actually only mean “freedom to act according to one’s own character.” It is likely that few non-specialists have ever even thought about the “liberatarian” implications of the free-will concept, let alone consciously embraced them. Indeed, such implications are directly at odds with the seemingly widely held notion that individual persons can have good or bad character and that their morally salient actions are typically determined by it (a.k.a. the “fundamental attribution error”).
Acceptance of it all being deterministic as hard when you realize that it cannot be otherwise. A pattern of matter and all the particles came into existence and time “started”. Every particle moves from one state/location to the next according ot the laws of physics. Thoughts cannot change that as thoughts are a product of it.
You might think “if I do X, I can go on vacation with the $$ I make.” But the thing is, you will do X or you will not, and the choosing is an illusion. When later you are wondering “why didn’t I do X?” the reason was not about choice. It because thats the way you and events around you moved from one state to the next without asking your opinion.
This odd illusion that life has choices is really us experiencing it like we are on some kind of tour bus (sort of). But no matter, accepting hard determinism could as easily boost your confidence as hurt it. All you can know is that now leads to later. And later might be better because you can believe you were wired to be less tolerant of BS and more determined. The belief is part of the ride. And who knows, maybe later will jibe with your belief in your own strengths and capabilities. Enjoy the ride.