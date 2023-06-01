Today’s photos are from Howard Feldman of Houston. His captions are indented and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

All these photos were taken with my old Iphone5 in our community garden near downtown Houston, TX, over about 1 year. European honeybee, Apis mellifera, on an arugula flower (Erica vesicaria):

Davis’s Cuckoo Sweat Bee, Sphecodes davisii. Sphecodes bees are kleptoparasitic on other bees, stealing their food:

Bumblebee, Bombus sp.:

Carpenter Bee, Xylocopa sp. There are approximately 500 species of carpenter bees, and several visit our garden:

Monarch Butterfly, Danaus plexippus:

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly, Agraulis vanilla. This butterfly loves parks and urban gardens:

Black-Bordered Lemon Moth, Marimatha nigrofimbria. Houston is at the far southwestern edge of its range: