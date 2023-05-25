Today we have warbler photos from Paul Edelman at Vanderbilt University. Paul’s narrative is indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
It’s springtime and an old birder’s mind turns to migration. In particular, warbler migration. Here are some of the warblers that have come through Nashville, some on their way north and others to settle down and breed.
Two of the many species that are just passing through are the Bay-breasted Warbler (Setophaga castanea) and the Blackpoll Warbler (Setophaga striata). There was an unusual number of these two species, which is why I was able to get some decent pictures.
Of those coming in to breed we had Yellow Warblers (Setophaga petechia), the Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas) but did not include it in the list of warblers that breed here. Prothonotary Warblers (Protonotaria citrea), Prairie Warblers (Setophaga discolor), Black-throated Green Warblers (Setophaga virens), Kentucky Warblers (Geothlypis formosa) and Worm-eating Warblers (Helmitheros vermivorum).
Black-throated Green Warbler (Setophaga virens):
Kentucky Warbler (Geothlypis formosa):
Worm-eating Warbler (Helmitheros vermivorum):
We also get two birds that are considered warblers for reasons I don’t really understand. The Ovenbird (Seiurus aurocapilla) looks and behaves a lot more like a thrush than a warbler. The Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens) looks more like a vireo and sounds more like a mockingbird. I am sure there is a method behind this madness, but it escapes me.
Obviously there are birds other than warblers migrating to and through here. But that will be a subject for a different post.
3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Excellent photos, Paul! In reply to your comment about why birds are considered “warblers”, I will first not that all but one of the birds here are “New World warblers” (Family Parulidae). And there has never been any controversy (that I recall) about Ovenbird’s place in that family. However, you may be happy to know that the Yellow-breasted Chat, long a source of contention about its proper placement, was moved into its own family, Icteriidae (not to be confused with the Icteridae, the New World blackbirds) in 2017. A monotypic family, although there are other birds called “chats” south of the border.
A very good set! I like especially the rather dramatic poses of a lot of them.
Fabulous photos!