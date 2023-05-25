Today we have warbler photos from Paul Edelman at Vanderbilt University. Paul’s narrative is indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

It’s springtime and an old birder’s mind turns to migration. In particular, warbler migration. Here are some of the warblers that have come through Nashville, some on their way north and others to settle down and breed.

Two of the many species that are just passing through are the Bay-breasted Warbler (Setophaga castanea) and the Blackpoll Warbler (Setophaga striata). There was an unusual number of these two species, which is why I was able to get some decent pictures.

Bay-breasted Warbler: