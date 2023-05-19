New college admissions scam

This article at ProPublica (also co-published at the Chronicles of Higher Education) recounts what I consider a “scam” because it seems to be a largely unethical way to get students into college. Now that affirmative action is about to go down the drain, and standardized tests like the SAT are becoming more and more optional (the two issues are connected), canny entrepreneurs are developing new ways to give students college-worthy credentials. But it sounds dubious to me.
Click to read:
Here’s how it works:
A.) A company arises that promises to help students get into college by having them get some research published. (Real published research by high school students is rare). They charge huge fees: from several thousand dollars to more than $10,000.
B.) Usually the companies pair a student with a “mentor”, a professor or graduate student who can help the student cobble together a paper. (As you can imagine, many–but not all–of these papers are not of high quality.) The “mentors” are paid huge fees for this: up to $200 per hour, far higher than graduate student wages)
C.) A publication is founded that will consider and accept papers written by high-school students (as you might guess, the ideas and writing itself often comes from the “mentors”). Here’s one of them: the Scholarly Review. These journals also show “preprints”, unreviewed manuscripts that a student can put on their college-application c.v. There are many of these journals, and, unfortunately, some are connected with the very companies that charge students for getting mentors to help them write papers for college applications. Looking at the link will give you an idea about what counts as “publication.”
As you can imagine, many of these journals aren’t very selective, and publish papers with no reviews and no corrections. As the article says, “Almost any high school paper can find an outlet,”
D.) The papers are then touted on college applications. They do seem to help, but of course few evaluators are able to find time to read the papers, much less assess the research. Overall, it does burnish an application, though a lot of the burnishing is bogus. Given the stiff competition to get into good schools, though, parents are willing to pay high fees for the “service.”
E.) As it’s even harder for foreign students to get into American universities, there’s a lot of money to be made getting students overseas to “publish”. Here’s one company in India:
A short walk from India’s first Trump Tower, in an upscale neighborhood known for luxury homes and gourmet restaurants, is the Mumbai office of Athena Education, a startup that promises to help students “join the ranks of Ivy League admits.” An attendant in a white uniform waits at a standing desk to greet visitors in a lounge lined with paintings and featuring a coffee bar and a glass facade with a stunning view of the downtown skyline. “We all strive to get things done while sipping Italian coffee brewed in-house,” a recent Athena ad read.
Co-founded in 2014 by two Princeton graduates, Athena has served more than 2,000 students. At least 80 clients have been admitted to elite universities, and 87% have gotten into top-50 U.S. colleges, according to its website. One client said that Athena charges more than a million rupees, or $12,200 a year, six times India’s annual per capita income. Athena declined comment for this story.
Around 2020, Athena expanded its research program and started emphasizing publication. Athena and similar services in South Korea and China cater to international students whose odds of getting accepted at a U.S. college are even longer than those American students face. MIT, for instance, accepted 1.4% of international applicants last year, compared with 5% of domestic applicants.
A former consultant said Athena told her that its students were the “creme de la creme.” Instead, she estimated, 7 out of 10 needed “hand-holding.”
For publication, Athena students have a readily available option: Questioz, an online outlet founded by an Athena client and run by high schoolers. Former Editor-in-Chief Eesha Garimella said that a mentor at Athena “guides us on the paper editing and publication process.” Garimella said Questioz publishes 75%-80% of submissions.
Athena students also place their work in the Houston-based Journal of Student Research. Founded in 2012 to publish undergraduate and graduate work, in 2017 the journal began running high school papers, which now make up 85% of its articles, co-founders Mir Alikhan and Daharsh Rana wrote in an email.
Last June, a special edition of the journal presented research by 19 Athena students. They tested noise-reduction algorithms and used computer vision to compare the stances of professional and amateur golfers. A survey of Hong Kong residents concluded that people who grew up near the ocean are more likely to value its conservation. Athena’s then-head of research was listed as a co-author on 10 of the projects.
Publication in JSR was “pretty simple,” said former Athena student Anjani Nanda, who surveyed 103 people about their awareness of female genital mutilation and found that they were poorly informed. “I never got any edits or suggested changes from their side.”
As colleges abandon indices of merit (this is of course a way to accept students who would not get in using traditional merits), and go to “holistic” evaluation, this kind of scam will become more and more common. For you can include anything that makes you stand out as “holistic”, and money-grubbing people will find a way to take advantage of that.
h/t: Steve
6 thoughts on “New college admissions scam”
Im glad I got into tech when I did. Job interviews are based on merit (coding problems, math problems, random questions like “how many unique three letter words can I make from the word ‘hello’ ” etc.) and other jobs for tutors and independent contractors are also based on merit. People will not hire you if you are not good at your job and it is pretty easy to tell how good someone is after talking to them for 15 minutes. With information being so easily accessible, I would avoid an expensive university unless it is nearly or entirely free.
The choice of higher education destination depends upon the student and the fields. For many a more practical community college program is better as they can give immediate employable jobs. For others wanting to study in more detail and less immediately practical, then university is for you. Either way both these institutions should be relatively inexpensive.
When we were looking into college for our son we did attend a meeting for students attending Oxford and Cambridge. When some one asked what the universities were looking for in their admissions they said they don’t care about sports, they don’t care about charity work you do, they don’t care about irrelevant extra curriculars, they care about academics solely. That’s the way it should be.
And unfortunately the price was way beyond our means which is probably good as a student attending those universities needs to focus on one subject only and can’t take courses outside his or her field.
Not surprising. And why not reduce time and overhead by having ChatGTP write the paper?
Another entanglement is that meanwhile the universities receiving applications from overseas can be tempted to not look too closely since foreign nationals will pay premium tuition costs.
This particular thing seems like a scam, but I wonder if there’s a hidden gem here as well. What if there were a program that legitimately paired top-flight high school students with university graduate students or professors for purposes of engaging in scholarly research? And what if there were a journal (or journals) devoted to such “young researcher” projects? That would be cool. Maybe there already is/are such programs and journals.
When I was a professor, I almost never had contact with high school students interested in research. I gave a few talks to some public school students, but that was about it. When I was a high school student, I only once or twice had an opportunity to talk with a science professor at my local university. Once it was to get have some fossils identified (with a professor who eventually became a life-long friend and mentor), and another time it was to get someone to identify a salamander I had found (it was a beautiful Spotted Salamander, Ambystoma maculatum). It would have been great to have more contact with the university as a high-school student.
There is plenty of that. There are summer research programs where area high school students are brought in to dip their toes in doing some research for a few weeks. Faculty on smaller campuses can very much value these sorts of things since the profs can really use the help, and doing this was why they got their research grant. It’s also seen as a good recruitment tool. There is considerable encouragement for faculty to visit area schools to show the kids science and wildlife. Doing that is worth points in our annual evaluations.