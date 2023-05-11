Updated reactions, pro and con, to our “merit” paper

I’m still surprised that the paper we published in The Journal of Controversial Ideas, “In defense of merit in science,” got so much attention. Not that it was all good attention: given today’s climate in which “merit” is almost a dirty word, a fair amount of the reaction was negative. But there was enough positive comment that I’m pretty heartened, especially because those who agreed with our thesis—that the quality of science and of scientists should be judged on merit rather than ideology—may well be afraid to offer public support (see below).
This site includes a summary of the paper, why it was written, who the 29 authors were, and why it appeared in the Journal of Controversial Ideas. What’s new are the two sections “Reactions” and “What they are saying about the paper.” The reactions include Twitter threads, newspaper articles (notably Pamela Paul’s recent piece in the NYT (below), which has of this writing an erroneous link in the press release), YouTube videos, and blog posts. The “what they are saying” bit includes quotes taken from various sites. You’ll notice that all the material in both sections is positive; that’s because this is a press release, not a summary of all the reactions on the Internet. I’ll give some of the negative reactions in a second.
Below is Pamela Paul’s op-ed in case you haven’t read it. What I wanted to point out is that the number of readers’ comments (1785) is HUGE: as far as I can see, it exceeds by several hundred the maximum number of comments that Paul got in any of her previous columns.
Second, it seems to me that there is a big disparity in the nature of the “all” comments (every comment posted by a reader) and the “reader picks” comments—those upvoted by the readers. My quick take is that while the total comments tend to be positive, there is quite a large proportion that criticizes our paper. In contrast, a higher proportion of the “reader picks” comments (again, those that were upvoted) seem to be positive. I haven’t done a count, so I may be wrong. But if my impression is correct, it means that there are many people who liked our thesis but expressed their approbation not by commenting but by upvoting other people’s comments. This would suggest something that I already think: that there are many who agree with us but are afraid to say so publicly for fear of being criticized, ostracized or branded a bigot (or other words).
On to some of the criticism, which I got by asking Anna Krylov, the driving force behind the paper.
First, I want to dispel one criticism that was common: that our paper was rejected from Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (as it was) because it wasn’t a paper about science, so it was dumb of us to even submit it there. In fact, it was submitted to PNAS as a Commentary, and they do publish these. To submit a commentary, you have to clear your piece with the editors in advance, showing that it fits the definition of a Commentary, including length. We did do that, and the editors said, in effect, “Okay, submit.” We submitted it and got one positive and two critical reviews, so it was rejected.
That is what we expected, but we wanted to try, for PNAS had already published least three commentaries on similar issues, but all pro-ideology or pro-diversity. The “antiwoke” flavor of advocating merit, we realized, would make our paper hard to publish. But I wanted to quash the claim that we were crazy to send the paper to PNAS because it wasn’t suitable for a scientific journal. Perhaps it wasn’t suitable ideologically, but it was certainly the type of “Perspective” that the journal publishes.
Oh, and none of us ever said that rejection of our paper constituted a violation of our “free speech,” although some of the critics, like Scott Lemieux below, make that claim. We are not stupid, and know that we don’t have a right to publish our views anywhere. So I don’t think you’ll see any of us claiming that our free speech was violated by the paper’s rejection. But many of us will argue that our paper got disapprobation largely because it contravenes the quotidian ideology.
That said, here are four website posts that are very critical of our paper: those of Scott Lemieux, Dave Karpf, Joseph Shieber at 3 Quarks Daily and William Briggs. I’m not going to summarize or take issue with them; you can read and judge for yourself. Do note, though, that Briggs tends to agree with our thesis, but simply thinks that “the paper won’t change anybody’s mind.”
And here are two critical tweets from “big noises” in the science community. Jake Yeston is an editor at Science. Curiously, he objected to the paper because Anna Krylov had a peer-reviewed paper on science and ideology several years ago, “The Peril of Politicizing Science.” It has a similar theme but is much shorter than the JCI paper. Apparently you’re allowed to write only one paper on a given non-scientific topic in your life. Your “platform”, I guess, is limited to one speech per lifetime!
And here’s a NYT comment (and two followups by readers) from geophysicist Marcia McNutt, commenting using her professional affiliation: she is in fact President of the National Academy of Sciences). This was a comment on Pamela Paul’s paper, and although not a “readers selection” comment, it did appear very soon after Paul’s piece was published.
McNutt maintains that we are wrong in implying that ethnicity isn’t an important characteristic of advancing science, citing a single instance of an idea adumbrated by a black woman that raised a question that, perhaps, a women of another race might not have raised. In response, two readers pointed out that this is but one example and doesn’t support the general thesis that more equity in science would advance it faster or that the question wouldn’t have been raised by a woman who wasn’t black; in fact, McNutt notes that the question likely would have been raised by someone else. (Indeed, many assertions and research projects involving underprivileged groups are made and promoted by those of other races.)
For less anecdotal and more critical takes, see the four website posts above. Despite the criticism, I stand by the thesis advanced in the paper, though of course many of the authors disagree to various extents about sub-assertions in the paper (I, for one, still favor a form of affirmative action in judging grants and hires in the sciences.) But one thing is for sure: there are many people who take issue with the idea that merit should be the main— if not the only—criterion in judging science and scientists, and it is to the good to discuss in the open this view and its opposition. Our paper. and Anna’s earlier one. were intended to begin this discussion.
That paper is excellent – precise, illuminating, empowering – hard to put a finger on it.
Perhaps a “criticism” is the “supplemental material” should be part of the paper…. and “supplemental” has such a dismissive sound – readers might miss it because it must be downloaded separately.
Instead : how about a two-part paper – I. and II. I understand journal restrictions and it’s already out, and I like big papers. But anyway.
Great! I hope there will be more!
The most important thing is that the piece is getting lots of attention. People are afraid to express the reality that facts of the world don’t care who expresses them: the fact that descent with modification (biological evolution), for example, does not depend on whether the scientist is black, white, Maori, lesbian, Republican, or a 19th century English naturalist. It is sad and dangerous that a mob of ideologues has established a reign of terror over those who would tell the truth and those who would defend it.
The road of progress is long—and it has its ups and downs—but in the long run the road bends toward truth. Your paper is a bend in the right direction.
One small correction — PNAS uses term “Perspective” to describe this article type (which Jerry called “Commentary”). Here is how they define it in their Information for Authors: “Perspectives should identify a critical science problem, provide a state-of-the-art assessment, and offer new insights or a new approach to its resolution. The narrative style may vary, but each Perspective should focus on an important area of research and be accessible to a broad scientific audience. Perspectives may help contextualize findings within a field or add a new dimension to previously published research. Current advances and novel insights are encouraged. To submit a proposed article, select “Presubmission for Perspective.” ” We indeed submitted a proposal and our article was deemed suitable for full submission, peer review, etc.
Like one of the responders to Marcia McNutt’s tweet, I am scratching my head as to why she even tweeted it. She attempts to make a point about the crucial factor of race in her example then undermines it by hedging, saying, “Yes–highly probable.” Far be it from me to criticize a well-regarded scientist—especially one who had a leadership position at the Monterrey Bay Aquarium, one of my favorite institutions on earth—but doesn’t she remember about the necessity of isolating the variables? IMO, that tweet should never have been posted.
I agree. It’s just an awful argument and entirely without merit. But it illustrates the desperation with which people cling on to the DEI ideology when faced with facts and common sense. Not only is she cherry picking an isolated anecdote, she then negates the reason for which she mentioned it! Sheesh.
The blog where Lemieux posts, “Lawyers, Guns and Money”, used to have some worthwhile commentary. But the posts and commentary have become more and more predictable in their responses. The post by Lemiieux and the comments on his post are pretty typical. There is no interest in actually getting an accurate view of what they want to hit out against.
Dave Karpf is unhinged. I should have been tipped by his opening tell: “I’m so tired . . .”, but I did read it through, every foaming-at-the-moth word, “dudes” and all. Is that how young people talk these days?
Joseph Shieber gets bogged down in syllogisms and a few anecdotes about bad professional behaviour by individual scientists. He gives a seminar on logical fallacies. In the end he seems more worried that the paper will help Republicans. If there was one of the four whose views you wanted to rebut, his would be the ones I’d be most interested in.
“He seems more worried that the paper will help Republicans.” Yes this is the concern expressed by commenters here at Jerry’s site recently. Utilitarian epistemology (is that a thing?).
I would like to note that Science, where Jake Yetson is editor (as you note), just published a piece claiming there isn’t sufficient scientific data to support the idea that trans women have a physiological advantage over natal women in sports.
I can’t find that paper. Could you send me the link or the reference?
I think the paper is absolutely excellent. It’s the clearest, best argued and thorough examination of this topic I’ve ever read. Also, unlike virtually anything else I’ve read on this subject, it references a copious volume of valid scientific evidence. I would usually find a paper of this length a bit of a slog, but this was so well written, I really enjoyed it. I learned a lot too.
The fact it was rejected by PNAS is absolutely stark-raving nuts, just ridiculous. How any level-headed and unbiased reader can object to it as valid piece of scholarship is completely beyond me. As has been said by others, it’s a damning indictment on the current academic zeitgeist.
The objections that have been raised are weak and emanate from the same old voices desperately hanging on to a tired agenda. This paper confronts them with the uncomfortable reality: that in the face of nonsense, arguments from reason, evidence and common sense are irresistible. Nevertheless, they’ll keep hanging on to their daft edifice until every single finger is prised free.
I applaud you Jerry. This is such an important issue, and the paper is a major contribution to the debate. I hope and expect, that in a few years we’ll look back and realise this paper was a key event in restoring sanity to academia.
Every time I read something in this vein, I wonder about the merit-based scientists who are minority and/or female.
How would you like to be one of those people, who are succeeding on their MERITS, and have everybody looking at you like your work is not credible or substandard because they believe you’re only in your position because of your status, and not because of your legitimate achievement?
I was a senior in college and then a grad student during the beginning of the affirmative action movement in academia. My senior year I had a professor who was hired as an affirmative action employee. She absolutely had the credentials to be on the faculty, and she had earned those credentials BEFORE the affirmative action hiring. She was one of the best profs I had in my entire academic career, and by rights she should have been there anyway.
A couple of years later, after getting into my grad program, I was hired to teach at a community college. The person who was director of the college was also an affirmative action hire, and he did NOT have the credentials to be in that position. The requirements were lowered to allow him to be there.
He was a DUNCE. The word “incompetence” does not begin to describe him.
My personal experience is not a “sample”. But I will go for merit every time. There are meritorious minority and women out there. Maybe we should ask them who and what inspired them, and try to replicate those factors in early childhood and elementary education and mentorships.
Linda, your experiences or anecdotes are not unique. I know of several instances like the professor you described: excellent scientists who doubted their own qualities (and had others question their qualifications) because of the affirmative action climate.
Unfortunately it’s very difficulty to study these effects and collect data from a representative population of scientists and researchers (rather than folks like you & me telling anecdotes about the problem). I’ve tried to develop research along these lines, and have been urgently advised by colleagues not to ask these kinds of questions out loud because of the reputational damage to me (and because other people would claim to have been harmed by someone asking these questions).
I kinda hope that the paper by Jerry & Anna and others might provide some cover for others who could propose to study these effects.
The science editor Mr. Yeston objects to the paper’s restatement and expansion of ideas already expressed by Anna Krylov in an earlier paper—in fact, he is so shocked by this that he adds “I am not making this up.” Looking back, we notice that editors of Mr. Yeston’s sensibilities were not in charge of scientific publication in mid-19th century England. A pair of naturalists each presented papers advancing ideas about the origin of species at the Linnean Society of London on 1 July 1858—and then one of them went so far as to publish a whole book on the same idea the following year (I am not making this up). At a lower level, every researcher in the world is familiar with the process of developing and documenting ideas in multiple publications. Could it be that Mr. Yeston aims to protect science (and the journal “Science”) from this insidious process?
I strongly support Norman’s comment #2 above: it is critical to have a very visible and public conversation about these issues and not let the well organized dei folks have free authority in these issues and be seen by non-STEM people as promoting the words and feelings of the larger STEM community itself. As I commented on this site the other day, this gets two views visible. We need more of it and also to move to interactive conversations between the equity folks and equality of opportunity folks. We need to understand what is thwarting equality of opportunity for all and then make progress by moving to fix it!…even if it is (as i suspect) in pk-12 to a significant degree. Please keep at it Jerry, Anna, and friends!