This week I will not screw up and post John Avise‘s bird photos on Saturday. They properly belong on Sunday, and we have a new batch of “royal” birds today. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

Avian Royalty The theme of this week’s post artificially brings together several groups of mostly unrelated avian species photographed at widely diverse locations (as indicated in parentheses). What all of these species sshare is at least a hint of royalty in their official common names. Imperial Cormorant (aka Imperial Shag), Leucocarbo atriceps (near Antarctica):

Imperial Cormorant flying:

King Penguin, Aptenodytes patagonicus (South Georgia Island):

More King Penguins on South Georgia Island:

King Penguin headshot:

Cassin’s Kingbird, Tyrannus vociferans (California):

Couch’s Kingbird, Tyrannus couchii (Texas):

Eastern Kingbird, Tyrannus tyrannus (Michigan):

Western Kingbird, Tyrannus verticalis (California):

Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Regulus calendula (California):

Belted Kingfisher, Ceryle alcyon (Florida):

Royal tern. Sterna maxima (Florida):

Royal Tern flying (Florida):

Emperor Goose, Anser canagicus (Northern Ireland):